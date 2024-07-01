Commissioners
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 dicated the terms under which commissioners would be chosen. The Act states that "The Commission shall be composed of 8 members from private civilian life who are recognized experts in matters relating to the national security of the United States."
The Commission asked RAND to provide administrative and analytic support.
Jane Harman
Chair, Commission on the National Defense Strategy
Jane Harman served nine terms in Congress as the U.S. representative for California's 36th congressional district and was ranking member of the Intelligence Committee after 9/11. After leaving the House in 2011, she was the first woman president and CEO of the Wilson Center until 2021. She has served on numerous government advisory boards (Central Intelligence Agency, Director of National Intelligence, DoD, and State Department) and is a member of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and the NASA and DHS advisory councils. She chairs the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, co-chairs the Board of Freedom House, and is a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, the Munich Security Conference Executive Committee, and the Board of Governors of the National Intelligence University. Harman's book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe, was published by St. Martin's Press in 2021.
Eric Edelman
Vice Chair, Commission on the National Defense Strategy
Ambassador Eric S. Edelman retired as a Career Minister from the U.S. Foreign Service on May 1, 2009. He has been a Practitioner in Residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He co-chaired the National Defense Strategy Commission, 2017-2018.
Ambassador Edelman served as U.S. Ambassador to Finland and the Republic of Turkey in the Clinton and Bush administrations and was Principal Deputy Assistant to the Vice President for National Security Affairs. From 2005 to 2009, he was the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. In other assignments, he served as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State, special assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and special assistant to Secretary of State George Shultz. He also served in the State Department Operations Center, Prague, Moscow, and Tel Aviv, where he was a member of the U.S. Middle East Delegation to the West Bank/Gaza Autonomy Talks.
He has been awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the Presidential Distinguished Service Award, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award, and several Department of State Superior Honor Awards. In January 2011, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French government. He holds a B.A. from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Diplomatic History from Yale.
General John M. Keane
Commissioner
General Jack Keane is a foreign policy and national security expert who provides nationwide analysis and commentary in speeches, articles, congressional testimony and through several hundred television and radio interviews annually. He serves as an advisor to presidents, cabinet officials, members of congress, international leaders, CEOs, and business leaders. He is the Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War; a member of the prestigious Secretary of Defense Policy Board, having advised four Defense Secretaries; and a member of the 2018 and 2022 Congressional Commission on the National Defense Strategy.
General Keane, a four-star general, completed 37 years of public service in December 2003, culminating in his appointment as acting Chief of Staff and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. General Keane was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and provided oversight and support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In late 2006, President Bush invited General Keane to the Oval Office among others to discuss Iraq. Alone among them, General Keane brought the President a concrete strategic concept, later to be known as the troop "surge" (which he helped develop) to change American strategy for the war and improve its execution. During the surge period, General Keane conducted frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan for senior defense officials. General Keane is a career infantry paratrooper and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War decorated for valor who spent much of his military life in operational commands, including command of the famed 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the legendary 18th Airborne Corps, the Army's largest warfighting organization.
General Keane was commissioned an infantry 2nd Lieutenant from Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) as a Distinguished Military Graduate at Fordham University, receiving a B.S. degree and he received an M.A. degree from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the Army War College and the Army Command and General Staff College.
General Keane was the first military leader to be honored with the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award and the prestigious Bradley Prize, among other awards. In March 2020, General Keane was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. General Keane's numerous military service medals and citations include two Defense and two Army Distinguished Service Medals, five Legions of Merit, the Silver Star, Bronze Star, three Vietnam Service medals, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab, to list a few.
Thomas G. Mahnken
Commissioner
Thomas G. Mahnken is President and CEO of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and a Senior Research Professor at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at Johns Hopkins University's Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies
He currently serves as a member of the Army Science Board. His previous government career includes service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy Planning from 2006 to 2009, where he helped craft the 2006 Quadrennial Defense Review and 2008 National Defense Strategy; in the Office of Net Assessment; and in the Non-Proliferation Policy Office in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He served as a member of the 2018 National Defense Strategy Commission and on the Board of Visitors of Marine Corps University. He served on the staff of the 2014 National Defense Panel, 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review Independent Panel, Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction, and the Gulf War Air Power Survey. He served for 24 years as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, including tours in Iraq and Kosovo.
He was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service in 2009 and the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal in 2016.
Mahnken is the author of Net Assessment and Military Strategy: Retrospective and Prospective Essays (Cambria Press, 2020), Learning the Lessons of Modern War (Stanford University Press, 2020), The Gathering Pacific Storm: Emerging U.S.-China Strategic Competition in Defense Technological and Industrial Development (Cambria Press, 2018), Arms Races in International Politics from the Nineteenth to the Twenty-First Century (Oxford University Press, 2016), Strategy in Asia: The Past, Present, and Future of Regional Security (Stanford University Press, 2014), Competitive Strategies for the 21st Century: Theory, History, and Practice (Stanford University Press, 2012), Technology and the American Way of War Since 1945 (Columbia University Press, 2008), and Uncovering Ways of War: U.S. Intelligence and Foreign Military Innovation, 1918-1941 (Cornell University Press, 2002), among other works.
Mara Rudman
Commissioner
Mara Rudman is James R. Schlesinger Distinguished Professor at the University of Virginia Miller Center, where she directs the Ripples of Hope Project aimed at identifying practical approaches to help democratic leaders resolve key challenges. She also serves on the Howard University College of Arts and Sciences board of visitors.
Rudman's government positions have included serving as deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs in the Obama and Clinton administrations, deputy envoy for the Office of the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace at the Department of State, assistant administrator for the Middle East at the U.S. Agency for International Development, and chief counsel to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Previously, Rudman was executive vice president for policy at the Center for American Progress, senior vice president for policy/projects at Business Executives for National Security, and general counsel for The Cohen Group. She also led Quorum Strategies, a geopolitical strategic advisory firm.
Mariah Sixkiller
Commissioner
Mariah S. Sixkiller is an Executive at Hakluyt & Company, a strategic advisory firm that helps clients navigate complex markets and geopolitical challenges. Prior to joining Hakluyt in 2023, Mariah was General Manager for Strategic Defense Affairs at Microsoft and, before that, a director on Microsoft's National Security Government Relations team. Before these roles, Mariah led the national security practice at Sixkiller Consulting for seven years, where she developed public policy strategies for private and nonprofit clients in the defense, tech, energy, veteran, and international exchange sectors. Before joining the private sector, Mariah worked for several members of Congress, including as then&endash;Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's (D-MD) National Security Advisor from 2006 to 2014, as a foreign policy legislative assistant to Senator Paul Sarbanes (D-MD), and as Senator Maria Cantwell's (D-WA) Director of Research. Earlier in her career, she was a political appointee in the Clinton administration, serving at the Office of Management and Budget. She is a member of two nonprofit boards: the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation and the Leadership Council for Women in National Security.
Alissa Starzak
Commissioner
Alissa Starzak serves as the Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at Cloudflare, a web performance and cybersecurity company that is on a mission to help build a better internet.
Prior to joining Cloudflare, Starzak worked for the U.S government in a variety of national security positions. During the Obama administration, she served as the 21st General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Army, after confirmation by the Senate. As General Counsel of the Army, she was the primary legal counsel to the Secretary of the Army and the Army's chief legal officer. Her appointment as Army General Counsel followed service as the Deputy General Counsel for Legislation at DoD, where she advised on legal issues with a legislative or congressional component and managed an office of attorneys responsible for developing the DoD legislative program. Prior to DoD, Starzak served as Counsel to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, focusing on legal issues relating to intelligence collection and covert action, and as an Assistant General Counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of General Counsel. She also previously worked in private practice in Washington, D.C.
In addition to her position at Cloudflare, Starzak is serving in her second term as the vice chair of the Public Interest Declassification Board, appointed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY). She also served on the Department of Defense Agency Review Team for the Biden-Harris Transition.
Starzak graduated from Amherst College and the University of Chicago Law School, where she served as an editor of the University of Chicago Law Review. After law school, she clerked for the Honorable E. Grady Jolly, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Roger Zakheim
Commissioner
Roger Zakheim serves as the Washington Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. He previously practiced law at Covington & Burling LLP, where he led the firm's Public Policy and Government Affairs practice group. Before joining Covington, he was General Counsel and Deputy Staff Director of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. In this role, Zakheim managed the passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, the defense policy bill that authorizes DoD's budget. Zakheim's government experience also includes serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, where he supported the department's policies and programs related to Iraq and Afghanistan coalition affairs.
Zakheim serves on the Board of Directors of the United States Institute of Peace and is a Commissioner on the Congressional Commission on the National Defense Strategy of the United States.
His other boards and advisory boards include the Marvel Government Solutions Board of Directors, the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments' Advisory Council, Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy Advisory Council, and the Alexander Hamilton Society's Board of Advisors.
Zakheim frequently speaks and writes on national security and defense issues. He has testified before several congressional committees and regularly lectures on national security topics. His views have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Politico, National Public Radio, Fox News, CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, The Atlantic, and National Review, among other media outlets.