Giulia Maistrello (she/her) is an analyst at the RAND Corporation. Working primarily in RAND Europe, she focuses on the area of safety, health and wellbeing in the workplace. She has worked on projects relating to occupational safety and health, workplace wellbeing, healthcare improvement, and health services evaluation.
Her areas of interest include the interaction of safety and technology, behavioural change, knowledge transfer, and policy implementation.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, Maistrello worked as a research assistant at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. She earned her M.Sc. and B.Sc. from the University of Padua.
Selected Publications
Giulia Maistrello, Robert Donoghue, William Phillips, Avery Adams, Jessica Dawney, Eliane Dufresne, Fifi Olumogba, Richard Heron, Christian van Stolk, Nick Fahy, "Feasibility study for a What Work centre for safety," RAND Europe, 2023 (forthcoming)
Stephanie Stockwell, Giulia Maistrello, Sarah Ball, Jessica Dawney, Michael Whitmore, Nick Fahy, "The Role of Evidence in Occupational Safety and Health," RAND, 2022
Ventsel, Minna, Emily Pechey, Katie De-loyde, Mark Pilling, Richard Morris, Giulia Maistrello, Hisham Ziauddeen, Theresa Marteau, Gareth J. Hollands, and Paul Fletcher, "Health warning labels modify implicit and explicit responses to snack foods through model-free and model-based changes in motivation," Appetite, 2022 (forthcoming)
Manbinder Sidhu, Ian Litchfield, Robin Miller, Naomi J Fulop, Barbara Janta, Jamie-Rae Tanner, Giulia Maistrello, Jenny Bousfield, Cecilia Vindrola-Padros, Jon Sussex, "Using pulse oximeters in care homes for residents with COVID-19 and other conditions: a rapid mixed-methods evaluation," Health and Social Care Delivery Research , 2022
Edric Aram Ramirez-Valdez, Clare Leong, Frances Wu, Sarah Ball, Giulia Maistrello, Graham Martin, Zoë Fritz, "Towards cataloguing and characterising advance care planning and end-of-life care resources," BMC Palliative Care