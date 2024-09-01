Where Do Hill District Residents Shop?

Pittsburgh Hill and Homewood Research on Neighborhood Change and Health (PHRESH) Findings on Shopping Behavior

Starting in 2011, the PHRESH study has collected information about where Hill District residents shop through survey questions, as well as information about food stores by assessing local, frequently visited stores and collecting store-level information (price and availability of standard food items, store hours, and store environment).

We collected survey data on where people shop in 2011, 2014, and 2018. The table below shows how many people in each sub-group were surveyed. We note that primary food shoppers from households were randomly selected, which means that their home addresses were randomly chosen, and data collectors approached households to ask whether they would be willing to enroll in the study (starting in 2011). This approach limits selection of those residents who might be especially enthusiastic or willing to participate in a study.

Table 1. Hill District Participants—Sample Size by Survey Wave Group 2011 2014 2018 All Hill District (Full Sample) 897 599 508 Seniors (65 years or older) 250 196 215 SNAP recipients 450 275 275 Residents without access to a car 410 250 197 Households with children 234 144 93 Males 220 128 95 Females 677 471 413 Food insecure participants 295 122 93

During each survey, respondents were asked to name their major food shopping store (and a secondary store where they bought food, if they used one), how often they shopped for food, as well as factors that influenced their store choice, actual time spent shopping, and how they got there (mode of transportation).

The following summary includes observations of key subgroups of Hill District respondents, including groups that may be particularly vulnerable to not having a supermarket in the Hill District. Participants may be included in more than one subgroup; that is, they are not mutually exclusive. We have also included preliminary results from the 2021 survey, which is still being fielded. Hopefully, these observations can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the shopping behavior of Hill District residents they prepare for a new grocery store to replace the Shop 'n Save.

Store Choice

The South Side Giant Eagle has consistently been the store most Hill District residents used for their main food shopping. In 2014, Shop 'n Save supplanted the Market District Giant Eagle as the second most used main food shopping store used by Hill District residents. Based on the market shares, it appears that most of those who primarily shopped at the new Shop 'n Save may have been former shoppers at the South Side Giant Eagle.

Table 2. Top 6 Stores Where Hill District Residents Do Their Main Food Shopping 2011 (n = 897) 2014 (n = 599) 2018 (n = 508) Major Food Shopping Store Market Share Major Food Shopping Store Market Share Major Food Shopping Store Market Share Giant Eagle (South Side) 49% Giant Eagle (South Side) 30% Giant Eagle (South Side) 34% Giant Eagle (Market District) 21% Shop 'n Save – Hill District 21% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 17% Walmart Supercenter – West Mifflin 6% Giant Eagle (Market District) 15% Giant Eagle (Market District) 14% Walmart Supercenter – North Versailles 5% Walmart Supercenter – West Mifflin 7% Walmart Supercenter – West Mifflin 7% Giant Eagle (Shakespeare) 2% Walmart Supercenter – North Versailles 4% ALDI - Southside 5% Shop 'n Save - Lawrenceville 2% ALDI - Southside 4% ALDI - Friendship 5%

We measured use of the Shop 'n Save in two ways. First, we gauged this through our survey question about the primary and secondary major food shopping locations. We also asked Hill District participants how many times in the last month they had visited the Shop 'n Save (whether for major food shopping or not). In 2014 and 2018, similar percentages of participants (36% and 39%, respectively) used the Shop 'n Save as either their primary or secondary store. However, the percentage of people who visited the store at least once per month went from 70% in 2014 to 64% in 2018. By 2018, Food Insecure households and residents without vehicle access had the highest percentages using the Shop 'n Save as a primary or secondary store (52% and 47% respectively). In 2018, Food Insecure households also had the highest rate of monthly or greater use (74%). In that year, households with children were the least likely to use the store (29% used the store for their primary or secondary food shopping, while 60% visited the store at least monthly).

Table 3. How Did Hill District Residents Use the Shop 'n Save? Subgroup Primary or Secondary Shopping Location Shopped There at Least Once per Month 2014 2018 2014 2018 All Hill District 36% 39% 70% 64% Seniors (65+) 36% 45% 66% 65% SNAP recipients 35% 44% 68% 66% Residents with no vehicle access 44% 47% 67% 67% Households with children 29% 29% 72% 60% Male 48% 46% 70% 72% Female 33% 37% 70% 63% Food insecure 42% 52% 71% 74%

In addition to the Hill District Shop 'n Save, several ALDI stores opened in the region between 2011 and 2014. The usage of any ALDI as a major food shopping store has increased among Hill District residents. By 2018, about 10% of residents used one of several ALDI stores for their main food shopping. The two most used ALDI stores are in the South Side and in Friendship on Baum Blvd.

Table 4. Where Do Hill District Residents Do Their Main Food Shopping (Store Brand)? 2011 (n = 410) 2014 (n = 250) 2018 (n = 197) Major Food Shopping Brand Market Share Major Food Shopping Brand Market Share Major Food Shopping Brand Market Share Giant Eagle 73% Giant Eagle 48% Giant Eagle 49% Walmart Supercenter 11% Shop 'n Save 22% Shop 'n Save 18% SAVE-A-LOT 2% Walmart Supercenter 11% ALDI 11% Sam's Club 2% ALDI 5% Walmart Supercenter 10% Shop 'n Save 2% Sam's Club 3% Sam's Club 5%

In 2021, we asked respondents what types of stores they use when buying their food. Among the 388 respondents who have participated so far, almost all of them use full-service supermarkets (91%) at least sometimes or often, followed by supercenters (62%), discount grocery stores (49%) and meat/seafood markets (48%). Only 18% use specialty grocery stores. This suggests that residents are frequently using multiple outlets and multiple types of stores for their food purchasing needs.

Table 5. When Buying Food, How Often Do Hill District Residents Use the Following Types of Stores? (2021, n = 388a) Store type Sometimes or often Never or occasionally Full-service supermarkets 91% 9% Supercenters 62% 38% Discount grocery stores 49% 51% Meat or seafood markets 48% 52% Dollar stores 45% 55% Wholesale clubs 42% 58% Vegetable stores or farm stands 35% 65% Neighborhood stores 21% 79% Specialty grocery stores 18% 82% Convenience stores 18% 82% aSample as of October 11, 2021; we are still fielding the survey.

In 2011, 62.5% of residents with no vehicle access used the South Side Giant Eagle for their shopping, the largest market share for any one group and store. Relative to the entire neighborhood, these respondents used the South Side Giant Eagle and Shop 'n Save (the two closest options) more commonly.

Table 6. Where Do Hill District Residents Without Vehicles Do Their Main Food Shopping? 2011 (n = 410) 2014 (n = 250) 2018 (n = 197) Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Giant Eagle - South Side 63% Giant Eagle - South Side 39% Giant Eagle - South Side 41% Giant Eagle - Market District 15% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 28% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 21% Walmart Supercenter - North Versailles 4% Giant Eagle - Market District 14% ALDI - South Side 7% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 3% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 4% Giant Eagle - Market District 6% Shop 'n Save - Lawrenceville 2% Walmart Supercenter - North Versailles 2% ALDI - Friendship 5% Farmers Choice Poultry & Meats 2% Robert Wholey & Company 2% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 5%

In 2011 and 2014, compared to the entire neighborhood, respondents who were Food Insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food) appeared more likely to use the South Side Giant Eagle and less likely to use Market District as their major food store. In 2014, 26% of households in this subgroup chose the Shop 'n Save, compared to 21% of the entire neighborhood. By 2018, the gap grew to 28% of Food Insecure households who used the Shop 'n Save, compared to 17% of the entire neighborhood.

Table 7. Where Do Food Insecure Hill District Residents Do Their Main Food Shopping? 2011 (n = 295) 2014 (n = 122) 2018 (n = 93) Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Giant Eagle - South Side 54% Giant Eagle - South Side 33% Giant Eagle - South Side 32% Giant Eagle - Market District 16% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 26% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 28% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 6% Giant Eagle - Market District 10% ALDI - South Side 10% Walmart Supercenter - North Versailles 5% ALDI - South Side 6% Giant Eagle - Market District 6% Farmers Choice Poultry & Meats 3% Robert Wholey & Company 2% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 6% Robert Wholey & Company 2% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 2% ALDI - Friendship 5%

Households with children seemed to use the new Shop 'n Save less frequently (for their main shopping), compared with other groups (e.g., residents without vehicles) and use of the Shop 'n Save also decreased over time for this group. By 2018, residents with children used the Giant Eagle (South Side), Walmart (in West Mifflin), Giant Eagle Market District more frequently for main food shopping. For residents with children, about 8% responded that they used the Shop 'n Save as their primary food store, which was the same number of residents with children who reported using ALDI.

Table 8. Where Do Hill District Residents With Children Do Their Main Food Shopping? 2011 (n = 234) 2014 (n = 144) 2018 (n = 93) Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Major Food Shopping Location Market Share Giant Eagle - South Side 46% Giant Eagle - South Side 34% Giant Eagle - South Side 30% Giant Eagle - Market District 15% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 13% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 15% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 10% Walmart Supercenter - West Mifflin 13% Giant Eagle - Market District 12% Walmart Supercenter - North Versailles 6% Giant Eagle - Market District 7% ALDI - South Side 10% Farmers Choice Poultry & Meats 3% ALDI - South Side 5% ALDI - Friendship 8% Shop 'n Save - Lawrenceville 2% Sam's Club - Monroeville 5% Shop 'n Save - Hill District 8% SAVE-A-LOT - Lawrenceville 2% Walmart Supercenter - North Versailles 5% Sam's Club - West Mifflin 6% Giant Eagle - Shakespeare 1% Farmers Choice Poultry & Meats 3% Farmers Choice Poultry & Meats 4%

Shopping Frequency

Nearly 90% of households reported doing major food shopping between 1 and 4 times per month in 2018. Out of all households, 61% in 2018 made 2 to four trips per month, while 27% indicated they made 1 trip per month. SNAP recipients, households with no vehicles, and Food Insecure households, each had larger proportions of respondents who shopped once per month.

Table 9. How Often Do Hill District Residents Do Major Food Shopping? Sample Year (sample size) Number of Times Per Month Never Once 2–4 Times 4–8 Times > 8 Times Hill District 2011 (n = 897) 2% 33% 48% 13% 4% 2014 (n = 599) 4% 32% 50% 10% 3% 2018 (n = 508) 1% 27% 61% 8% 3% SNAP Recipients 2011 (n = 450) 1% 39% 45% 9% 4% 2014 (n = 275) 3% 40% 48% 6% 3% 2018 (n = 275) 2% 31% 58% 6% 4% Households without a Vehicle 2011 (n = 410) 2% 37% 50% 8% 3% 2014 (n = 250) 5% 37% 43% 12% 3% 2018 (n = 197) 1% 30% 61% 4% 3% Food Insecure Households 2011 (n = 295) 2% 40% 46% 9% 4% 2014 (n = 122) 3% 33% 49% 11% 4% 2018 (n = 93) 2% 31% 58% 6% 3%

Most Important Store Characteristics

We asked about store characteristics that were important when choosing where to do major food shopping at each wave. In 2011, we asked respondents to rate the importance of several aspects; in 2014 and 2018 we asked them to choose the most important; in 2021, we have asked respondents to rank their top 3.

Overall, there is no consistent pattern. 99% of respondents listed cleanliness as Important or Very Important in 2011 (the highest of any aspect), but few people listed cleanliness as the main reason for store choice in 2014 and 2018 combined. Right after Shop 'n Save opened, 25% listed location as the main reason for their store choice in 2014. In 2018, quality of food was the most cited (37%) main reason for shopping choice. So far in 2021, food quality is the leading reason (49%) for main store choice.

In 2021, we have also asked about satisfaction with the Shop 'n Save while it was open. According to our Hill District respondents so far, 95% say they used the Shop 'n Save at least once or twice before it closed. The store's location and parking were its most satisfactory aspects: 97% were either satisfied or very satisfied with the location, while 90% were either satisfied or very satisfied with the parking. The areas where respondents were most dissatisfied were food freshness, fresh meats, and prices, with 39%, 38%, and 27% reporting they were either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with those aspects of the store, respectively, while it was open. It is important to keep in mind that these percentages may change as we interview more people.

Table 10. When It Was Open, How Satisfied Were Hill District Residents With the Following at The Hill District Shop 'n Save? (2021, n = 370a) Very satisfied or satisfied Very dissatisfied or dissatisfied Neither Prices 65% 27% 8% Sales 67% 20% 13% Food freshness 51% 39% 10% Fresh meats 49% 38% 13% Healthy Foods 64% 22% 14% Selection of items 69% 18% 13% Store Location 97% 1% 2% Customer Service 64% 24% 12% Cleanliness 73% 18% 9% Store layout 82% 8% 10% Safety 75% 15% 10% Parking 90% 3% 7% aSample as of October 11, 2021; we are still fielding the survey.

For more information, please contact Tamara Dubowitz, ScD (dubowitz@rand.org), Principal Investigator