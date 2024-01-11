Asia's Healthiest Workplace

Investing in the health and wellbeing of employees can save the private and public sectors billions of dollars every year. To help develop an understanding of this, AIA Vitality commissioned RAND Europe, alongside academic institutions, to conduct The Healthiest Workplace by AIA Vitality — a yearly comprehensive survey of the health and wellbeing of employees across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The Healthiest Workplace by AIA Vitality surveys a broad range of organisations and their workforces from many different industries, in order to determine each country’s healthiest employer, employees and overall workplace.

Since the initiative started in Asia, the study has helped nearly 350 organisations and 36,400 individual employees from the six countries to gain a greater understanding of their personal health and wellbeing.

The competition's surveys, managed by RAND Europe, have provided numerous key findings, such as:

The 2019 survey found that the average productivity loss across the five countries is 25.9%. This is significantly higher than in the UK (14.6%), and translates to an average of more than 68 days of work time lost per respondent per year.

Results from the 2018 survey show that respondents who experience bullying in the workplace lose on average 30 more days to absenteeism and presenteeism compared to other respondents.

The 2017 survey found that approximately 60% of respondents across all countries have at least some financial concerns, compared to 48% in the UK.

Since 2013, RAND Europe has been involved in VitalityHealth’s Britain’s Healthiest Workplace competition, which has surveyed over 150,000 employees and 460 employers across the UK. In 2017, the AIA Group, the largest independent publicly-listed pan-Asian life insurance group, recognised the importance of promoting employee health and wellbeing in the workplace and together with RAND Europe launched the Healthiest Workplace by AIA Vitality.

The intention of the survey is to explore the health trends in different workplaces to discover the healthiest workplaces across a range of organisation size categories. By analysing the data on employee lifestyle, clinical indicators, mental health and other areas of concern, the project aims to assess the associated impact these areas have on the health and productivity of the Asian-Pacific workforce.

