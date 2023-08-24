RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors

The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.

Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.

List updated November 2023

Joan Woodward (Chair)

President

The Travelers Institute

Executive Vice President for Public Policy

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Carolyn B. Kuhl (Vice Chair)

Judge

Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

Richard E. Anderson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Doctors Company

André Birotte Jr.

District Judge

U.S. District Court, Central District of California

Christopher Bogart

Chief Executive Officer

Burford Capital

James L. Brown

Professor Emeritus

Center for Consumer Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Sean M. Carney

Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

Robert A. Clifford

Founder and Senior Partner

Clifford Law Offices

Dan C. Dunmoyer

President and CEO

California Building Industry Association

Christine M. Durham

Senior Of Counsel, Litigation

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Kenneth R. Feinberg

Founder and Managing Partner

The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

Trustee

RAND Corporation

Daniel Franzetti

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

CNA Insurance

Deborah E. Greenspan

Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Deborah R. Hensler

Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution

Stanford Law School

Patrick E. Higginbotham

Senior Circuit Judge

U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

Edmund C. Kenealy

Executive Vice President & Chief Public Affairs Officer

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Eric S. Kobrick

Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
General Counsel, AIG Re & Reinsurance

American International Group, Inc.

Daniel Levin

Partner

Munger Tolles & Olson LLP

Chris Lovrien

Partner

Jones Day

Daniel P. Mascaro

Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer

The Progressive Corporation

Stephen McManus

Senior Vice President and General Counsel

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Lawrence F. Metz

Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group President

Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Michael R. Nelson

Chairman and Founder

QuantivRisk, Inc.

Andrew J. Pinkes

Global Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd.

Paul D. Rheingold (Emeritus)

Paul D. Rheingold, PC

Teresa Wynn Roseborough

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

The Home Depot, Inc.

Yona Rozen

Associate General Counsel

AFL-CIO

Jonathan P. Schneller

Partner

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Christine Spagnoli

Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila

Partner

Complex Appellate Litigation Group LLP

Larry Tawwater

Partner

Tawwater Law Firm, P.L.L.C.

John R. Tunheim

District Judge

U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota

Dennis P. Wallace

Partner

Ahmuty, Demers & McManus

Neal Wolin

Chief Executive Officer

Brunswick Group LLP;

Former Deputy Secretary

U.S. Department of the Treasury