Arroyo Center Publications

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal in Large-Scale Combat Operations: Summary of Findings and Recommendations 2024
In the past 20 years, the Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) force has undergone significant changes. This report highlights the findings and recommendations from an effort to examine the roles the Army EOD force can expect to face in large-scale combat operations as a key part of Army and Joint Force multi-domain operations in the fiscal year 2027–2032 time frame and assess whether the planned future EOD force is able to meet these demands.