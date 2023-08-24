RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors

The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.

Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.

List updated November 2023

Joan Woodward (Chair) President The Travelers Institute Executive Vice President for Public Policy The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Carolyn B. Kuhl (Vice Chair) Judge Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

Richard E. Anderson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer The Doctors Company

André Birotte Jr. District Judge U.S. District Court, Central District of California

Christopher Bogart Chief Executive Officer Burford Capital

James L. Brown Professor Emeritus Center for Consumer Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Sean M. Carney Partner Sidley Austin LLP

Robert A. Clifford Founder and Senior Partner Clifford Law Offices

Dan C. Dunmoyer President and CEO California Building Industry Association

Christine M. Durham Senior Of Counsel, Litigation Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Kenneth R. Feinberg Founder and Managing Partner The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC Trustee RAND Corporation

Daniel Franzetti Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer CNA Insurance

Deborah E. Greenspan Partner Blank Rome LLP

Deborah R. Hensler Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution Stanford Law School

Patrick E. Higginbotham Senior Circuit Judge U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

Edmund C. Kenealy Executive Vice President & Chief Public Affairs Officer Liberty Mutual Insurance

Eric S. Kobrick Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel

General Counsel, AIG Re & Reinsurance American International Group, Inc.

Daniel Levin Partner Munger Tolles & Olson LLP

Chris Lovrien Partner Jones Day

Daniel P. Mascaro Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer The Progressive Corporation

Stephen McManus Senior Vice President and General Counsel State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Lawrence F. Metz Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group President Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Michael R. Nelson Chairman and Founder QuantivRisk, Inc.

Andrew J. Pinkes Global Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Insurance R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd.

Paul D. Rheingold (Emeritus) Paul D. Rheingold, PC

Teresa Wynn Roseborough Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary The Home Depot, Inc.

Yona Rozen Associate General Counsel AFL-CIO

Jonathan P. Schneller Partner O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Christine Spagnoli Partner Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila Partner Complex Appellate Litigation Group LLP

Larry Tawwater Partner Tawwater Law Firm, P.L.L.C.

John R. Tunheim District Judge U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota

Dennis P. Wallace Partner Ahmuty, Demers & McManus