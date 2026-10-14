Preventing health-related job loss
An evidence-based response to what is needed to provide effective, tiered caseworker support in the UK
ResearchPublished Oct 14, 2026
This research was sponsored by The Health Foundation
This report examines what is needed to deliver effective, scalable and sustainable early-intervention caseworker-led support in the UK. Drawing on UK and international evidence, workforce and labour-market analysis, and stakeholder engagement, it explores how support can help those with health conditions stay in or return to work, assesses effective delivery models, and identifies the workforce, funding and system changes needed to scale support.
An evidence-based response to what is needed to provide effective, tiered caseworker support in the UK
ResearchPublished Oct 14, 2026
This research was sponsored by The Health Foundation
In recent years, the UK has experienced a sustained rise in the number of working-age people reporting health conditions that limit their ability to work, alongside increasing economic inactivity due to long-term ill health. Early-intervention caseworker-led support has shown promise in both UK and international settings. Commissioned by The Health Foundation, this study reviews the effectiveness of caseworker interventions, identifies the key features of successful delivery models, and assesses how support could be expanded and integrated within existing services.
The research combined a rapid review of UK and international evidence, workforce mapping, analysis of delivery models and their costs and benefits, and interviews and workshops with stakeholders across the health, employment, occupational health, insurance and voluntary sectors. It explores how caseworker support is currently delivered, who delivers it, and the conditions required for effective implementation at scale.
Findings suggest that early-intervention caseworker-led support should be understood as a category of services that help people stay in or return to work, rather than a single profession or delivery model. Evidence indicates that many approaches improve employment outcomes and, in some cases, health outcomes, and that their economic benefits often outweigh their costs. However, current provision in the UK remains fragmented, unevenly distributed, and constrained by workforce and system challenges.
The report concludes that scaling up caseworker-led support is both desirable and feasible, but will require greater system coherence, stronger referral pathways, workforce development, more sustainable funding arrangements, and clearer coordination across health, employment and insurance systems.
Evidence from the UK and internationally suggests that a number of caseworker-led support models improve employment outcomes and, in some cases, health outcomes. Model effectiveness appears to be enhanced by early engagement, a focus on return to work, positive relationships between caseworkers and clients, and provision of tiered or targeted support. The economic benefits of caseworker-led support often appear to outweigh the costs.
There is no single, nationally coherent source of caseworker-led support in the UK. Public provision has largely been delivered through time-limited programmes and pilots, resulting in geographic variation and discontinuity. Access to private provision also remains uneven, meaning many workers, particularly those employed by SMEs or in insecure work, cannot currently access caseworker support.
The UK has a substantial potential labour pool with relevant skills, but only a small proportion currently work in dedicated early-intervention work-and-health roles. Scaling support will require clearer role definitions, stronger training and supervision arrangements, improved referral pathways, sustainable funding mechanisms and a more coherent national system for delivering support.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.