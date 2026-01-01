Homelessness Survey

Between 1989 and 1995, RAND conducted a study of the dynamics surrounding exits and reentries into homelessness. Staff first administered a structured survey interview (English/Spanish) to a representative sample of 1,500 homeless adults in two Los Angeles sites, using a combination of "service sector" and street "blitz" approaches.

From this cross-sectional sample, they drew a stratified subsample of 480 individuals for a two-year follow-up survey. Both of these surveys are available in PDF (below) from RAND.

English Version

Spanish Version