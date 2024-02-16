Arroyo Center Publications

Jennifer Lamping Lewis, Terrence K. Kelly, Grant Johnson, Douglas C. Ligor, Anthony Jacques, Barbara Bicksler

The Army and its explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) forces are changing to address large-scale combat operations. This research focused on three areas of relevance for the force of 2027–2032: whether the Army has the right EOD force structure, whether the force is sufficiently manned, and how the Army can best govern the EOD force. It also examines whether EOD should be designated as special operations forces.