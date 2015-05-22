Providing Support to the 'Britain's Healthiest Workplace' Competition

Overview Britain’s Healthiest Workplace (previously Britain’s Healthiest Company) is the flagship UK competition hosted by Vitality. Vitality gives awards to organisations in different size categories for the healthiest employees and work environment. Since the initiative‘s inception in 2013, the study has helped nearly 460 organisations and 150,000 individual employees to gain a greater understanding of their personal health and wellbeing. The competition's surveys, managed by RAND Europe, have provided numerous key findings: The 2019 survey found that employees are losing on average 38 productive days per employee, owing to absence or presenteeism. This adds to an upward trend observed since 2014, when employees were losing 23 days of productive time.

The 2018 survey showed that in organisations where an employer had proposed a specific health and wellbeing intervention, an average of only 27% of respondents were aware of the offering.

The 2017 survey found that more than half of respondents in the 26-40 age category had at least some financial concerns, making them much more likely to be obese, suffer from depression, or have work-related stress.

The 2016 survey indicated that employee stress and obesity were both common problems, but workplace health programmes focused more on nutrition and exercise than mental wellbeing.

The 2015 survey indicated that there is a significant relationship between productivity loss and bullying, unrealistic time pressures and a lesser degree of job autonomy. The average productivity loss across all participating organisations — 8.45% — did not change from 2014.

The 2014 survey indicated nearly two thirds of respondents had at least two bad lifestyle habits that put them at serious risk of future ill health.

Background There is increasing acceptance and evidence that health and well-being at work can have profound impacts on individuals, organisations and societies. Vitality is concerned to increase awareness of this, given their position as one of the main providers of evidence-based diagnostics of employee wellness in the UK. A central component of this strategy is ‘Britain’s Healthiest Workplace’ (BHW), conducted in partnership with the Financial Times and Mercer. BHW gives awards to organisations in different size categories for the healthiest employees and work environment. The competition is run on the basis of organisation and employee surveys. The 2018 employee survey included 26,471 employees from 128 organisations, including the British Army and notable companies from the rail sector, such as Network Rail and Siemens Rail Automation. The winners of the BHW competition are announced during annual awards ceremonies. For information about the competition, and to register your workplace, visit healthiestworkplace.co.uk.

Goals RAND Europe’s work on BHW includes designing and running the surveys, analysing results, and providing customised reports to participating organisations. The central aims of BHW are to raise awareness and gain a better understanding of how organisations can engage with the wellness of their employees. More specifically, BHW’s aims are: To better understand how the workplace can be used to change employee lifestyle behaviour.

To grow the number of organisations that engage with the wellness of their employees.

To assess the impact of lifestyles and chronic diseases on productivity. Findings