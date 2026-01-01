Omnibus Surveys FAQ

The American Youth Panel does not accept omnibus survey questions on sensitive topics. Examples of topics that cannot be included on a youth omnibus survey include sexual activity, drug use, suicide and self-harm, and health or mental health conditions. These topics may be able to be included on a stand-alone survey, subject to IRB approval and additional levels of parental consent for minors.

Other panels do not have specific restrictions, but the RAND Survey Panels management team may determine on a case-by-case basis if there are questions submitted that it does not feel are appropriate for an omnibus survey.

If you have questions about whether a topic is appropriate for an omnibus survey, please contact us early, and we are happy to discuss with you.