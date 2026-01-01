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Resources for patients and families struggling with substance use
Resources for patients and families struggling with substance use
Recovering from co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders, or COD, is possible and within your reach.
For many people, it can be difficult to know where to start, especially when navigating options for both a substance use disorder and a mental illness.
While there’s no one-size-fits-all treatment, research shows that certain medications can help increase your chances at recovery when paired with other forms of help.
RAND, a nonprofit research institution, has curated a list of resources for these and other issues to help you find support and information you can trust.
Making the decision to change is up to you. And with more telehealth and online support options, you can also decide which form of recovery is best for you.
Explore these out-of-office options and reach out to your doctor if you’re unsure which one is right for you.Find Support Online
Get to know the connection between mental health and substance use.Learn About COD
Understand how to talk to a family member about their substance use.Start the Conversation
Learn how to get started on your journey toward recovery.Get Help