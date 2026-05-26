Climate-driven Trends Influencing Future Occupational Safety and Health
This policy brief is one of a series that focuses on OSH challenges and opportunities related to climate change and crises.
RAND Europe Research Analyst
She/Her
Lili Xu is an analyst at RAND Europe. A member of the Education, Employment, and Skills research group, she specializes in impact evaluation using Quasi-Experimental Designs (QED). She is skilled in techniques such as difference-in-differences, regression discontinuity, and propensity score matching, as well as having expertise in manipulating large datasets and conducting survey analysis. Her research spans health policy, labour economics, occupational safety and health (OSH), and workplace wellbeing, with a focus on applying rigorous quantitative methods to inform policy and practice.
At RAND Europe, Xu has contributed to projects across workplace wellbeing, employment, and education portfolios, including the Refugee Employment Programme, Aspire to STEM, a study on the effectiveness of EU Member States’ child benefits, and foresight research on climate change and OSH.
Before joining RAND Europe, Xu was a research fellow in the Epidemiology group at the University of Aberdeen, where she investigated work outcomes among individuals with musculoskeletal conditions using real-world data. She also spent four years as an analyst at the Shanghai Centre for Drug Discovery and Development at Fudan University, where she published on China’s drug regulatory reform and the biopharma industry in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery and DIA Global.
Xu holds a Ph.D. in health services and policy with a concentration in health economics from the University of Iowa. Her doctoral research focused on long-term care access, quality, and costs in the United States, as well as healthcare workforce wellbeing, resulting in a series of academic publications.
Ph.D. in health services and policy (concentration in health economics), The University of Iowa; M.S. in medicinal chemistry (computer-aided drug design), Fudan University; B.S. in information management and information systems, China Pharmaceutical University
Chinese (mandarin); English