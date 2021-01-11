Reviewing the use and effectiveness of arts-based approaches for public engagement with research

To raise awareness about a research topic, increase research impact, or help inform the research process and direction, taking an arts-based approach may help to engage the public.

What is the issue?

Researchers, research funders and policymakers are increasingly interested in supporting effective ways of engaging the public with research. One approach which has been taken is an arts-based approach, whereby different types of arts—for example the visual arts, performing arts or the use of games and immersive installation—are used to try and help explain research. This may form part of an effort to try and make research more stimulating, relatable and accessible to a wider range of audiences.

However, there is a lack of consolidated and systematic evidence on whether and how these approaches work in practice. To help respond to this gap in the knowledge base, The Healthcare Improvement Studies (THIS) Institute at Cambridge University commissioned RAND Europe to conduct a rapid review of the evidence on the use and effectiveness of arts-based approaches for public engagement with research.

How did we help?

We conducted a literature review that followed the principles of a rapid evidence assessment and complemented this with interviews with six experts in the field of arts-based public engagement. The primary interest of this review was on the use of arts-based engagement approaches in a health and healthcare context, but researchers also drew on learnings from other sectors.

What did we find?

The study revealed three key reasons as to why researchers may choose an arts-based approach for engaging the public: 1) to effectively raise awareness about a research topic, and 2) to increase research impact and 3) to help inform the research process and direction.

We also found: