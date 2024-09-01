IFLS Data and Documentation
Thank you for registering with the IFLS. Links to downloading the data are on this webpage. When necessary, we will send emails regarding updates and other announcements. If your email address has changed, please re-register to update your details with us.
It is helpful for us to be able to document usage of IFLS. Funding of future waves of the IFLS will depend on demonstrating the data are of value to the research and policy making community. We ask, therefore, that you please email a link to any papers that you publish using the IFLS data to ifls-papers@rand.org.
Your paper will be included in the bibliography of IFLS papers.
To assist us in tracking usage, it would be helpful if you use the following citations in papers that use IFLS:
Papers that use IFLS5 (2014):
- Strauss, J., F. Witoelar, and B. Sikoki. "The Fifth Wave of the Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS5): Overview and Field Report". March 2016. WR-1143/1-NIA/NICHD.
Papers that use IFLS4 (2007):
- Strauss, J., F. Witoelar, B. Sikoki and A.M. Wattie. "The Fourth Wave of the Indonesian Family Life Survey (IFLS4): Overview and Field Report". April 2009. WR-675/1-NIA/NICHD.
Papers that use IFLS3 (2000):
- Strauss, J., K. Beegle, B. Sikoki, A. Dwiyanto, Y. Herawati and F. Witoelar. "The Third Wave of the Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS): Overview and Field Report", March 2004. WR-144/1-NIA/NICHD.
Papers that use IFLS2 (1997):
- Frankenberg, E. and D. Thomas. "The Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS): Study Design and Results from Waves 1 and 2." March 2000. RAND, Santa Monica, CA. DRU-2238/1-NIA/NICHD.
Papers that use IFLS1 (1993):
- Frankenberg, E. and L. Karoly. "The 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey: Overview and Field Report." November, 1995. RAND, Santa Monica, CA.
IFLS collaborators: IFLS1 was a collaborative effort of RAND and Lembaga Demografi of the University of Indonesia. IFLS2 was a collaborative effort of RAND, UCLA, and Lembaga Demografi of the University of Indonesia. IFLS3 was a collaborative effort of RAND and the Center for Population and Policy Studies (CPPS) of the University of Gadjah Mada. IFLS4 was conducted by RAND, the center for Population and Policy Studies (CPPS) of the University of Gadjah Mada and Survey Meter. IFLS5 is a collaboration between RAND and Survey Meter. IFLS1 is copyrighted by RAND and Lembaga Demografi. IFLS2 is copyrighted by RAND.
Please do not distribute these data. The data are freely available on our website. It is useful for everyone if we maintain a list of all users. If you plan to work with other people using these data, please ask them to register or register them yourself. If you are a data librarian, please ask users to register on our web page if they obtain a copy of the data from you.
The IFLS data are placed in the public domain to support research analyses. As a user of the IFLS public use files, you are expected to respect the anonymity of all our respondents. This means that you will make no attempt to identify any individual, household, family, service provider or community other than in terms of the anonymous codes used in the IFLS.
Data Support
User data support for IFLS will be limited in the future, and response times for questions emailed to ifls-supp@rand.org may be longer than previously.
Before contacting us, please review all IFLS documentation for all waves, as most questions can be answered by reviewing the User’s Guides, questionnaires, and the Data Updates, Tips and FAQs web page. As some information is not carried along from wave to wave in the User’s Guide and changes do occur in the questionnaires across waves, users must look at the documentation for all waves when trying to answer a question. Users should also dump data records and look at the actual structure of the data file. Simply looking at frequencies will not always explain what the data looks like.
Questions related to working with IFLS data must include the wave(s) you are working with along with the specific data files and variables being used. We cannot provide programming support nor provide guidance on what statistical models might be used or how to run such models.
Data and Documentation Formats
Data Formats
IFLS data are available in the following formats:
IFLS1-RR and IFLS2:
IFLS3:
- SAS 8.2 export
- Stata 7.0
IFLS4:
- SAS 9 export (xport engine)
- Stata 9
IFLS5:
- SAS 9 transport (cport/cimport)
- Stata 9
Documentation Formats
Electronic documentation is available as Adobe Acrobat pdf files; codebooks are available both as pdf files and machine readable text files. The .cbk extension used in IFLS2 and IFLS3 does not define a file type—it merely identifies the text file as being in a codebook text file.
When printing a PDF document, click "shrink to fit"; this is particularly important when printing questionnaires which were formatted for A4 paper.
Using This Site
Click on the files that you would like to download.
Because many of the files are large, we have posted them in two ways:
- single zip files containing all sub files
- separate zip files each containing a subset of files
Users who have difficulty maintaining a connection to the site for an extended period may wish to get the separate files. If your web browser is set so that data are automatically uncompressed once transfered to your machine, turn that option off. Click here for information on zip.
READ FIRST: Important Note Regarding IFLS Data
IFLS users must read the User’s Guides (both volumes) and review the questionnaires before working with the data due to the complexity of the IFLS. Most questions users will have will be answered by reviewing those documents. Because not all information is repeated from wave to wave in the user’s guides, users should read the guides and documentation from earlier waves, especially if one is looking to exploit the longitudinal nature of the IFLS. Generally, even if one is only focusing on one wave (e.g., IFLS5), one still needs to pull data from earlier IFLS waves since full event histories are not repeated wave to wave.
Users should also look through the IFLS Data Updates, Data Notes, Tips and FAQs section before working with the data as questions that arise may already be answered in that section.
It is important for IFLS users to remember that IFLS files can have different units of observation (e.g., some are per household, some per individual, some per event) and some will have multiple records per unit of observation (e.g., multiple records for the mother in the Book 4 birth history). The User’s Guide appendices contain tables that show the unit of observation and the requisite record identification variables to help users understand what may be needed to merge files with differing units of observation together. In some cases, users may need to collapse multiple records per respondent to one record per respondent, for example, before merging on other data that is one record per respondent.
Users should look at the IFLS2 User’s Guide as it talks about family relationships and how to identify spouses, children, and parents across modules. That information holds for all IFLS waves. Also, chapters 4, 5 and 6 of the IFLS1 User’s Guide may be of interest as well since they talk about identifying and linking data among related individuals.
Also, users must remember that the IFLS utilizes many skip patterns and it is therefore crucial that users examine the IFLS questionnaires for the variables with which they are working to understand how a question is asked and who answers it. If one sees a variable with lots of blank values, it means that the variable is involved in a skip pattern and a large number of respondents did not meet the criteria to be asked that given question. It does not mean there is missing data. If a respondent said “I don’t know” or refused to answer or should have answered but did not, there is a missing value code to indicate those situations.
IFLS1 Data and Documentation
Please read the IFLS1 document (DRU-1195/7) called "Documentation for IFLS1-RR: Revised and Restructured 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey Data, Wave 1". It explains how the IFLS1-RR data, which is the version that is on the IFLS data download site, varies from the structure of the original IFLS1 release data. One of things we did was to combine files with the same unit of observation so there are fewer files in IFLS1-RR than in the original release and DRU-1195/7 shows you which files were combined into a single new file. However, due to limited funding, we did not redo the codebooks. As explained in the above document (DRU-1195/7), the codebooks are still useful for explaining the code values of variables even though the file structure in IFLS1-RR is different. One must use both the codebook and the IFLS1-RR document together to understand the data structure and contents.
Crosswalks between IFLS1 and IFLS2 facility and community codes are available below under "Notes for IFLS1-Original users." See IFLS1-RR data updates for a note about how the auxiliary file expend2, containing household expenditure estimates, was created.
Note: In RAND publication #DRU-1195/7, mentioned above, there are references to two files not listed in the table below: COMMID93 and FACXWALK. Information on these files can be found in a later section of this page, "Notes for IFLS1-original users."
Please check the IFLS1-RR updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS1-RR data content.
|DOCUMENTATION
|Description
|
All documentation
|DRU1195
|All documentation in a single zipped file
|
Volume 1
|DRU1195_1
|IFLS1 Overview and field report
|
Volume 2
|DRU1195_2
|IFLS1 Household questionnaires and interviwer manual
|
Volume 3
|DRU1195_3
|IFLS1 Community questionnaires and interviwer manual
|
Volume 4
|DRU1195_4
|IFLS1 Household codebook
|
Volume 5
|DRU1195_5
|IFLS1 Community codebook
|
Volume 6
|DRU1195_6
|IFLS1 User's guide
|
Volume 7
|DRU1195_7
|Documentation describing IFLS1-RR version
|DATA: Household Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|hh93dta
|hh93xpt
|All household files in a single zipped file
|
Book K
|hh93bk
|hh93bk
|Tracking files and IFLS2 control book
|
Book 1
|hh93b1
|hh93b1
|Household consumption
|
Book 2
|hh93b2
|hh93b2
|Household economy
|
Book 3
|hh93b3
|hh93b3
|Individual adult
|
Book 4
|hh93b4
|hh93b4
|Individual female adult
|
Book 5
|hh93b5
|hh93b5
|Individual child
|
Book CA
|hh93bca
|hh93bca
|Anthropometry
|
Other answers
|hh93oth
|hh93oth
|Other answers
|DATA: Community Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|cf93dta
|cf93xpt
|All community and facility files in a single zipped file
IFLS2 Data and Documentation
An updated version of the IFLS2 data is now available for research purposes. The updated data now includes the following previously unreleased modules: migration (MG), labor force participation (TK), contraceptive calendar (KL), cognitive tests (EK) and physical health assessments (US).
Note that the Book 3 and Book 4 zip files for SAS export and Stata files have been updated below as has the hh97dta.zip and hh97xpt.zip files. There are no ascii versions for the MG, TK, KL, EK and US modules. Also, there are no codebooks for these new modules. The Book 3 and Book 4 codebooks have not been updated, nor have book US or Book EK codebooks been generated. The MG, TK, KL, EK and US modules have variable formats in the Stata file versions. SAS users will have to use the questionnaires for code definitions in those new data files. The EK cognitive test questions are now available. The forms are in English with some graphics missing for ages 7-9 and 10-12, and are only in Indonesian for ages 13-15 and 16-24. The Indonesian EK test forms are scanned hard copies.
Please check the IFLS2 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS2 data content.
|DOCUMENTATION
|Text
|Description
|
All documentation
|vol1_7
|All documentation in a single zipped file
|
Volume 1
|volume1
|IFLS2 Study design and Results
|
Volume 2
|volume2
|IFLS2 User's Guide
|
Volume 3
|volume3
|IFLS2 HH Questionnaire
|
Volume 4
|volume4
|IFLS2 COMFAS Questionnaire
|
Volume 5
|volume5
|volume5
|IFLS2 HH Codebook
|
Volume 6
|volume6
|volume6
|IFLS2 COMFAS Codebook
|
Volume 7
|volume7
|IFLS1-IFLS2 Cross-walk
|
EK Test Qx 7-12
|BEK_7-12_English
|Cognitive test for ages 7-9, 10-12
|
EK Test Qx 7-9
|BEK_7-9_Indonesian
|Cognitive test for ages 7-9
|
EK Test Qx 10-12
|BEK_10-12_Indonesian
|Cognitive test for ages 10-12
|
EK Test Qx 13-15
|BEK_13-15_Indonesian
|Cognitive test for ages 13-15
|
EK Test Qx 16-24
|BEK_16-24_Indonesian
|Cognitive test for ages 16-24
|DATA: Household Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|ASCII
|Description
|
All data files
|hh97dta
|hh97xpt
|hh97raw
|All household files in a single zipped file
|
Book K
|hh97bk
|hh97bk
|hh97bk
|Tracking files and IFLS2 control book
|
Book 1
|hh97b1
|hh97b1
|hh97b1
|Household consumption
|
Book 2
|hh97b2
|hh97b2
|hh97b2
|Household economy
|
Book 3
|hh97b3
|hh97b3
|hh97b3
|Individual adult
|
Book 4
|hh97b4
|hh97b4
|hh97b4
|Individual female adult
|
Book 5
|hh97b5
|hh97b5
|hh97b5
|Individual child
|
Book US
|hh97us
|hh97us
|Health Measurements
|
Book EK
|hh97bek
|hh97bek
|Individual Assessments
|
Prov/Kab/Kec Codes
|geoi97
|geoi97
|Province, kabupaten, and kecamatan codes
|DATA: Community Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|ASCII
|Description
|
All data files
|cf97dta
|cf97xpt
|cf97raw
|All community and facility files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|cf97bk1
|cf97bk1
|cf97bk1
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1
|
Book 2
|cf97bk2
|cf97bk2
|cf97bk2
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2
|
PKK
|cf97pkk
|cf97pkk
|cf97pkk
|Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK)
|
SAR
|cf97sar
|cf97sar
|cf97sar
|Service availability roster
|
PM
|cf97pm
|cf97pm
|cf97pm1
|Community participation in development activities
|
Adat
|cf97adat
|cf97adat
|cf97adat
|Traditional laws and community customs
|
PUSKesmas
|cf97pusk
|cf97pusk
|cf97pusk
|Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas)
|
Private PRActice
|cf97pra
|cf97pra
|cf97pra
|Private health practice
|
POSyandu
|cf97pos
|cf97pos
|cf97pos
|Community health post (Posyandu)
|
SD
|cf97sd
|cf97sd
|cf97sd
|Primary school (SD)
|
SMP
|cf97smp
|cf97smp
|cf97smp
|Junior secondary school (SMP)
|
SMU
|cf97smu
|cf97smu
|cf97smu
|Senior secondary school (SMP)
IFLS3 Data and Documentation
The IFLS3 Household and Community/Facilities data and documentation is available for research purposes.
Please check the IFLS3 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS3 data content.
|DOCUMENTATION
|Volume
|Description
|
All HHd documentation
|hh00_all_doc
|All household documentation in a single zipped file
|
All CF documentation
|cf00_all_doc
|All community/facility documentation in a single zipped file
|
Volume 1
|UsersGuide_vol1
|IFLS3 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report)
|
Volume 2
|UsersGuide_vol2
|IFLS3 User's Guide volume 2
|
Volume 3
|hh00_pqx
|IFLS3 HH Questionnaires
|
Volume 4
|hh00_cbk
|IFLS3 HH Codebooks (text files)
|
Volume 5
|cf00_pqx
|IFLS3 CF Questionnaires
|
Volume 6
|cf00_cbk
|IFLS3 CF Codebooks (text files)
|DATA: Household Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|hh00_all_dta
|hh00_all_xpt
|All household files in a single zipped file
|
Book K
|hh00_bk_dta
|hh00_bk_xpt
|IFLS3 control book
|
Book 1
|hh00_b1_dta
|hh00_b1_xpt
|Household consumption
|
Book 2
|hh00_b2_dta
|hh00_b2_xpt
|Household economy
|
Book 3A
|hh00_b3a_dta
|hh00_b3a_xpt
|Individual adult Part A
|
Book 3B
|hh00_b3b_dta
|hh00_b3b_xpt
|Individual adult Part B
|
Book 3P
|hh00_b3p_dta
|hh00_b3p_xpt
|Individual adult Proxy respondents
|
Book 4
|hh00_b4_dta
|hh00_b4_xpt
|Individual female adult
|
Book 5
|hh00_b5_dta
|hh00_b5_xpt
|Individual child
|
Book EK
|hh00_bek_dta
|hh00_bek_xpt
|Individual Assessment
|
Book T
|hh00_bt_dta
|hh00_bt_xpt
|Tracking Book
|
Book US
|hh00_bus_dta
|hh00_bus_xpt
|Health Measurements
|
Tracking Books
|hh00_trk_dta
|hh00_trk_xpt
|Household and Person Tracking Files
|DATA: Community Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|cf00_all_dta
|cf00_all_xpt
|All community and facility files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|cf00_bk1_dta
|cf00_bk1_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1
|
Book 2
|cf00_bk2_dta
|cf00_bk2_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2
|
JPS
|cf00_jps_dta
|cf00_jps_xpt
|Social Safety Net
|
Mini Kamadas
|cf00_mini_dta
|cf00_mini_xpt
|Mini Kamadas
|
PKK
|cf00_pkk_dta
|cf00_pkk_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK)
|
SAR
|cf00_sar_dta
|cf00_sar_xpt
|Service availability roster
|
PM
|cf00_pm_dta
|cf00_pm_xpt
|Community participation in development activities
|
PUSKesmas
|cf00_pusk_dta
|cf00_pusk_xpt
|Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas)
|
Private PRActice
|cf00_pra_dta
|cf00_pra_xpt
|Private health practice
|
POSyandu
|cf00_pos_dta
|cf00_pos_xpt
|Community health post (Posyandu)
|
SD
|cf00_schl_dta
|cf00_schl_xpt
|Primary and secondary schools
IFLS4 Data and Documentation
The IFLS4 Household Survey data and documentation is available for research purposes. Volumes 1 and 2 of the Users Guide are available in hh07_all_doc below.
The IFLS4 Community-Facility Survey data and documentation are available as well.
The IFLS4 high sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP) assay data is available and now includes the relevant sampling weight.
Please check the IFLS4 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS4 data content.
|DOCUMENTATION
|Volume
|Description
|
All HHd documentation
|hh07_all_doc
|All household documentation in a single zipped file
|
All CF documentation
|cf07_all_doc
|All community/facility documentation in a single zipped file
|
Volume 1
|IFLS2007_UsersGuide_vol1
|IFLS4 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report)
|
Volume 2
|IFLS2007_UsersGuide_vol2
|IFLS4 User's Guide volume 2
|
Volume 3
|hh07_english_pqx
|IFLS4 HH Questionnaires - English
|
Volume 4
|hh07_bahasa_indonesia_pqx
|IFLS4 HH Questionnaires - Indonesian
|
Volume 5
|hh07_codebooks
|IFLS4 HH Codebooks (text files)
|
Volume 6
|cf07_english_pqx
|IFLS4 CF Questionnaires - English
|
Volume 7
|cf07_bahasa_indoneisa_pqx
|IFLS4 CF Questionnaires - Indonesian
|
Volume 8
|cf07_codebooks
|IFLS4 CF Codebooks (text files)
|DATA: Household Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|hh07_all_dta
|hh07_all_xpt
|All household files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|hh07_b1_dta
|hh07_b1_xpt
|Household consumption
|
Book 2
|hh07_b2_dta
|hh07_b2_xpt
|Household economy
|
Book 3A
|hh07_b3a_dta
|hh07_b3a_xpt
|Individual adult Part A
|
Book 3B
|hh07_b3b_dta
|hh07_b3b_xpt
|Individual adult Part B
|
Book 4
|hh07_b4_dta
|hh07_b4_xpt
|Individual female adult
|
Book 5
|hh07_b5_dta
|hh07_b5_xpt
|Individual child
|
Book EK
|hh07_bek_dta
|hh07_bek_xpt
|Individual Assessment
|
Book K
|hh07_bk_dta
|hh07_bk_xpt
|IFLS4 control book
|
Book P
|hh07_p_dta
|hh07_p_xpt
|Individual adult Proxy respondents
|
Book T
|hh07_bt_dta
|hh07_bt_xpt
|Tracking Book
|
Book US
|hh07_bus_dta
|hh07_bus_xpt
|Health Measurements
|
Tracking Books
|hh07_trk_dta
|hh07_trk_xpt
|Household and Person Tracking Files
|DATA: Community Survey
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
All data files
|cf07_all_dta
|cf07_all_xpt
|All community and facility files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|cf07_bk1_dta
|cf07_bk1_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1
|
Book 2
|cf07_bk2_dta
|cf07_bk2_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2
|
HIN
|cf07_hin_dta
|cf07_hin_xpt
|Public Perception
|
HPS
|cf07_hps_dta
|cf07_hps_xpt
|Prices - Market
|
HTW
|cf07_htw_dta
|cf07_htw_xpt
|Prices - Warung
|
INF
|cf07_inf_dta
|cf07_inf_xpt
|Prices - Information
|
PKK
|cf07_pkk_dta
|cf07_pkk_xpt
|Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK)
|
PLS
|cf07_pls_dta
|cf07_pls_xpt
|Community participation in development activities
|
POSyandu
|cf07_pos_dta
|cf07_pos_xpt
|Community health post (Posyandu)
|
Private PRActice
|cf07_pra_dta
|cf07_pra_xpt
|Private health practice
|
PUSKesmas
|cf07_pusk_dta
|cf07_pusk_xpt
|Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas)
|
SAR
|cf07_sar_dta
|cf07_sar_xpt
|Service availability roster
|
SCHL
|cf07_schl_dta
|cf07_schl_xpt
|Primary and secondary schools
|
TRA
|cf07_tra_dta
|cf07_tra_xpt
The documentation for the CRP data is in the IFLS C-Reactive Protein Data User Guide
|DATA: CRP Data
|STATA
|SAS Export
|Description
|
CRP public use data
|crp_dta
|crp_xpt
|CRP data in a single zipped file
IFLS5 Data and Documentation
IFLS5 Household and Community Facility (Comfas) Survey data and documentation are available for research purposes. Volumes 1 and 2 of the User's Guide, the Dried Blood Spot User's Guide, Household and CF questionnaires in English and Bahasa Indonesia, and codebooks are available in IFLS5_all_doc below, as well as separately. Household and Comfas data files are available respectively in the sections further below.
The IFLS5 SAS .tpt files were created using PROC CPORT and can be converted using PROC CIMPORT. Earlier waves have SAS .xpt files created using PROC COPY and the SAS EXPORT engine.
Please check the IFLS5 updates and data notes section for updates to the data since initial release and for notes of interest about IFLS5 data content.
|DOCUMENTATION
|Volume
|Description
|
All documentation
|IFLS5_all_doc
|All current documentation in a single zipped file
|
Volume 1
|IFLS5_User_Guide_Vol_1
|IFLS5 User's Guide volume 1 (Overview and Field Report)
|
Volume 2
|IFLS5_User_Guide_Vol_2
|IFLS5 User's Guide volume 2
|
Volume 3
|IFLS5_Dried_Blood_Spot_Guide
|IFLS5 User's Guide volume 3
|
Volume 4
|IFLS5_HH_PQX_Public_Eng
|IFLS5 HH Questionnaires - English
|
Volume 5
|IFLS5_CF_PQX_Public_Eng
|IFLS5 CF Questionnaires - English
|
Volume 6
|IFLS5_HH_PQX_Public_Ind
|IFLS5 HH Questionnaires - Bahasa Indonesian
|
Volume 7
|IFLS5_CF_PQX_Public_Ind
|IFLS5 CF Questionnaires - Bahasa Indonesian
|
Volume 8
|IFLS5_hh_codebooks
|IFLS5 HH Codebooks (text files)
|
Volume 9
|IFLS5_hh_formats
|IFLS5 HH SAS Formats
|
Volume 10
|IFLS5_cf_codebooks
|IFLS5 CF Codebooks (text files)
|
Volume 11
|IFLS5_cf_formats
|IFLS5 CF SAS Formats
|
Volume 12
|Numeracy_Results.zip
|Prindle-McArdle Numeracy Results
|
Volume 13
|interviewers_data.zip
|IFLS4 and IFLS5 Interviewers Data
|
Volume 14
|IFLS5_BPS_2014_codes.zip
|2014 BPS codes and names: province, kabupaten, kecamatan
|DATA: Household Survey
|STATA
|SAS Transport
|Description
|
All data files
|hh14_all_dta
|hh14_all_tpt
|All household files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|hh14_b1_dta
|hh14_b1_tpt
|Household consumption
|
Book 2
|hh14_b2_dta
|hh14_b2_tpt
|Household economy
|
Book 3A
|hh14_b3a_dta
|hh14_b3a_tpt
|Individual adult Part A
|
Book 3B
|hh14_b3b_dta
|hh14_b3b_tpt
|Individual adult Part B
|
Book 4
|hh14_b4_dta
|hh14_b4_tpt
|Individual female adult
|
Book 5
|hh14_b5_dta
|hh14_b5_tpt
|Individual child
|
Book K
|hh14_bk_dta
|hh14_bk_tpt
|IFLS5 control book
|
Book T
|hh14_bt_dta
|hh14_bt_tpt
|Tracking Book
|
Book US
|hh14_bus_dta
|hh14_bus_tpt
|Health Measurements
|
Book EK
|hh14_ek_dta
|hh14_ek_tpt
|Individual Assessment
|
Book FE
|hh14_fe_dta
|hh14_fe_tpt
|Exit Forms
|
Tracking Books
|hh14_trk_dta
|hh14_trk_tpt
|Household and Person Tracking Files
|
Dried Blood Spot (DBS) data
|hh14_dbs_dta
|hh14_dbs_tpt
|DBS data
|DATA: Community Survey
|STATA
|SAS Transport
|Description
|
All data files
|cf14_all_dta
|cf14_all_tpt
|All community and facility files in a single zipped file
|
Book 1
|cf14_bk1_dta
|cf14_bk1_tpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 1
|
Book 2
|cf14_bk2_dta
|cf14_bk2_tpt
|Desa/Keluruhan characteristics 2
|
HIN
|cf14_hin_dta
|cf14_hin_tpt
|Public Perception
|
HPS
|cf14_hps_dta
|cf14_hps_tpt
|Prices - Market
|
HTW
|cf14_htw_dta
|cf14_htw_tpt
|Prices - Warung
|
INF
|cf14_inf_dta
|cf14_inf_tpt
|Prices - Information
|
PKK
|cf14_pkk_dta
|cf14_pkk_tpt
|Desa/Keluruhan Women's Group (PKK)
|
PLS
|cf14_pls_dta
|cf14_pls_tpt
|Community participation in development activities
|
POSyandu
|cf14_pos_dta
|cf14_pos_tpt
|Community health post (Posyandu)
|
Private PRActice
|cf14_pra_dta
|cf14_pra_tpt
|Private health practice
|
PUSKesmas
|cf14_pusk_dta
|cf14_pusk_tpt
|Community health center/sub-center (Puskesmas)
|
SAR
|cf14_sar_dta
|cf14_sar_tpt
|Service availability roster
|
SCHL
|cf14_sch_dta
|cf14_sch_tpt
|Primary and secondary schools
|
TRA
|cf14_tra_dta
|cf14_tra_tpt
|Traditional Practice
|
Mini Kamadas
|cf14_mkd_dta
|cf14_mkd_tpt
|Mini Kamadas
IFLS Consumption/Expenditure Aggregates
Consumption/Expenditure aggregates are available ONLY for IFLS1-IFLS4. The Per Capita Expenditure (PCE) files covering IFLS1-IFLS4 were provided as a courtesy from a user. The files were not created by RAND and are not supported by RAND and RAND is not responsible for any issues with their content.
The zip file includes the data and the Stata programs that created the data plus PDF documentation describing the data. The data include deflators for IFLS2 and IFLS3 only, thus IFLS1 and IFLS4 data have only nominal values for their aggregates.
There are no PCE files for IFLS5 and no known plans to create ones. However, the user did provide the Stata code that created the IFLS4 PCE data (which is in the zip file with the existing PCE data). One would need to modify that code for IFLS5, as there may be some variable name changes (e.g., something collected in one variable is now collected in two or vice versa) and there may be new bracket variables to consider. One will have to cross-check the variables and files used in the IFLS4 program with the IFLS5 data to identify any differences that would need to be addressed.
Again, there are no deflators in the data for IFLS1 or IFLS4, and there are no deflators for IFLS5 should users choose to create PCE variables using IFLS5 data. Deflators for 1993 are under the Updates page below and there is a short discussion about deflators for IFLS4 and IFLS5 there as well.
|DOCUMENTATION
|DATA
|IFLS-consumption-expenditure-aggregates
|pce-1993-1997_2000-2007
Notes for IFLS1 Original Users
If you are using the original IFLS1 data, you will need the following files to use those data in combination with IFLS2.
See Section 6, Volume 2 of the IFLS2 documentation.
|DATA: For use with original IFLS1 data
|
Community IDs
|commid93
|
Facility IDs
|facxwalk
Data Updates, Data Notes, Tips and FAQs
Information on data updates, data notes on specific files/variables, answers to frequently asked questions, and tips on using IFLS data are available here.
Major data revisions will be announced by email to all registered users. If you wish to unregister, send email to ifls-supp@rand.org.
Zip Utilities
To unzip the zip archives, you'll need a pkzip/pkunzip routine. Most data conversion routines can handle these files. This includes zip (in unix) and WinZip (on Windows). Some zip files are an archive of zip files; you will need to use unzip twice on those files.