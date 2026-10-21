The impact of global tech companies’ on working conditions in the EU

What is the issue?

Photo by Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/Adobe Stock

Global technology companies play an increasingly important role in shaping employment and working conditions across the European Union (EU). Through the use of digital platforms, algorithmic management systems, data-driven workforce practices, subcontracting arrangements, and non-standard forms of employment, these companies have transformed how work is organised across a range of sectors, including logistics, mobility, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and digital services.

While these business models can create opportunities for innovation, flexibility and economic growth, they have also raised concerns about their implications for labour standards, working conditions, occupational health and safety, collective bargaining, and the enforcement of workers’ rights. Rapid technological developments and evolving business practices have created new challenges for policymakers, regulators and labour market institutions across the EU.

How are we helping?

The European Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL) has commissioned RAND Europe, together with Professor Adrián Todolí Signes from the University of Valencia, to conduct a study examining the impact of global technology companies’ business models on working conditions in the EU.

The study will:

Identify and map business practices that may affect labour standards and working conditions across the EU.

Assess the prevalence and distribution of these practices across sectors, countries and worker groups.

Review the evidence on the implications of digital business models, non-standard employment and algorithmic management for workers.

Map relevant EU and selected national legislation, case law, and policy responses.

Identify good practices, implementation challenges and enforcement gaps.

Develop evidence-based recommendations to strengthen labour standards and working conditions in the context of evolving digital business models.

To achieve this, the research combines desk research, descriptive quantitative analysis of EU datasets, a literature review, legislative and case law mapping, stakeholder consultations, and an integrated evidence synthesis.