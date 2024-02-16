Indonesia Family Life Survey East (IFLS EAST)

The Indonesia Family Life Survey East is a large-scale multi-topic household and community survey of living conditions that was conducted to cover the Eastern provinces in Indonesia. It is based on the Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS), fielded by RAND in collaboration with SurveyMETER.

The IFLS East was conducted in 2012 by SurveyMETER on behalf of TNP2K (National Team for the Acceleration of Poverty Reduction), PRSF (Poverty Reduction Support Facility), and the AusAID (Australian Aid). The survey collects data on individuals, their households, the communities in which they live as well as the health and education facilities in those communities. The survey was administered to around 10,000 individuals in 2,500 households living in 99 communities (enumeration areas) that are spread in seven provinces in eastern Indonesia: Nusa Tenggara Timur, Kalimantan Timur, Sulawesi Tenggara, Maluku, Maluku Utara, Papua Barat and Papua.

Further information and the data are available from SurveyMETER at the following website:

http://surveymeter.org/research/3/iflseast

Questions regarding the IFLS EAST 2012 can be sent to iflseast@surveymeter.org.