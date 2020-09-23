Mass Migration

Every year, millions of people leave their homelands to start their lives somewhere else. Some seek to find a promising new job, strengthen family ties, or engage in new cultural opportunities. Some are seeking relief from crushing poverty or a lack of economic prospects. Others are fleeing war or persecution. Still others are escaping the effects of a long-term drought, a devastating hurricane, or some other kind of climate change–related disaster. Although individuals’ reasons for wanting to resettle vary, steadily rising numbers of migrants over the past two decades suggest that migration management is becoming one of the most pressing issues of this century. And there are no signs that this trend is slowing. Thus, many host and home communities and countries are urgently revisiting or developing new migration policies. RAND has worked closely with national and international agencies, particularly in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, to assess how host- and home-country governments, donor nations, and multilateral agencies can manage policies associated with today’s vast migrant flows. RAND’s interdisciplinary work tackles three areas that represent some of the biggest migration policy issues over the next decade: migration resulting from conflict, migration resulting from climate change or natural hazards, and management of migration across the United States southern border.

Migration Resulting from Conflict

There are more people displaced by conflict and political upheaval today than at any point since World War II, and the global system for managing such flows is in crisis. RAND’s work in this area focuses on such issues as refugee education, economic opportunity, security, and displacement in urban environments.

Migration Resulting from Climate Change or Natural Hazards

Climate and geography play an enormous role in where people choose to live. As the earth’s average surface temperature has risen since the early 20th century, RAND has worked to better understand the impact that migration resulting from climate change or natural hazards has on all populations and on national security, as well as how to increase resilience in environmentally vulnerable locations.

Management of Migration Across the United States Southern Border

Few issues today are as polarizing as United States immigration policy. RAND’s work seeks to help policymakers measure, understand, and forecast migration populations; understand environmental, political, and security drivers of migration; develop and evaluate approaches to deterring and detecting unlawful migrant groups; and formulate and manage assistance programs for legal migrants.

Big Questions for the Future