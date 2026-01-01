The Three Main Interview Waves of HCSUS

The three main survey instruments below link to more complete tables of contents. All of the files are in Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format.

Main Survey Instruments

Each of the instruments contains the following 15 modules:

Introduction Usual Source of Care and Access to Care Tests and Staging Symptoms and Treatment Insurance Utilization Residential History and Current Health Quality of Life Social Support and Coping Unmet Needs Mental Health Patient Description Knowledge Contact and Tracking Information Provider Consent, Thank You, and Payment

In the second follow-up survey, Module 4.5: Antiretroviral and Opportunistic Infection Medication, was added, and Module 11 was changed from Mental Health to Substance Abuse and Spirituality. The content of each module varies by wave, with some repeating many of the same questions each time and others with mostly new material.