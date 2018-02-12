Erik Silfversten is assistant director of the Defence and Security team at RAND Europe and co-director of the Centre for Futures and Foresight Studies (CFFS). He works at the intersection of technology, policy and the future and his primary research interests are complex, strategic policy challenges in relation to cybersecurity and emerging technologies. Silfversten has extensive experience in futures and foresight research including horizon scanning, trends analysis, scenario development and analysis, technology impact analysis, and systems analysis. In his role at CFFS, he is responsible for the operations and development of the Centre.
He has delivered a wide range of interdisciplinary research projects to senior decisionmakers, including for the UK Ministry of Defence, the European Defence Agency, the European Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA), the European Border Security and Coast Guard (Frontex), the European Commission, NATO, and others. He is also an experienced communicator with a focus on explaining technology issues and their impact in complex and uncertain environments. His work has been covered in Forbes, Wired, the Huffington Post, the British Medical Journal and others.
Prior to joining RAND, Silfversten held the position of manager for policy and strategic development at IMPACT, the cybersecurity partner of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). He holds an M.Sci. (Hons) in international relations and global issues from the University of Nottingham.