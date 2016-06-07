Photo by Massachusetts National Guard / CC BY 2.0

While many organizations are working to provide services to the military and veteran community, little comprehensive information exists about the health, employment, and other needs of these service members and veterans. This RAND study explored the needs of Massachusetts veterans, service members, and their families around health and healthcare, education, employment, housing, and other areas, to provide a better understanding of how these needs vary by region, demographics, and socio-economic factors.

This study involved a survey of military veterans and service members, interviews and focus groups with the Massachusetts military community, analysis of national and state-level data on veterans and service members living in Massachusetts, as well as a qualitative assessment of the programs and resources available to veterans, service members, and their families within the state.

The results of this study were used to create an interactive tool and directory of resources. This tool can be used by state and local organizations to inform the development of services to meet the needs of Massachusetts veterans, service members, and military families.