Terrorism attacks using vehicles: the evidence on measures to prevent and mitigate

Researchers identified legal, practical and technological challenges to preventing vehicular terrorism and offered an assessment of future threats and vulnerabilities.

What is the issue?

The frequency of vehicle-ramming attacks as a means of violent extremism has increased in recent years, highlighting a serious threat to people in public spaces. This tactic requires little or no training, no specific skillset, and carries a relatively low risk of early detection. In light of this, the European Commission (EC) sought to understand what measures could be employed to prevent or mitigate such attacks in the future.

How did we help?

Researchers conducted an EC-commissioned study to improve the evidence base on vehicular terrorist attacks that have occurred since 2013 in the EU, Israel, United States and United Kingdom. Among other objectives, the study aimed to increase understanding of measures to counter vehicle-related attacks; identify legal, practical and technological challenges and implications; and offer an assessment of future threats and vulnerabilities.

Researchers used a mixed-methods approach that involved desk research, a survey, key informant interviews and internal analysis workshops with a senior expert advisory board. A final external workshop was held with the board and the EC to discuss, challenge and validate the study’s recommendations.

What did we find?

The public summary presents an overview of findings from the confidential report provided to the European Commission.

While the threat of attacks using vehicles remains low compared with attacks using other readily available weapons, there has been an increase in the frequency of attacks using vehicles – including rented and shared vehicles. The study investigated potential enablers and constraints to this type of attacks and associated gaps for preventing and mitigating them: