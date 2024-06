The goal of the child welfare system, in all of its state-specific configurations, is to prevent children from being maltreated and to help those who have been maltreated find a safe, stable, and permanent environment in which to grow. Millions of children benefit from these efforts every year. But more could be done.

Expanding both programs to prevent child maltreatment and services for those who have already suffered from abuse could improve long-term outcomes for children and reduce lifetime child welfare system costs in the United States by 3 to 7 percent, or approximately $5.2 to $10.5 billion for the children studied.

RAND researchers developed a quantitative model that simulates how 24 million children born between 2010 and 2015 interact with the country’s child welfare system. They considered options that increased both the quantity and effectiveness of services delivered to families. The model marks the first-ever attempt to integrate risk of maltreatment, detection, paths through the system and consequences to predict the impact of policy changes.