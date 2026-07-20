Health and High Water Project

An examination of the relationship between wet weather and the physical and mental health of Black residents in Pittsburgh.

Black Americans are disproportionately affected by the environmental impacts of climate change. Building on the households who are part of the Pittsburgh Hill/Homewood Research on Neighborhood Change and Health (PHRESH) study, the Health and High Water project examined indoor air quality and basement dust to better understand the relationships between wet weather in our community and the physical and mental health of residents, including asthma, depression, and stress.

Featured Research

About the Project

The Health and High Water research project included researchers from RAND and the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Collaboratory for Water Research, Education, and Outreach and Dr. Sarah Haig’s lab) working hand-in-hand with community partners to understand and find solutions for the environmental injustices experienced by residents living in the Hill District and Homewood—two predominantly Black neighborhoods of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Our academic and community-partnered team worked together to ensure that we asked the right questions, disseminated our findings, and used community-based scientific research to come up with effective community and policy-based solutions.

In this study, we surveyed Hill District and Homewood residents who are part of the PHRESH study and have basements. We asked questions about their neighborhood, home, and physical and mental well-being, with a focus on experiences with flooding and basement dampness. We collected environmental data using air quality sensors installed in the basement as well as by collecting dust from the basement to test for the presence of mold.

Participants were compensated for being a part of this study and their survey responses are confidential. Participants received resources to help address the impacts of heavy rain, damp basements, indoor air quality, asthma, and more.

Community partners are helping disseminate the research findings to participants and the community at large. Resident leaders will use the data to develop community-relevant solutions to the problems the research has identified. Resident leaders will inform providers and policymakers about the prevalence of basement dampness and how to mitigate its negative impacts on well-being, particularly in predominantly Black neighborhoods. The work fills research gaps and helps improve prevention, intervention, and health equity.

Community Partners

Our community partners are critical in making sure that community engagement is a core function of this project. Our partners will help develop the research, leverage existing community-led climate education programming, refine relevant solutions and policy change, and support the clear communication of findings.

Homewood Children’s Village

Believing that factors like a person’s race, ethnicity, gender, or zip code should not determine their fate, Homewood Children’s Village (HCV) began in 2008 as a community-based research cooperative between the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work and Operation Better Block with the mission of improving outcomes for children in Homewood.

Formally launching in 2010 as a 501c3 organization, HCV takes a multigenerational approach, serving children, families, and the community by breaking down the social and economic barriers to success. Through collaboration, engagement, advocacy, and research, HCV offers a continuum of direct services and learning support for children and their families from cradle to career, working diligently to address the complex challenges facing Homewood’s youth.

It is HCV’s vision that together, with a strong village of support, we will transform Homewood to create a community of opportunity—a place where families thrive and children succeed.

Black Girl, Green World

Founded in 2024, Black Girl, Green World (BGGW) delivers comprehensive consulting services specializing in coalition building, strategic planning, and systems-level change. Committed to advancing measurable and equitable sustainable development goals, BGGW centers collaborative approaches to address environmental racism. Its mission is to enhance the resilience, sustainability, and self-determination of Black and Brown communities through environmental reparation and neighborhood transformation.

Flooding and Air Quality Resources

If you have questions about the study or participation, Field Coordinator La’Vette Wagner at (412)586-5695 or lmwagner@rand.org.

This webpage was developed under Assistance Agreement No. 84047301 awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to RAND. It has not been formally reviewed by EPA. The views expressed in this document are solely those of RAND and do not necessarily reflect those of the Agency. EPA does not endorse any products or commercial services mentioned in this publication.