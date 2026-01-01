PROMIS® Smoking Initiative

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The PROMIS Smoking Initiative, a research project led by RAND, has developed the Smoking Assessment Toolkit, which, for adult cigarette smokers (daily and non-daily), enables precise and efficient measurement of six constructs of central importance to smoking research:

Nicotine Dependence

Coping Expectancies

Emotional and Sensory Expectancies

Health Expectancies

Psychosocial Expectancies

Social Motivations

This work was initially motivated by the importance of considering constructs related to cigarette smoking in assessing patient-reported outcomes. However, the Smoking Assessment Toolkit is applicable to a broad array of epidemiological research and clinical contexts.

The PROMIS Smoking Initiative is made possible by funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and a partnership with researchers within and outside the PROMIS network.

Item Banks and Short Forms

The PROMIS Smoking Initiative has developed item banks and short forms reflecting six key cigarette smoking domains for assessment of adult daily and nondaily smokers. Detailed information on the development and evaluation including psychometric properties and initial validity evidence can be found in the September 2014 supplement issue of Nicotine and Tobacco Research. Further reliability and validity evidence is reported in subsequent publications (see publications page). Assessment tools for daily smokers are now available in Spanish.

Evaluation

Content

Content

History

History

CAT Administration with Assessment Center

The PROMIS Smoking Initiative item banks have been incorporated into the PROMIS item library which allows for the seamless administration of item banks in the computer adaptive test (CAT) environment through Assessment Center.

Researchers interested in administering PROMIS Smoking Initiative item bank CATs can register their study at Assessment Center where the entire survey development and administration process can be conducted.

About PROMIS

PROMIS, or the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Roadmap initiative that sets the standard for modern behavioral health measurement development.

PROMIS is at the forefront of NIH efforts to fund research that advances behavioral health measurement by developing new self-reporting tools based on the principles of item response theory (IRT), a psychometric method common to educational testing and recently adapted for use in the health outcomes field.

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