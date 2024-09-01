National Socio-Economic Household Survey

The National Socioeconomic Survey (SUSENAS) is a series of large-scale multi-purpose socioeconomic surveys initiated in 1963-1964 and fielded every year or two since then. Since 1993, SUSENAS surveys cover a nationally representative sample typically composed of 200,000 households. Each survey contains a core questionnaire which consists of a household roster listing the sex, age, marital status, and educational attainment of all household members, supplemented by modules covering about 60,000 households that are rotated over time to collection additional information such as health care and nutrition, household income and expenditure, and labor force experience.

Pajung Surbakti (see recommended readings) provides an excellent historical overview of SUSENAS in the 1995 BPS publication "Indonesia’s National Socio-Economic Survey: A Continual Data Source for Analysis of Welfare Development."

