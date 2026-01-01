HCSUS Papers

The top part of this page contains the citation information from every HCSUS article that has been accepted for publication. Articles are listed alphabetically by author. Once papers are published, the citation information is completed and the keywords and abstract are included in the second part of this site. Clicking on the titles can access abstracts of published articles. They are physically on this Web page in alphabetical order by author, and are searchable using the "Find" command found on virtually all Web browsers.