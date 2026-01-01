Longitudinal Data

RAND HRS Longitudinal File 2022 (V2) The RAND HRS Longitudinal File is an easy-to-use dataset based on the HRS core data. Health and Retirement Study 2022 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (July 2026). https://doi.org/10.7826/KCLH5616. RAND HRS Longitudinal File 2022 (V2). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289) and the Social Security Administration. Santa Monica, CA (October 2026).

RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File 2022 (V2) The RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File contains the component and ownership variables that were used to create the income, wealth, and medical expenditures summary measures found in the RAND HRS Longitudinal File. Health and Retirement Study 2022 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (July 2026). https://doi.org/10.7826/KCLH5616. RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File 2022 (V2). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289) and the Social Security Administration. Santa Monica, CA (October 2026).

RAND HRS Family Data 2022 (V1) The RAND HRS Family Data contain detailed information about the characteristics of respondents' families, including kids, kids-in-law, parents and siblings. Health and Retirement Study 2022 Core Early, V3.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (February 2025). RAND HRS Family Data 2022 (V1). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (December 2025).

RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2021 (V1) The RAND HRS CAMS Spending Data is a longitudinal dataset that contains data for respondents who completed Part B (Consumption) of the CAMS survey at least once. Health and Retirement Study 2021 Consumption and Activities Mail Survey Final, V1.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (October 2023). https://doi.org/10.7826/BEWV1001. RAND HRS CAMS Data 2021 (V1). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (June 2024).

RAND HRS Tax Calculations 2014 (V2) The RAND HRS Tax Calculations contain information about federal, state, and FICA taxes for respondents to the HRS 2000 – 2014 surveys. Health and Retirement Study 2014 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (December 2017). https://doi.org/10.7826/UPFY7910. RAND HRS Tax Calculations 2014 (V2). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (May 2018).

Wave-Specific Data

RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files 2022 (V1) The RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview Files combine the Exit and Post-Exit Interviews into one dataset per survey year. The Finder File allows users to identify which years Exit and Post-Exit interviews are available for each respondent. Health and Retirement Study 2022 HRS Exit Final, V1.0 & Post-Exit Final, V1.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740). Ann Arbor, MI (January 2025). RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files 2022 (V1). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (May 2025).

RAND HRS 2022 Fat File (V2A) The RAND HRS Fat Files take all the respondent- and household-level public-use raw variables from the HRS survey, and combine them into a single respondent-level dataset for each wave. Health and Retirement Study 2022 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (July 2026). https://doi.org/10.7826/KCLH5616. RAND HRS 2022 Fat File (V2A). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (October 2026).

RAND HRS 2020 Fat File (V1B) Health and Retirement Study 2020 Core Final, V1.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (May 2023). https://doi.org/10.7826/VWQJ3503. RAND HRS 2020 Fat File (V1B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (September 2025).

RAND HRS 2018 Fat File (V2C) Health and Retirement Study 2018 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (May 2022). https://doi.org/10.7826/DHBR7907. RAND HRS 2018 Fat File (V2C). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (September 2025).

RAND HRS 2016 Fat File (V2C) Health and Retirement Study 2016 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (December 2019). https://doi.org/10.7826/BNXV5753. RAND HRS 2016 Fat File (V2C). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (March 2023).

RAND HRS 2014 Fat File (V2B) Health and Retirement Study 2014 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (December 2017). https://doi.org/10.7826/UPFY7910. RAND HRS 2014 Fat File (V2B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (February 2021).

RAND HRS 2012 Fat File (V3A) Health and Retirement Study 2012 Core Final, V3.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (March 2020). https://doi.org/10.7826/YRMA2094. RAND HRS 2012 Fat File (V3A). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (February 2021).

RAND HRS 2010 Fat File (V6B) Health and Retirement Study 2010 Core Final, V6.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (August 2021). https://doi.org/10.7826/PVIY7805. RAND HRS 2010 Fat File (V6B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (September 2025).

RAND HRS 2008 Fat File (V3B) Health and Retirement Study 2008 Core Final, V3.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (December 2014). https://doi.org/10.7826/RUVG6753. RAND HRS 2008 Fat File (V3B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (September 2025).

RAND HRS 2006 Fat File (V4B) Health and Retirement Study 2006 Core Final, V4.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (August 2021). https://doi.org/10.7826/FSDG9739. RAND HRS 2006 Fat File (V4B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (September 2025).

RAND HRS 2004 Fat File (V1C) Health and Retirement Study 2004 Core Final, V1.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (May 2016). https://doi.org/10.7826/SYFL6851. RAND HRS 2004 Fat File (V1C). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (November 2019).

RAND HRS 2002 Fat File (V2C) Health and Retirement Study 2002 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (July 2006). https://doi.org/10.7826/OUAC9024. RAND HRS 2002 Fat File (V2C). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (November 2017).

RAND HRS 2000 Fat File (V1D) Health and Retirement Study 2000 Core Final, V1.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (April 2004). https://doi.org/10.7826/YAUP8580. RAND HRS 2000 Fat File (V1D). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (February 2021).

RAND HRS 1998 Fat File (V2C) Health and Retirement Study 1998 Core Final, V2.3. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (November 2003). https://doi.org/10.7826/PKUR9094. RAND HRS 1998 Fat File (V2C). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (February 2014).

RAND HRS 1996 Fat File (V4A) Health and Retirement Study 1996 Core Final, V4.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (March 2007). https://doi.org/10.7826/ULNG9560. RAND HRS 1996 Fat File (V4A). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (May 2011).

RAND HRS 1995 Fat File (V2B) Health and Retirement Study 1995 AHEAD Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (August 2007). https://doi.org/10.7826/IEWJ8582. RAND HRS 1995 Fat File (V2B). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (February 2014).

RAND HRS 1994 Fat File (V1A) Health and Retirement Study 1994 Core Final, V2.0. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (September 2004). https://doi.org/10.7826/YBAI3650. RAND HRS 1994 Fat File (V1A). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (May 2011).

RAND HRS 1993 Fat File (V2A) Health and Retirement Study 1993 AHEAD Core Final, V2.1. Produced by the University of Michigan, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (cooperative agreement U01AG009740) and the Social Security Administration. Ann Arbor, MI (March 1998). https://doi.org/10.7826/LLLU9365. RAND HRS 1993 Fat File (V2A). Produced by the RAND HRS Team, with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and R01AG073289). Santa Monica, CA (May 2011).