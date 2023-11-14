Olatz Ribera Almandoz

RAND Europe Staff
She/Her

Education

Bachelor in political and administration sciences, Universitat Pompeu Fabra; Master in current democracies, Universitat Pompeu Fabra; Master in applied social research methods, Autonomous University of Barcelona; Ph.D. in political and social sciences, Universitat Pompeu Fabra

Overview

Olatz Ribera Almandoz is an analyst at RAND Europe. Currently working in the area of Home Affairs and Social Policy, her research mostly focuses on working conditions and access to employment, housing, and social policies for vulnerable populations. This includes migrants and displaced persons, low-income groups, people facing housing exclusion and individuals coping with diverse forms of addiction. She has a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) in political and social sciences and an M.A. in current democracies from Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Lecturer, The University of Manchester; Data Analyst, Episteme Social Research and Intervention; Research Fellow, Barcelona Centre for International Affairs (CIDOB)

Languages

English; Spanish; Catalan