Future climate-related occupational safety and health challenges: A foresight study

What is the issue?

This research explores how climate change is expected to impact the safety, health and wellbeing of workers across Europe in the coming decades. Commissioned by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, the study looks beyond the obvious risks, such as heatwaves and floods, to examine the less visible, more indirect ways that climate change can reshape jobs, workplaces and entire industries.

How did we help?

By using future scenarios and gathering insights from experts, the project highlights how climate action can create both new challenges and opportunities for workers. The goal is to help policymakers, employers and workers prepare for a future where protecting people’s health and safety is a key part of building a greener, more resilient Europe.

What did we find?

The study found that climate change will have far-reaching and complex effects on the safety, health and wellbeing of workers in Europe. While direct risks such as heat stress, air pollution and extreme weather are already recognised, the research highlights that indirect impacts, such as changes in job roles, economic instability, new technologies and shifting migration patterns, will also play a major role in shaping the future of work. These changes could introduce new hazards, disrupt traditional industries, and create both challenges and opportunities for workers and employers.

Through the development of four future scenarios, the research shows that the way Europe responds to climate change, for example through policies, investments, and workplace practices, will determine whether workers are protected or left vulnerable. The findings highlight that although taking action on climate change is crucial for adaptation and mitigation, it is equally important to think about how these actions impact workers. A healthy and resilient workforce is seen as critical for a successful green transition. The study also points out that technology, social inequalities and the balance of responsibility between governments, employers and workers will all influence how well Europe can safeguard worker wellbeing in a changing climate.