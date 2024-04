Read Our Annual Review

In these volatile and uncertain times, evidence-based insights are more crucial than ever to inform complex decisions, ensure scarce resources are used most effectively, and maximise payback from investments.

Spotlight 2019–2020 highlights some examples of our work, including defining possible directions for education and youth policy in the EU, analysing strategies to improve social media literacy in the age of disinformation, mapping the European defence skills landscape, and quantifying the wider societal costs of disease.