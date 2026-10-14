Preventing health-related job loss

In recent years, the UK has experienced a sustained rise in the number of working-age people reporting health conditions that limit their ability to work, alongside increasing economic inactivity due to long-term ill health. Early-intervention caseworker-led support has shown promise in both UK and international settings. Commissioned by The Health Foundation, this study reviews the effectiveness of caseworker interventions, identifies the key features of successful delivery models, and assesses how support could be expanded and integrated within existing services.

The research combined a rapid review of UK and international evidence, workforce mapping, analysis of delivery models and their costs and benefits, and interviews and workshops with stakeholders across the health, employment, occupational health, insurance and voluntary sectors. It explores how caseworker support is currently delivered, who delivers it, and the conditions required for effective implementation at scale.

Findings suggest that early-intervention caseworker-led support should be understood as a category of services that help people stay in or return to work, rather than a single profession or delivery model. Evidence indicates that many approaches improve employment outcomes and, in some cases, health outcomes, and that their economic benefits often outweigh their costs. However, current provision in the UK remains fragmented, unevenly distributed, and constrained by workforce and system challenges.

The report concludes that scaling up caseworker-led support is both desirable and feasible, but will require greater system coherence, stronger referral pathways, workforce development, more sustainable funding arrangements, and clearer coordination across health, employment and insurance systems.