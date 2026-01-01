Disparities in Care for HIV Patients: Results of the HCSUS Study
Ronald Andersen, Samuel A. Bozzette, Martin F. Shapiro, Patricia A. St. Clair, Sally C. Morton, Stephen Crystal, Dana P. Goldman, Neil S. Wenger, Allen Gifford, Arleen Leibowitz, Steven M. Asch, Sandra H. Berry, Terry T. Nakazono, Kevin C. Heslin, William Cunningham, Rosemarie Anderson, Marian Katz, Michael Stein, Ron D. Hays, Naihua Duan, Leona E. Markson, John Fleishman, Paul Cleary, Cathy Donald Sherbourne, Albert W. Wu, Daniel F. McCaffrey, Rebecca L. Collins, Ferd Eggan, William D. King, Carol E. Golin, Honghu H. Liu, Lin Ding, Bruce E. Landon, Ira B. Wilson, Mitchell D. Wong, Tim Kellog, Vincent Mor, Leo S. Morales, Frank H. Galvan, Susan E. Cohn, Carl J. Fichtenbaum, J. Walton Senterfitt, Keith Cylar, Judith F. Perlman, Joan Keesey, Amarnath Ananthanarayanan, Barbara J. Turner, Mark A. Schuster, Sally Zierler, Andrew S. London, M. Audrey Burnam, Eric G. Bing, Douglas L. Longshore, Kiyoshi Kuromiya, Christopher D. Nelson, Dale K. Lieu, Leslie A. Athey