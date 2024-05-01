The RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2019 (V2) is a user-friendly version of Part B of the CAMS survey. It contains annualized, cleaned, imputed, and aggregated spending and consumption variables with consistent and intuitive naming conventions across waves. Specifically, total household spending and household consumption are calculated across all categories and for these subsets of spending: nondurables, durables, housing and transportation. This data file can be easily merged to the RAND HRS Longitudinal File and other HRS files as described in the data codebook. The RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2019 (V2) is based on 2001 (V3), 2003 (V2), 2005 (V1), 2007 (V1), 2009 (V1), 2011 (V2), 2013 (V2), 2015 (V1), 2017 (V1), and 2019 (V1) final data releases.

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) provided funding and support for the development of this file.

To access the data:

All RAND HRS data products are available at: https://hrsdata.isr.umich.edu/data-products/rand.

The RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2019 (V2) can be found in the "Longitudinal and Cross-Wave Data Products" section.

You will be able to see the data descriptions and documentation without an account, but you will need to register with HRS to access the data.

User note: This is a new data downloads system as of September 1st, 2020. If you have an account on the old system but have not created a new account since September 1st, 2020, you will need to create a new account. You can use the same email address as your previous account. (You will not need to create a new account if you have used this system to apply for or manage an HRS Restricted Data Agreement since November 2019.)

For more detailed information, please see the documents:

