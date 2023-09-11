Feasibility Study for a What Works Centre for Safety

Photo by naraichal/Adobe Stock

Achieving impact from evidence centres is feasible, but active engagement with stakeholders throughout the process is central, as is recognition that decisions on policy and practice are complex processes where evidence is important but not the sole factor.

What is the issue?

This feasibility study aimed to understand the potential impact of establishing a novel ‘What Works Centre for Safety’ focused on the safety of life and property worldwide. The study was commissioned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charity dedicated to improve global safety, and sought to identify how such a centre could achieve and show impact, as well as how it could best be established and sustained in the longer term.

How did we help?

The feasibility study was conducted using a combination of research methods:

A literature review to provide context on how evidence influences policy and practice, the ‘what works’ approach and the potential impact of evidence centres (we use the term ‘evidence centre’ in this report to refer to any centre focused on generating, translating and adopting evidence into policy and practice).

Interviews and a workshop with experts and representatives of evidence centres to identify the key components, dimensions of such centres and the challenges they face.

Mapping of a sample of five centres based on these dimensions.

Synthesis of the opportunities and issues for an evidence centre on safety from stakeholders.

Two scoping studies on how an evidence centre on safety could operate in particular areas: one on psychological wellbeing in the maritime sector, and one on safety in small and medium-sized enterprises. These studies used their own specific literature reviews, interviews and workshops.

Analysis based on these findings to produce recommendations, with input from the client through an option appraisal workshop.

What did we find?

Achieving impact from evidence centres is feasible, but active engagement with stakeholders throughout the process is central, as is recognition that decisions on policy and practice are complex processes where evidence is important but not the sole factor.

For similar reasons, demonstrating impact from evidence centres is difficult; it is more feasible to measure outputs and outcomes and combine these with a clear model for how these are expected to achieve impact over time.

The research team identified six strategic dimensions that characterise the composition of evidence centres:

area of focus, geography, target of change, function, stakeholder engagement, and funding.

Existing evidence centres adopt diverse approaches along these dimensions, indicating multiple ways in which a novel centre for safety could achieve its objectives.

What can be done?

We make the following recommendations, structured around the six strategic dimensions identified through our findings: