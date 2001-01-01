Visual Function Questionnaire (VFQ-25)

What is the VFQ?

The VFQ-25 is a reliable and valid 25-item version of the 51-item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ). It is especially useful in settings such as clinical trials, where interview length is a critical consideration.

Do I have to pay to use the VFQ?

The VFQ-25 is a public document available without charge to all researchers provided that they identify the measure as such in all publications. Users should also cite the following article:

Specific permissions for using the VFQ-25 are detailed on the cover page of the questionnaire itself.

What if I have other questions?

You may find the answer to your question in our FAQs (PDF).

Related Documents

About the VFQ-25 and scoring instructions

A detailed description of the survey and scoring instructions.

(PDF)

Survey instruments in English

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Survey instruments in other languages

The Spanish survey was not translated by RAND. Therefore, RAND does not have the translation certification. The Greek version of the VFQ-25 was made possible by the Laboratory of Experimental Ophtamology of Aristotle University Thessaloniki in Greece.

(PDF)

(PDF)

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