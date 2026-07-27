Ben Moss
Senior Research Leader
Expertise
Ben Moss is a senior research leader at RAND Europe. An experienced Business Psychologist and leader, he started his career at leadership development consultancy, Thornhills, before moving to Greater Manchester Police as principal occupational psychologist. From there, he joined Sir Cary Cooper's wellbeing firm and University of Manchester spin-out, Robertson Cooper. There, his roles included wellbeing solutions consultant, head of product development, business Development, and Marketing Director. In time, he was appointed managing director, leading on proposition, growth, and supporting talent development. He later led the business through its acquisition by the handl Group.
Drawing on his understanding of organisational health and wellbeing and his experience working with global client organisations, Moss leads on engaging clients and partners with evidence-led ideas, research capability, and, increasingly, products. Moss works closely with RAND Europe's Communications and Partnerships team and supports its efforts to implement and develop its Partner Network.
Moss received his M.Sc. in occupational psychology from the University of Nottingham.
Education
B.sc. in psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University; M.sc. in occupational psychology, University of Nottingham
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Director, The Coping CIC; Founder and Director, Business Wellbeing Expert Limited