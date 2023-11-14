Overview
Olatz Ribera Almandoz is an analyst at RAND Europe. Currently working in the area of Home Affairs and Social Policy, her research mostly focuses on working conditions and access to employment, housing, and social policies for vulnerable populations. This includes migrants and displaced persons, low-income groups, people facing housing exclusion and individuals coping with diverse forms of addiction. She has a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) in political and social sciences and an M.A. in current democracies from Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona.