The help you need, when you need it

Recovering from co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders, or COD , is possible and within your reach.

For many people, it can be difficult to know where to start, especially when navigating options for both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all treatment, research shows that certain medications can help increase your chances at recovery when paired with other forms of help.

RAND, a nonprofit research institution, has curated a list of resources for these and other issues to help you find support and information you can trust.