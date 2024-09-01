The Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS)

The Latest from IFLS User data support for IFLS will be limited in the future, and response times for questions emailed to ifls-supp@rand.org may be longer than previously. Before contacting us, please review all IFLS documentation for all waves, as most questions can be answered by reviewing the User’s Guides, questionnaires, the Data Updates, Tips and FAQs. As some information is not carried along from wave to wave in the User’s Guide and changes do occur in the questionnaires across waves, users must look at the documentation for all waves when trying to answer a question. Users should also dump data records and look at the actual structure of the data file. Simply looking at frequencies will not always explain what the data looks like.

The Indonesian Family Life Survey (IFLS) is an on-going longitudinal survey in Indonesia. The sample is representative of about 83% of the Indonesian population and contains over 30,000 individuals living in 13 of the 27 provinces in the country. The map below identifies the 13 IFLS provinces in the IFLS.

The first wave of the IFLS (IFLS1) was conducted in 1993/94 by RAND in collaboration with Lembaga Demografi, University of Indonesia. IFLS2 and IFLS2+ were conducted in 1997 and 1998, respectively, by RAND in collaboration with UCLA and Lembaga Demografi, University of Indonesia. IFLS2+ covered a 25% sub-sample of the IFLS households. IFLS3, which was fielded in 2000 and covered the full sample, was conducted by RAND in collaboration with the Population Research center, University of Gadjah Mada. The fourth wave of the IFLS (IFLS4), fielded in 2007/2008 covering the full sample, was conducted by RAND, the center for Population and Policy Studies (CPPS) of the University of Gadjah Mada and Survey METRE. The fifth wave of the IFLS (IFLS-5) was fielded 2014-15.

Note regarding ethical clearance: The IFLS surveys and their procedures were properly reviewed and approved by IRBs (Institutional Review Boards) in the United States (at RAND) and in Indonesia at the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) for IFLS3, IFLS4 and IFLS5, and earlier at the University of Indonesia (UI) for IFLS1 and IFLS2. Thus all requirements for consent for adults and children were met and approved by those IRBs before fieldwork could begin.