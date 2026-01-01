RAND at AcademyHealth 2026

Petra Rasmussen, Ph.D. Justin Timbie, Ph.D. Shiyuan Zhang, M.Ed. Emily Shamban, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Abbey Shirley, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Katherine Kahn, M.D.

Katherine Kahn, M.D. Petra Rasmussen, Ph.D. Shiyuan Zhang, M.Ed. Emily Shamban, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Abbey Shirley, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Justin Timbie, Ph.D.

Hall 4AB, Level 4, Poster

Alex Dopp

Sean Munson, University of Washington

Tricia Aung, M.S.P.H., M.S., University of Washington

Kathryn Bruzios, Ph.D., University of Washington

Brittany Blanchard, Ph.D., University of Washington

Caitlin Mayotte, M.S., University of Washington

Vaughan Collins, M.S.W., University of Washington

Ryan Allred, B.A., University of Washington

Katie Osterhage, University of Washington

Aaron Lyon, University of Washington