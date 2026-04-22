Chinese Academy of Sciences Directory

A digital tool that helps government, corporate, and academic professionals examine how and to what degree CAS and its network of research institutes participate in and support Chinese defence activities

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Directory, developed by RAND Europe, helps government, corporate, and academic professionals understand how and to what degree CAS and its network of research institutes participate in and support Chinese defence activities. It profiles 50 CAS research units and analyses their potential involvement in the development and sustainment of Chinese defence capabilities across six indicators. The result is a free, accessible, and evidence-based resource to support due-diligence and export-compliance efforts, helping users collaborate confidently with trusted partners while reducing the risk of inadvertently transferring sensitive technology or know-how.