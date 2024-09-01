Supporting Veterans in Massachusetts Interactive Data Tool and Directory of Resources

This tool was designed to complement the RAND report Supporting Veterans in Massachusetts: An Assessment of Needs, Well-Being, and Available Resources, commissioned by The Klarman Family Foundation. The goal is to enable stakeholders to explore the data we have gathered to help inform their efforts to support veterans in Massachusetts.

Exploring the Data

Below, we present three interactive visualizations reflecting data from three different information sources. The Resources tool provides information about organizations that serve Massachusetts veterans and their families. You can sort the organizations by region or category. The Census tool, with multiple tabs across the top, displays data from the American Community Survey. These data are nationally representative and are useful for comparing statistics between regions. The Survey tool has tabs displaying data from RAND’s survey of Massachusetts veterans and National Guard/reserve (NG/R) members. These data explore areas of unmet need.

Please view the user's guide for tips, tricks, and more information about exploring the visualizations.

We recommend using a desktop or laptop computer for the best viewing experience.