Visual Function Questionnaire (VFQ-25)
What is the VFQ?
The VFQ-25 is a reliable and valid 25-item version of the 51-item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ). It is especially useful in settings such as clinical trials, where interview length is a critical consideration.
Do I have to pay to use the VFQ?
The VFQ-25 is a public document available without charge to all researchers provided that they identify the measure as such in all publications. Users should also cite the following article:
Specific permissions for using the VFQ-25 are detailed on the cover page of the questionnaire itself.
What if I have other questions?
You may find the answer to your question in our FAQs (PDF).
Related Documents
About the VFQ-25 and scoring instructions
A detailed description of the survey and scoring instructions.VFQ-25 manual (PDF)
Survey instruments in EnglishInterviewer-administered survey (PDF)
Survey instruments in other languages
The Spanish survey was not translated by RAND. Therefore, RAND does not have the translation certification. The Greek version of the VFQ-25 was made possible by the Laboratory of Experimental Ophtamology of Aristotle University Thessaloniki in Greece.Spanish survey (PDF) Greek survey (PDF)