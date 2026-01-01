Financial Conflicts of Interest in Public Health Service-Funded Research

Rules and Procedures

Part 1 – Purpose and Regulatory Authority

This SOP is adopted pursuant to, and implements, the requirements of 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F (Promoting Objectivity in Research), which requires institutions receiving PHS funding to establish standards and procedures for identifying and managing conflicts of interest.

Applicability. This SOP applies to individuals who meet the regulatory definition of “Investigator” who participate, or are planning to participate, in PHS-funded research. Authority. This SOP is intended to supplement the Conflict of Interest policy and the Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP. With respect to Associates who serve as Investigators performing PHS-funded research, they must comply with all RAND policies and procedures regarding conflicts of interest. However, to the extent there is a conflict among the documents, when performing PHS-funded research, the specific requirements outlined in this SOP control with respect to identifying, reporting, and managing potential financial conflicts of interest unless otherwise noted herein.

Part 2 – Institutional Responsibilities and Designated Officials

As a result of applying for and receiving PHS research funding, RAND bears institutional responsibility for compliance with 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F.

Compliance Obligations. RAND delivers on its Institutional Responsibilities by enforcing this SOP, which is written in accordance with applicable regulations, and further meets its compliance obligations through the efforts of the Designated Officials as outlined herein. Designated Officials. The following Associates and business units have designated responsibilities under this SOP: Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary serves as the institutional official designated to oversee the conflict of interest program across RAND, including ensuring implementation of this SOP. The General Counsel acts as the Designated Official for purposes of compliance with 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F. Through designees within the Office of the General Counsel (OGC), the Designated Official reviews Significant Financial Interest (SFI) disclosures; makes Financial Conflict of Interest (FCOI) determinations; develops management plans in consultation with affected investigators and division management; ensures that retrospective reviews are appropriately conducted when required; ensures appropriate FCOI reporting to PHS Awarding Components when required, and further advises business units on compliance with this SOP. Director, Contract and Grant Services and Director, Proposal Development Services, are responsible for working with relevant parties, including OGC, to ensure that RAND appropriately discloses FCOI related to proposals for PHS-funded research and that required certifications are included in grant applications and progress reports. Director, Procurement and Subcontractor Compliance is responsible for ensuring agreements with subrecipients of PHS awards include terms for conflict of interest compliance consistent with this SOP. Division Administrators along with other division Research Financial Operations (RFO) staff are responsible for ensuring that procedures and processes are in place to comply with specific PHS agency requirements on a project-specific basis, including screening Investigators for potential FCOI and consulting with OGC for review and development of appropriate management plans.

Part 3 – Investigator Training and Disclosure Requirements

All Associates are required to participate in conflict of interest training and to report interests as outlined in the Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP. For Associates responsible for the design, conduct, or reporting of research funded by PHS, which includes Investigators, they must further comply with the training and disclosure requirements outlined in Part 3.1.

Training Requirements. Investigators must complete conflict of interest training in accordance with this part before engaging in PHS-funded research. Timing . In addition to the annual conflict of interest training requirement, training must be completed at each of the following times: Before participating in PHS-funded research at RAND or when assigned to a new PHS-funded project; Within thirty (30) days of RAND revising this SOP or related procedures in a manner that affects Investigator requirements; and Within thirty (30) days of when RAND determines that an Investigator has not complied with this SOP or with a management plan issued under it. Process. Training may be satisfied via RAND’s online conflict of interest training module, the NIH FCOI Training Tutorial, or other training approved by OGC. As part of their training, each Investigator will be informed of RAND’s Conflict of Interest policy, Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP, and their responsibility to disclose foreign and domestic SFIs under this procedure and 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F. For training completed via the NIH FCOI Training Tutorial, Investigators must retain evidence of completion and provide a copy to the appropriate Division Administrator to be retained for audit purposes. Disclosure Requirements. Investigators are required to disclose Financial Interests relevant to their Institutional Responsibilities under PHS-funded projects and proposals. Associates Subject to this Part. Associates, including Research Professionals and Key Staff Members, must comply with these disclosure requirements if they worked on a PHS-funded project in the preceding year, expect to work on a PHS-funded project in the upcoming year, or at any time they are named in a proposal for a PHS-funded project. Interests Subject to Disclosure. Associates are required to disclose personal Significant Financial Interests (SFI), as well as the SFI of their spouse or domestic partner, dependent child, and any other member of their household.1 For the purposes of this SOP, Significant Financial Interests include: Defined benefit pension payments or other post-employment payments received in the twelve (12) months preceding the disclosure. Remuneration, which includes salary and any payment for services such as consulting fees, honoraria, or paid authorship. All remuneration received in the twelve (12) months preceding disclosure must be disclosed. Equity interests exceeding $5,000 in a publicly traded entity that reasonably appears related to the Investigator’s institutional responsibilities. Equity interests exceeding $5,000 in a non-publicly traded entity that reasonably appears related to the Investigator’s institutional responsibilities. Holdings in a healthcare sector-oriented mutual fund. If holdings in such funds exceed $5,000 in the aggregate they may constitute an SFI. Intellectual Property. All income received from intellectual property rights and interests in excess of $5,000. Reimbursed or Sponsored Travel. Reimbursed or sponsored travel (i.e. travel paid on behalf of the Investigator and not reimbursed) related to their Institutional Responsibilities that exceeds $5,000 when calculated in the aggregate per entity. Associates must disclose the purpose of the trip, identity of the sponsor or organizer, the destination, and the duration. Foreign Financial Interests. Associates must disclose all Financial Interests originating outside the United States that meet the SFI thresholds set forth herein, including income from seminars, lectures, teaching engagements, service on advisory committees or review panels, and reimbursed or sponsored travel received from any foreign entity, foreign institution of higher education, or foreign government (including local or provincial governments). Service in a management position such as a board member, director, officer, partner, or trustee of a Healthcare-Related Entity. Note: Associates must comply with the Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP as well as this procedure, which means that they may have to disclose interests that would not constitute a SFI under this SOP. Example 1: Research Professional X has been staffed on a few Health projects for NIH in the past 12 months and only intends to be staffed on those projects in the next 12 months. X maintains stock in a few publicly traded companies, including $3,000 in NovoNordisk and $50,000 in Amazon stock. Under RAND’s policies which require disclosure from $0, during the annual disclosure process, X will have to disclose the $3,000 in NovoNordisk stock because it is a healthcare-related entity and X is staffed on health projects. Because X is not staffed on any projects that could affect an Amazon business component, X does not need to disclose the Amazon stock. Example 2: Six months after the annual disclosure period, Research Professional X has been included on a proposal for PHS-component funding that evaluates telehealth offerings. Because Amazon has a telehealth business component, X must amend her disclosures in the online tool to include her Amazon stock holdings before the proposal is submitted. Disclosure Process. Disclosures must be made using RAND’s online screening and disclosure tool on an annual basis. This annual process is outlined in the Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP at Section 25. Timing. Associates are required to disclose their SFIs annually, and Investigators must make additional disclosures at each of the following times: Prior to Proposal Submission or Project Participation. Investigators must disclose their SFIs prior to the submission of a proposal for PHS-funded research. Any new Investigator who joins the project after the proposal has been submitted or during the course of the research must disclose his or her SFIs promptly and before participating in the project. Within Thirty (30) Days of Acquiring a New SFI. Investigators must submit an updated SFI disclosure within thirty (30) days of the travel occurrence, as well as the discovery or acquisition of a new SFI. Record Retention. Records of all Investigator SFI disclosures, the review of each disclosure, the response to each disclosure flagged as having a potential for FCOI, any applicable mitigation plans, all actions taken under a retrospective review, and all FCOI reports submitted to PHS Awarding Components must be retained in accordance with RAND’s Document Retention and Disposition policy. However, in no event should these documents be destroyed sooner than at least three (3) years from the date of submission of the final expenditures report to the PHS Awarding Component. Longer retention periods. RAND may be required to retain records for longer periods where instructed by the PHS Awarding Component or if subject to an audit, litigation, or claim pertaining to the records that arises before the expiration of the specified retention period. 2 CFR § 200.334 outlines the retention period for specific situations and should be consulted prior to the destruction of any documents subject to this section. Conflict. Where the regulation requires a longer retention period than the Document Retention Policy, the regulation controls. Certification. Disclosures are deemed complete when the Associate certifies that they have completed the training and have read and will agree to comply with this SOP, the Conflict of Interest Policy, and the Reporting & Assessment of Conflicts of Interest SOP.

Part 4 – Screening and Mitigation of Financial Conflicts of Interest

Screening. For Investigators, screening is conducted by Division Administrators who review the submitted disclosures against the entities in industry sectors that may be impacted by the research. Timing. Screenings for projects and proposals are conducted at the following times: Prior to award expenditure by PHS. Prior to submission of the proposal to PHS. When a new Investigator joins the project. Quarterly throughout the life of the project. Identifying Potential Financial Conflicts of Interest (FCOI). At each screening, where the Division Administrator identifies a connection between an entity disclosed by an Investigator and an entity that may be impacted by the research, they provide the names of affected Investigators to the designee in the OGC for further review and determination. Determination of FCOI. The OGC designee reviews the disclosures provided by the Division Administrator to determine whether the Investigator on the project or proposal has disclosed a SFI that is related to the PHS-funded research and whether an FCOI exists. A FCOI exists where the disclosed SFI of the Investigator could be affected by the research or is in an entity whose financial interests could be affected by the research. The OGC designee will conclude that an FCOI exists where they reasonably determine that the SFI at issue could directly and significantly affect the design, conduct, or reporting of the PHS-funded research. For the purposes of making the FCOI determination, the following Financial Interests reported by Investigators are not considered SFIs: Salary, royalties, or other remuneration paid by RAND to the Investigator if the Investigator is currently employed or otherwise appointed by RAND, including intellectual property rights assigned to RAND and agreements to share in royalties related to such rights; Income from investment vehicles, such as mutual funds and retirement accounts, where the Investigator does not directly control the investment decisions made in those vehicles; Income from seminars, lectures, or teaching engagements sponsored by a federal, state, or local government agency located in the United States; a U.S. institution of higher education; an academic teaching hospital; a medical center; or a research institute affiliated with a U.S. institution of higher education; and Income from service on advisory committees or review panels for a federal, state, or local government agency located in the United States; a U.S. institution of higher education; an academic teaching hospital; a medical center; or a research institute affiliated with a U.S. institution of higher education. Reimbursed or sponsored travel by the following entities: (i) a federal, state, or local government agency located in the United States; (ii) a U.S. institution of higher education as defined at 20 U.S.C. § 1001(a); (iii) an academic teaching hospital; (iv) a medical center; or (v) a research institute affiliated with a U.S. institution of higher education. FCOI Management Plan Requirements. When an FCOI is identified, OGC will determine and advise on a management plan specifying the actions that should be taken to manage the FCOI. Implementation. OGC will communicate the FCOI Determination to the Division Administrator and advise on the options for mitigation as outlined in Section 4.3(b). Based on this guidance, the Division Administrator will work with the affected Investigator, Principal Investigator (or Program Director if the Principal Investigator is the affected Investigator), and other necessary division management to develop the management plan outlining the actions that will be, or have been, taken to manage the FCOI. OGC will confirm the sufficiency of the management plan. Mitigation. Examples of management conditions include, but are not limited to: Public disclosure of the FCOI to other investigators on the project, to Quality Assurance staff and peer reviewers, the Human Subjects Protection Committee, as well as in publications, presentations, or other communications related to the research; For research involving human subjects, disclosure of the FCOI directly to participants in the informed consent process; Appointment of an independent monitor capable of taking measures to protect against bias in the design, conduct, and reporting of the research; Modification of the research plan; Change of personnel or their responsibilities, including but not limited to, removal of the Investigator from portions of the research affected by the FCOI; Reduction or elimination of the Financial Interest (e.g., sale of an equity interest); or Severance of the relationship that creates the conflict. RAND will monitor Investigator compliance with the management plan for the duration of the award. Retrospective Review. A retrospective review is required upon discovery of the occurrence of noncompliance related to the disclosure, review, or management of a potential FCOI. Noncompliance. The following circumstances constitute noncompliance under this SOP: Failure by the Investigator to timely disclose an SFI; Failure to review the SFI disclosed during the PHS-funded research project; Failure to identify or manage an FCOI in a timely manner; or Failure by the Investigator to comply with the established FCOI management plan. Required Actions. Upon identifying noncompliance, OGC will work with the Division Administrator to take the actions required below at the specified times. Actions within 60 Days of Discovery. OGC will review the SFI disclosure (or require review if none was made); determine whether the SFI disclosure constitutes an FCOI; and work with the Division Administrator to implement an interim plan to manage the FCOI moving forward. Actions within 120 Days of Discovery. The Division Administrator, in consultation with OGC and other relevant parties, will complete a retrospective review of the Investigator’s activities for the PHS-funded research project to determine whether any PHS-funded research or portion thereof that was conducted during the period of noncompliance was biased in the design, conduct, or reporting of such research. Reporting of Bias. If the retrospective review determines that bias has impacted the research, RAND must promptly notify the PHS Awarding Component and submit a Mitigation Report. Corrective Action Plan. Where bias has impacted the research, OGC will work with the Division Administrator, Principal Investigator, and Program Director to develop a plan of action designed to eliminate or mitigate the effect of the bias on the research project. Interim Actions. During the period of retrospective review, OGC must determine whether any interim actions are required, including but not limited to, suspension of the Investigator’s participation in the PHS-funded research pending completion of review. Documentation. The retrospective review must be documented and the documentation must include: Project number and title; Principal Investigator; Investigator with the FCOI; Entity in which the Investigator has an FCOI; Reasons for the retrospective review; Detailed methodology used for the retrospective review; Findings and conclusions of the review; and (if applicable) Corrective Action Plan.

Part 5 – Reporting FCOI to PHS Awarding Components

RAND is required to report identified FCOI to the applicable PHS Awarding Component as required in this Part.

Report Requirements. The FCOI Report submitted to a PHS Awarding Component must include: The grant number; Principal Investigator; The affected Investigator (with the FCOI); Entity in which the SFI is held, along with the nature of the Financial Interest and approximate dollar amount; Description of how the Financial Interest relates to the PHS-funded research; The basis for the determination that the SFI constitutes an FCOI; and Key elements of the management plan. Timing. FCOI Reports must be submitted at the following times. Prior to the Expenditure of Funds under a new award. Within 60 days of identifying a new FCOI during the award period. Annually . The annual FCOI Report must be submitted at the same time as the Research Performance Progress Report or multi-year progress report. No-cost Extensions. This annual requirement must be met for the duration of the PHS award, including any no-cost extensions. Reporting Changes. Each annual FCOI Report must indicate whether previously reported FCOI is still being managed, or otherwise no longer exists. The report should also include any changes to the management plan. Reporting for Retrospective Review. Where a retrospective review has been conducted, RAND must submit the following reports: A revised FCOI Report . A revised FCOI Report must be submitted if the information discovered in the review would result in a change to a previously submitted FCOI Report, such as the discovery of a new SFI or changes to the management plan. If required, the revised FCOI Report must be submitted within 60 days and 120 days of the discovery of the noncompliance and should meet the requirements of Section 5.1. Mitigation Report . If bias was discovered pursuant to the retrospective review, a mitigation report must be submitted that outlines the Description of the impact of bias on the research project; and Corrective Action Plan.

Part 6 – Subrecipient Compliance

Where PHS-funded research activities are carried out by technical advisors, subcontractors, or sub-awardees, the Director, Procurement and Subcontractor Compliance must ensure that the agreement includes terms regarding the subrecipient’s compliance with 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F.

Compliance Terms Required. The agreement must specify whether the subrecipient will agree to comply with this SOP or whether the subrecipient’s own FCOI policy will govern the compliance of their Investigator(s). Certification. If the subrecipient institution chooses to apply its own FCOI policy, the written agreement must include a certification that the subrecipient’s FCOI policy complies with 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F. If they cannot certify compliance with the applicable regulations, the written agreement must require the subrecipient institution to certify that it will comply with this SOP. Timing. The agreement should specify the timeframe for subrecipient reporting of FCOIs to RAND, which should be stated as prior to the expenditure of funds under a newly issued subaward or within fifty-five (55) days or less of identification during an award period. Subrecipient Compliance with Own FCOI Policy. Where the subrecipient institution agrees to rely on its own FCOI Policy, it must report any identified FCOIs to RAND in sufficient time to allow RAND to meet its reporting obligations. Subrecipient Compliance with RAND SOP. Where the subrecipient chooses, or is otherwise required, to certify compliance with this SOP, the Investigators for the subrecipient institution must provide all disclosures of the Investigators’ SFI to the Director, Procurement and Subcontractor Compliance (or designee). The Director will then provide all disclosures to OGC to facilitate the review and determination of an FCOI. Where an FCOI is determined to exist, OGC will work with the Division Administrator and Principal Investigator to manage and report the FCOI in compliance with this SOP.

Part 7 – Public Accessibility Requirements

Posting of FCOI Policy. The substantive text of this SOP will be posted on rand.org. Disclosure of FCOIs of Senior/Key Personnel. Prior to the expenditure of any funds under a PHS award, if an Investigator that qualifies as Senior/Key Personnel is determined to have an FCOI, OGC will work with the Division Administrator and, if needed, Communications and External Affairs staff responsible for administering rand.org to ensure that the content in subsection (a) below is publicly accessible. Content. The information made accessible must include the following: The Investigator’s name, title, and role with respect to the research project; That the Investigator qualifies as Senior/Key Personnel; RAND has determined that the Investigator has an FCOI; The nature of the FCOI, including the name of the entity in which the SFI is held and the dollar value of the FCOI which should be expressed in the following ranges ($0-$4,999; $5,000-$9,999; $10,000-$19,999; amounts between $20,000-$100,000 should be expressed in increments of $20,000; and amounts above $100,000 should be expressed in increments of $50,000). If the value of the SFI cannot be readily determined, that should be stated. Requirements. RAND may meet the public accessibility requirements by either posting the required content on a publicly available website or by providing a written response within five (5) business days of any request. Website Requirements. If it is determined that RAND should meet this requirement by posting on a publicly available website, the content will be posted on rand.org and will be maintained as noted below. Updates. OGC and/or the Division Administrator will ensure the information is updated at least annually and within 60 days of discovery of additional FCOI. Retention. OGC will ensure that the information subject to this Section will remain posted for at least three (3) years from the most recent update.

Part 8 – Clinical Research Requirements

In the event that RAND conducts PHS-funded clinical research or other projects designed to evaluate the safety or effectiveness of a drug, medical device, or treatment, and HHS determines that an Investigator involved in such clinical research has an FCOI that was not properly disclosed, reported, or managed, RAND will require the Investigator to disclose the FCOI in each public presentation of the results. If the FCOI is discovered later, RAND will require the Investigator to request an addendum to all previously published presentations in order to properly disclose the FCOI.

Part 9 – Exceptions and Sanctions

Appeals. An appeal from a finding of conflict of interest should be submitted to the Vice President and General Counsel for review and final determination. Exceptions. Exceptions to this SOP are strongly discouraged. Any request for an exception must be approved by the Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary in consultation with the relevant research division vice president. Sanctions. Compliance with this SOP is a condition of participation in PHS-funded research and/or employment at RAND. Investigators who fail to comply with this SOP may be subject to disciplinary action, which may include, depending on the severity of the noncompliance: formal written warning; mandatory retraining; restrictions on the use of PHS research funds; removal from the PHS-funded project; disqualification from participation in future PHS-funded research; and/or termination of employment or other association with RAND.

Definitions

Associate means all Regular and Term Employees, Adjunct or Affiliated Adjunct Staff, Sponsored Fellows, and RAND School of Public Policy students who are eligible to work at RAND. Designated Official (DO) means the individual appointed by RAND to solicit and review disclosures of Significant Financial Interests from Investigators, determine whether an FCOI exists in accordance with 42 CFR § 50.604(f) and this SOP, and develop and oversee management plans for identified FCOIs. At RAND, the Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary serves as the institutional official responsible for overseeing the conflict of interest program; day-to-day FCOI determinations and management are carried out by the Office of the General Counsel (OGC) in coordination with division Research Financial Operations staff. Division Administrator means the person (or persons) responsible for facilitating FCOI reviews for research projects at the division level. Entity means a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, joint venture, non-profit organization, trust, government agency, regulatory body, political organization, or business with a legally identifiable existence. Financial Conflict of Interest (FCOI) means a Significant Financial Interest that is related to PHS-funded research (i.e., the SFI could be affected by the research, or the SFI is in an entity whose financial interest could be affected by the research) and that could directly and significantly affect the design, conduct, or reporting of PHS-funded research. Financial Interest means anything of monetary value, whether or not the value is readily ascertainable. Healthcare-Related Entities include any organization or entity (including both publicly traded and private companies) that provides healthcare-related products or services, including but not limited to: Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics Healthcare insurance companies Healthcare research or service organizations Health information technology companies Medical device and equipment manufacturers and distributors Medical technology companies Pharmaceutical companies Other organizations that could be impacted by healthcare-related research, including alcohol, tobacco, or food products companies Any other entity, publicly-traded or private, that could be materially affected by the conduct or results of PHS or CMS-funded Research. Institutional Responsibilities means an Investigator’s professional responsibilities on behalf of RAND, including but not limited to: research; research consultation; peer review; teaching; editing, publication, and dissemination of research; professional practice; service on the RAND Human Subjects Protection Committee; institutional committee memberships; and administration, including work performed in administrative or support functions such as in Communications and External Affairs, the Office of General Counsel, Research & Analysis Operations, or in Finance. Investigator means the principal investigator (PI), and any other person, regardless of title or position, who is responsible for the design, conduct, or reporting of PHS-funded research or proposed for such funding. This includes collaborators, consultants, and subrecipient investigators, as applicable. At RAND, the following categories of individuals are considered Investigators when they participate in or are proposed for PHS-funded research: Research Professionals Survey Research Group staff Peer reviewers Human Subjects Protection Committee members Key Staff Members Key Staff Members means all Senior Executives and Associates serving in the following positions: Contract and Grant Services department staff Procurement Services department staff Proposal Development Services staff Communications & External Affairs exempt (salaried) staff and any non-exempt staff whose job duties include editing, publication, or dissemination of RAND research Office of the General Counsel attorneys Office of the Chief Financial Officer management staff President, RAND Europe Director, RAND Australia Managing Director, Research & Analysis Operations Research Financial Operations staff Director, Office of Research Quality Assurance and division Quality Assurance Managers All directors in Global Research Talent Public Health Service (PHS) means the Public Health Service of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and any components of the PHS to which the authority involved may be delegated. PHS Awarding Components include, but are not limited to: the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ); the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR); the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA); the Indian Health Service (IHS); National Institute of Health (NIH); the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH); the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response (ASPR); the Office of Global Affairs (OGA); and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). PHS-Funded Research (Research) means a systematic investigation, study, or experiment designed to develop or contribute to generalizable knowledge relating broadly to public health, including behavioral and social-sciences research. The term encompasses basic and applied research (e.g., a published article, book, or book chapter) and product development (e.g., a diagnostic test or drug). As used in 42 CFR Part 50, Subpart F, the term includes any such activity for which research funding is available from a PHS Awarding Component through a grant, cooperative agreement, or contract, whether authorized under the PHS Act or other statutory authority, such as a research grant, career development award, center grant, individual fellowship award, infrastructure award, institutional training grant, program project, or research resources award. The regulations do not apply to SBIR or STTR Phase I applications or awards. Principal Investigator (PI) means the lead researcher responsible for the design, conduct, and oversight of a research project. Research Professional means any person that performs professional-level technical work in a role that is included in calculating Staff Years of Technical Effort (“STE”). Associates who are Research Professionals should be designated in Workday as “Included in STE.” A complete list of Research Professional (aka STE-Eligible) roles is available on the Corporate Planning and Analysis intranet site. Senior Executives means: all (i) corporate officers, (ii) Vice Presidents (including Senior Vice Presidents), (iii) persons holding Executive Director positions; and (iv) all other persons holding leadership positions that report directly to the President and CEO. Senior/Key Personnel means the PD/PI and any other individual identified as senior/key personnel by RAND in a grant application, progress report, or other submission to PHS. For purposes of this SOP, the term applies specifically to the public accessibility requirement set forth in Part 7, which mandates disclosure only of FCOIs held by Senior/Key Personnel.

Note