IFLS Data and Documentation

To assist us in tracking usage, it would be helpful if you use the following citations in papers that use IFLS:

Papers that use IFLS5 (2014): Strauss, J., F. Witoelar, and B. Sikoki. "The Fifth Wave of the Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS5): Overview and Field Report". March 2016. WR-1143/1-NIA/NICHD. Papers that use IFLS4 (2007): Strauss, J., F. Witoelar, B. Sikoki and A.M. Wattie. "The Fourth Wave of the Indonesian Family Life Survey (IFLS4): Overview and Field Report". April 2009. WR-675/1-NIA/NICHD. Papers that use IFLS3 (2000): Strauss, J., K. Beegle, B. Sikoki, A. Dwiyanto, Y. Herawati and F. Witoelar. "The Third Wave of the Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS): Overview and Field Report", March 2004. WR-144/1-NIA/NICHD. Papers that use IFLS2 (1997): Frankenberg, E. and D. Thomas. "The Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS): Study Design and Results from Waves 1 and 2." March 2000. RAND, Santa Monica, CA. DRU-2238/1-NIA/NICHD. Papers that use IFLS1 (1993): Frankenberg, E. and L. Karoly. "The 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey: Overview and Field Report." November, 1995. RAND, Santa Monica, CA.

IFLS collaborators: IFLS1 was a collaborative effort of RAND and Lembaga Demografi of the University of Indonesia. IFLS2 was a collaborative effort of RAND, UCLA, and Lembaga Demografi of the University of Indonesia. IFLS3 was a collaborative effort of RAND and the Center for Population and Policy Studies (CPPS) of the University of Gadjah Mada. IFLS4 was conducted by RAND, the center for Population and Policy Studies (CPPS) of the University of Gadjah Mada and Survey Meter. IFLS5 is a collaboration between RAND and Survey Meter. IFLS1 is copyrighted by RAND and Lembaga Demografi. IFLS2 is copyrighted by RAND.

Data and Documentation Formats

Data Formats

IFLS data are available in the following formats:

IFLS1-RR and IFLS2:

SAS 6 export,

STATA 6, and

ASCII

IFLS3:

SAS 8.2 export

Stata 7.0

IFLS4:

SAS 9 export (xport engine)

Stata 9

IFLS5:

SAS 9 transport (cport/cimport)

Stata 9

Documentation Formats

Electronic documentation is available as Adobe Acrobat pdf files; codebooks are available both as pdf files and machine readable text files. The .cbk extension used in IFLS2 and IFLS3 does not define a file type—it merely identifies the text file as being in a codebook text file.

When printing a PDF document, click "shrink to fit"; this is particularly important when printing questionnaires which were formatted for A4 paper.

READ FIRST: Important Note Regarding IFLS Data

IFLS users must read the User’s Guides (both volumes) and review the questionnaires before working with the data due to the complexity of the IFLS. Most questions users will have will be answered by reviewing those documents. Because not all information is repeated from wave to wave in the user’s guides, users should read the guides and documentation from earlier waves, especially if one is looking to exploit the longitudinal nature of the IFLS. Generally, even if one is only focusing on one wave (e.g., IFLS5), one still needs to pull data from earlier IFLS waves since full event histories are not repeated wave to wave.

Users should also look through the IFLS Data Updates, Data Notes, Tips and FAQs section before working with the data as questions that arise may already be answered in that section.

It is important for IFLS users to remember that IFLS files can have different units of observation (e.g., some are per household, some per individual, some per event) and some will have multiple records per unit of observation (e.g., multiple records for the mother in the Book 4 birth history). The User’s Guide appendices contain tables that show the unit of observation and the requisite record identification variables to help users understand what may be needed to merge files with differing units of observation together. In some cases, users may need to collapse multiple records per respondent to one record per respondent, for example, before merging on other data that is one record per respondent.

Users should look at the IFLS2 User’s Guide as it talks about family relationships and how to identify spouses, children, and parents across modules. That information holds for all IFLS waves. Also, chapters 4, 5 and 6 of the IFLS1 User’s Guide may be of interest as well since they talk about identifying and linking data among related individuals.

Also, users must remember that the IFLS utilizes many skip patterns and it is therefore crucial that users examine the IFLS questionnaires for the variables with which they are working to understand how a question is asked and who answers it. If one sees a variable with lots of blank values, it means that the variable is involved in a skip pattern and a large number of respondents did not meet the criteria to be asked that given question. It does not mean there is missing data. If a respondent said “I don’t know” or refused to answer or should have answered but did not, there is a missing value code to indicate those situations.

IFLS1 Data and Documentation

Please read the IFLS1 document (DRU-1195/7) called "Documentation for IFLS1-RR: Revised and Restructured 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey Data, Wave 1". It explains how the IFLS1-RR data, which is the version that is on the IFLS data download site, varies from the structure of the original IFLS1 release data. One of things we did was to combine files with the same unit of observation so there are fewer files in IFLS1-RR than in the original release and DRU-1195/7 shows you which files were combined into a single new file. However, due to limited funding, we did not redo the codebooks. As explained in the above document (DRU-1195/7), the codebooks are still useful for explaining the code values of variables even though the file structure in IFLS1-RR is different. One must use both the codebook and the IFLS1-RR document together to understand the data structure and contents.

Crosswalks between IFLS1 and IFLS2 facility and community codes are available below under "Notes for IFLS1-Original users." See IFLS1-RR data updates for a note about how the auxiliary file expend2, containing household expenditure estimates, was created.

Note: In RAND publication #DRU-1195/7, mentioned above, there are references to two files not listed in the table below: COMMID93 and FACXWALK. Information on these files can be found in a later section of this page, "Notes for IFLS1-original users."

Please check the IFLS1-RR updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS1-RR data content.

DOCUMENTATION PDF Description All documentation DRU1195 All documentation in a single zipped file Volume 1 DRU1195_1 IFLS1 Overview and field report Volume 2 DRU1195_2 IFLS1 Household questionnaires and interviwer manual Volume 3 DRU1195_3 IFLS1 Community questionnaires and interviwer manual Volume 4 DRU1195_4 IFLS1 Household codebook Volume 5 DRU1195_5 IFLS1 Community codebook Volume 6 DRU1195_6 IFLS1 User's guide Volume 7 DRU1195_7 Documentation describing IFLS1-RR version

DATA: Household Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files hh93dta hh93xpt All household files in a single zipped file Book K hh93bk hh93bk Tracking files and IFLS2 control book Book 1 hh93b1 hh93b1 Household consumption Book 2 hh93b2 hh93b2 Household economy Book 3 hh93b3 hh93b3 Individual adult Book 4 hh93b4 hh93b4 Individual female adult Book 5 hh93b5 hh93b5 Individual child Book CA hh93bca hh93bca Anthropometry Other answers hh93oth hh93oth Other answers

DATA: Community Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files cf93dta cf93xpt All community and facility files in a single zipped file

IFLS2 Data and Documentation

An updated version of the IFLS2 data is now available for research purposes. The updated data now includes the following previously unreleased modules: migration (MG), labor force participation (TK), contraceptive calendar (KL), cognitive tests (EK) and physical health assessments (US).

Note that the Book 3 and Book 4 zip files for SAS export and Stata files have been updated below as has the hh97dta.zip and hh97xpt.zip files. There are no ascii versions for the MG, TK, KL, EK and US modules. Also, there are no codebooks for these new modules. The Book 3 and Book 4 codebooks have not been updated, nor have book US or Book EK codebooks been generated. The MG, TK, KL, EK and US modules have variable formats in the Stata file versions. SAS users will have to use the questionnaires for code definitions in those new data files. The EK cognitive test questions are now available. The forms are in English with some graphics missing for ages 7-9 and 10-12, and are only in Indonesian for ages 13-15 and 16-24. The Indonesian EK test forms are scanned hard copies.

Please check the IFLS2 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS2 data content.

DOCUMENTATION PDF Text Description All documentation vol1_7 All documentation in a single zipped file Volume 1 volume1 IFLS2 Study design and Results Volume 2 volume2 IFLS2 User's Guide Volume 3 volume3 IFLS2 HH Questionnaire Volume 4 volume4 IFLS2 COMFAS Questionnaire Volume 5 volume5 volume5 IFLS2 HH Codebook Volume 6 volume6 volume6 IFLS2 COMFAS Codebook Volume 7 volume7 IFLS1-IFLS2 Cross-walk EK Test Qx 7-12 BEK_7-12_English Cognitive test for ages 7-9, 10-12 EK Test Qx 7-9 BEK_7-9_Indonesian Cognitive test for ages 7-9 EK Test Qx 10-12 BEK_10-12_Indonesian Cognitive test for ages 10-12 EK Test Qx 13-15 BEK_13-15_Indonesian Cognitive test for ages 13-15 EK Test Qx 16-24 BEK_16-24_Indonesian Cognitive test for ages 16-24

DATA: Household Survey STATA SAS Export ASCII Description All data files hh97dta hh97xpt hh97raw All household files in a single zipped file Book K hh97bk hh97bk hh97bk Tracking files and IFLS2 control book Book 1 hh97b1 hh97b1 hh97b1 Household consumption Book 2 hh97b2 hh97b2 hh97b2 Household economy Book 3 hh97b3 hh97b3 hh97b3 Individual adult Book 4 hh97b4 hh97b4 hh97b4 Individual female adult Book 5 hh97b5 hh97b5 hh97b5 Individual child Book US hh97us hh97us Health Measurements Book EK hh97bek hh97bek Individual Assessments Prov/Kab/Kec Codes geoi97 geoi97 Province, kabupaten, and kecamatan codes

DATA: Community Survey STATA SAS Export ASCII Description All data files cf97dta cf97xpt cf97raw All community and facility files in a single zipped file Book 1 cf97bk1 cf97bk1 cf97bk1 Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1 Book 2 cf97bk2 cf97bk2 cf97bk2 Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2 PKK cf97pkk cf97pkk cf97pkk Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK) SAR cf97sar cf97sar cf97sar Service availability roster PM cf97pm cf97pm cf97pm1 Community participation in development activities Adat cf97adat cf97adat cf97adat Traditional laws and community customs PUSKesmas cf97pusk cf97pusk cf97pusk Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas) Private PRActice cf97pra cf97pra cf97pra Private health practice POSyandu cf97pos cf97pos cf97pos Community health post (Posyandu) SD cf97sd cf97sd cf97sd Primary school (SD) SMP cf97smp cf97smp cf97smp Junior secondary school (SMP) SMU cf97smu cf97smu cf97smu Senior secondary school (SMP)

IFLS3 Data and Documentation

The IFLS3 Household and Community/Facilities data and documentation is available for research purposes.

Please check the IFLS3 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS3 data content.

DOCUMENTATION Volume Description All HHd documentation hh00_all_doc All household documentation in a single zipped file All CF documentation cf00_all_doc All community/facility documentation in a single zipped file Volume 1 UsersGuide_vol1 IFLS3 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report) Volume 2 UsersGuide_vol2 IFLS3 User's Guide volume 2 Volume 3 hh00_pqx IFLS3 HH Questionnaires Volume 4 hh00_cbk IFLS3 HH Codebooks (text files) Volume 5 cf00_pqx IFLS3 CF Questionnaires Volume 6 cf00_cbk IFLS3 CF Codebooks (text files)

DATA: Household Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files hh00_all_dta hh00_all_xpt All household files in a single zipped file Book K hh00_bk_dta hh00_bk_xpt IFLS3 control book Book 1 hh00_b1_dta hh00_b1_xpt Household consumption Book 2 hh00_b2_dta hh00_b2_xpt Household economy Book 3A hh00_b3a_dta hh00_b3a_xpt Individual adult Part A Book 3B hh00_b3b_dta hh00_b3b_xpt Individual adult Part B Book 3P hh00_b3p_dta hh00_b3p_xpt Individual adult Proxy respondents Book 4 hh00_b4_dta hh00_b4_xpt Individual female adult Book 5 hh00_b5_dta hh00_b5_xpt Individual child Book EK hh00_bek_dta hh00_bek_xpt Individual Assessment Book T hh00_bt_dta hh00_bt_xpt Tracking Book Book US hh00_bus_dta hh00_bus_xpt Health Measurements Tracking Books hh00_trk_dta hh00_trk_xpt Household and Person Tracking Files

DATA: Community Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files cf00_all_dta cf00_all_xpt All community and facility files in a single zipped file Book 1 cf00_bk1_dta cf00_bk1_xpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1 Book 2 cf00_bk2_dta cf00_bk2_xpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2 JPS cf00_jps_dta cf00_jps_xpt Social Safety Net Mini Kamadas cf00_mini_dta cf00_mini_xpt Mini Kamadas PKK cf00_pkk_dta cf00_pkk_xpt Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK) SAR cf00_sar_dta cf00_sar_xpt Service availability roster PM cf00_pm_dta cf00_pm_xpt Community participation in development activities PUSKesmas cf00_pusk_dta cf00_pusk_xpt Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas) Private PRActice cf00_pra_dta cf00_pra_xpt Private health practice POSyandu cf00_pos_dta cf00_pos_xpt Community health post (Posyandu) SD cf00_schl_dta cf00_schl_xpt Primary and secondary schools

IFLS4 Data and Documentation

The IFLS4 Household Survey data and documentation is available for research purposes. Volumes 1 and 2 of the Users Guide are available in hh07_all_doc below.

The IFLS4 Community-Facility Survey data and documentation are available as well.

The IFLS4 high sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP) assay data is available and now includes the relevant sampling weight.

Please check the IFLS4 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS4 data content.

DOCUMENTATION Volume Description All HHd documentation hh07_all_doc All household documentation in a single zipped file All CF documentation cf07_all_doc All community/facility documentation in a single zipped file Volume 1 IFLS2007_UsersGuide_vol1 IFLS4 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report) Volume 2 IFLS2007_UsersGuide_vol2 IFLS4 User's Guide volume 2 Volume 3 hh07_english_pqx IFLS4 HH Questionnaires - English Volume 4 hh07_bahasa_indonesia_pqx IFLS4 HH Questionnaires - Indonesian Volume 5 hh07_codebooks IFLS4 HH Codebooks (text files) Volume 6 cf07_english_pqx IFLS4 CF Questionnaires - English Volume 7 cf07_bahasa_indoneisa_pqx IFLS4 CF Questionnaires - Indonesian Volume 8 cf07_codebooks IFLS4 CF Codebooks (text files)

DATA: Household Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files hh07_all_dta hh07_all_xpt All household files in a single zipped file Book 1 hh07_b1_dta hh07_b1_xpt Household consumption Book 2 hh07_b2_dta hh07_b2_xpt Household economy Book 3A hh07_b3a_dta hh07_b3a_xpt Individual adult Part A Book 3B hh07_b3b_dta hh07_b3b_xpt Individual adult Part B Book 4 hh07_b4_dta hh07_b4_xpt Individual female adult Book 5 hh07_b5_dta hh07_b5_xpt Individual child Book EK hh07_bek_dta hh07_bek_xpt Individual Assessment Book K hh07_bk_dta hh07_bk_xpt IFLS4 control book Book P hh07_p_dta hh07_p_xpt Individual adult Proxy respondents Book T hh07_bt_dta hh07_bt_xpt Tracking Book Book US hh07_bus_dta hh07_bus_xpt Health Measurements Tracking Books hh07_trk_dta hh07_trk_xpt Household and Person Tracking Files

DATA: Community Survey STATA SAS Export Description All data files cf07_all_dta cf07_all_xpt All community and facility files in a single zipped file Book 1 cf07_bk1_dta cf07_bk1_xpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1 Book 2 cf07_bk2_dta cf07_bk2_xpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2 HIN cf07_hin_dta cf07_hin_xpt Public Perception HPS cf07_hps_dta cf07_hps_xpt Prices - Market HTW cf07_htw_dta cf07_htw_xpt Prices - Warung INF cf07_inf_dta cf07_inf_xpt Prices - Information PKK cf07_pkk_dta cf07_pkk_xpt Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK) PLS cf07_pls_dta cf07_pls_xpt Community participation in development activities POSyandu cf07_pos_dta cf07_pos_xpt Community health post (Posyandu) Private PRActice cf07_pra_dta cf07_pra_xpt Private health practice PUSKesmas cf07_pusk_dta cf07_pusk_xpt Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas) SAR cf07_sar_dta cf07_sar_xpt Service availability roster SCHL cf07_schl_dta cf07_schl_xpt Primary and secondary schools TRA cf07_tra_dta cf07_tra_xpt

The documentation for the CRP data is in the IFLS C-Reactive Protein Data User Guide

DATA: CRP Data STATA SAS Export Description CRP public use data crp_dta crp_xpt CRP data in a single zipped file

IFLS5 Data and Documentation

IFLS5 Household and Community Facility (Comfas) Survey data and documentation are available for research purposes. Volumes 1 and 2 of the User's Guide, the Dried Blood Spot User's Guide, Household and CF questionnaires in English and Bahasa Indonesia, and codebooks are available in IFLS5_all_doc below, as well as separately. Household and Comfas data files are available respectively in the sections further below.

The IFLS5 SAS .tpt files were created using PROC CPORT and can be converted using PROC CIMPORT. Earlier waves have SAS .xpt files created using PROC COPY and the SAS EXPORT engine.

Please check the IFLS5 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS5 data content.

DOCUMENTATION Volume Description All documentation IFLS5_all_doc All current documentation in a single zipped file Volume 1 IFLS5_User_Guide_Vol_1 IFLS5 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report) Volume 2 IFLS5_User_Guide_Vol_2 IFLS5 User's Guide volume 2 Volume 3 IFLS5_Dried_Blood_Spot_Guide IFLS5 User's Guide volume 3 Volume 4 IFLS5_HH_PQX_Public_Eng IFLS5 HH Questionnaires - English Volume 5 IFLS5_CF_PQX_Public_Eng IFLS5 CF Questionnaires - English Volume 6 IFLS5_HH_PQX_Public_Ind IFLS5 HH Questionnaires - Bahasa Indonesian Volume 7 IFLS5_CF_PQX_Public_Ind IFLS5 CF Questionnaires - Bahasa Indonesian Volume 8 IFLS5_hh_codebooks IFLS5 HH Codebooks (text files) Volume 9 IFLS5_hh_formats IFLS5 HH SAS Formats Volume 10 IFLS5_cf_codebooks IFLS5 CF Codebooks (text files) Volume 11 IFLS5_cf_formats IFLS5 CF SAS Formats Volume 12 Numeracy_Results.zip Prindle-McArdle Numeracy Results Volume 13 interviewers_data.zip IFLS4 and IFLS5 Interviewers Data Volume 14 IFLS5_BPS_2014_codes.zip 2014 BPS codes and names: province, kabupaten, kecamatan

DATA: Household Survey STATA SAS Transport Description All data files hh14_all_dta hh14_all_tpt All household files in a single zipped file Book 1 hh14_b1_dta hh14_b1_tpt Household consumption Book 2 hh14_b2_dta hh14_b2_tpt Household economy Book 3A hh14_b3a_dta hh14_b3a_tpt Individual adult Part A Book 3B hh14_b3b_dta hh14_b3b_tpt Individual adult Part B Book 4 hh14_b4_dta hh14_b4_tpt Individual female adult Book 5 hh14_b5_dta hh14_b5_tpt Individual child Book K hh14_bk_dta hh14_bk_tpt IFLS5 control book Book T hh14_bt_dta hh14_bt_tpt Tracking Book Book US hh14_bus_dta hh14_bus_tpt Health Measurements Book EK hh14_ek_dta hh14_ek_tpt Individual Assessment Book FE hh14_fe_dta hh14_fe_tpt Exit Forms Tracking Books hh14_trk_dta hh14_trk_tpt Household and Person Tracking Files Dried Blood Spot (DBS) data hh14_dbs_dta hh14_dbs_tpt DBS data

DATA: Community Survey STATA SAS Transport Description All data files cf14_all_dta cf14_all_tpt All community and facility files in a single zipped file Book 1 cf14_bk1_dta cf14_bk1_tpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1 Book 2 cf14_bk2_dta cf14_bk2_tpt Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2 HIN cf14_hin_dta cf14_hin_tpt Public Perception HPS cf14_hps_dta cf14_hps_tpt Prices - Market HTW cf14_htw_dta cf14_htw_tpt Prices - Warung INF cf14_inf_dta cf14_inf_tpt Prices - Information PKK cf14_pkk_dta cf14_pkk_tpt Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK) PLS cf14_pls_dta cf14_pls_tpt Community participation in development activities POSyandu cf14_pos_dta cf14_pos_tpt Community health post (Posyandu) Private PRActice cf14_pra_dta cf14_pra_tpt Private health practice PUSKesmas cf14_pusk_dta cf14_pusk_tpt Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas) SAR cf14_sar_dta cf14_sar_tpt Service availability roster SCHL cf14_sch_dta cf14_sch_tpt Primary and secondary schools TRA cf14_tra_dta cf14_tra_tpt Traditional Practice Mini Kamadas cf14_mkd_dta cf14_mkd_tpt Mini Kamadas

IFLS Consumption/Expenditure Aggregates

Consumption/Expenditure aggregates are available ONLY for IFLS1-IFLS4. The Per Capita Expenditure (PCE) files covering IFLS1-IFLS4 were provided as a courtesy from a user. The files were not created by RAND and are not supported by RAND and RAND is not responsible for any issues with their content.

The zip file includes the data and the Stata programs that created the data plus PDF documentation describing the data. The data include deflators for IFLS2 and IFLS3 only, thus IFLS1 and IFLS4 data have only nominal values for their aggregates.

There are no PCE files for IFLS5 and no known plans to create ones. However, the user did provide the Stata code that created the IFLS4 PCE data (which is in the zip file with the existing PCE data). One would need to modify that code for IFLS5, as there may be some variable name changes (e.g., something collected in one variable is now collected in two or vice versa) and there may be new bracket variables to consider. One will have to cross-check the variables and files used in the IFLS4 program with the IFLS5 data to identify any differences that would need to be addressed.

Again, there are no deflators in the data for IFLS1 or IFLS4, and there are no deflators for IFLS5 should users choose to create PCE variables using IFLS5 data. Deflators for 1993 are under the Updates page below and there is a short discussion about deflators for IFLS4 and IFLS5 there as well.

Notes for IFLS1 Original Users

If you are using the original IFLS1 data, you will need the following files to use those data in combination with IFLS2.

See Section 6, Volume 2 of the IFLS2 documentation.

DATA: For use with original IFLS1 data Community IDs commid93 Facility IDs facxwalk

Information on data updates, data notes on specific files/variables, answers to frequently asked questions, and tips on using IFLS data are available here.

Major data revisions will be announced by email to all registered users. If you wish to unregister, send email to ifls-supp@rand.org.

