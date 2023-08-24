RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors
The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.
Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.
List updated November 2023
Joan Woodward (Chair)
President
The Travelers Institute
Executive Vice President for Public Policy
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
Carolyn B. Kuhl (Vice Chair)
Judge
Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles
Richard E. Anderson
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
The Doctors Company
André Birotte Jr.
District Judge
U.S. District Court, Central District of California
Christopher Bogart
Chief Executive Officer
Burford Capital
James L. Brown
Professor Emeritus
Center for Consumer Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Sean M. Carney
Partner
Sidley Austin LLP
Robert A. Clifford
Founder and Senior Partner
Clifford Law Offices
Dan C. Dunmoyer
President and CEO
California Building Industry Association
Christine M. Durham
Senior Of Counsel, Litigation
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Kenneth R. Feinberg
Founder and Managing Partner
The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC
Trustee
RAND Corporation
Daniel Franzetti
Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer
CNA Insurance
Deborah E. Greenspan
Partner
Blank Rome LLP
Deborah R. Hensler
Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution
Stanford Law School
Patrick E. Higginbotham
Senior Circuit Judge
U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
Edmund C. Kenealy
Executive Vice President & Chief Public Affairs Officer
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Eric S. Kobrick
Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
General Counsel, AIG Re & Reinsurance
American International Group, Inc.
Daniel Levin
Partner
Munger Tolles & Olson LLP
Chris Lovrien
Partner
Jones Day
Daniel P. Mascaro
Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer
The Progressive Corporation
Stephen McManus
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Lawrence F. Metz
Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group President
Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
Michael R. Nelson
Chairman and Founder
QuantivRisk, Inc.
Andrew J. Pinkes
Global Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Insurance
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd.
Paul D. Rheingold (Emeritus)
Paul D. Rheingold, PC
Teresa Wynn Roseborough
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
The Home Depot, Inc.
Yona Rozen
Associate General Counsel
AFL-CIO
Jonathan P. Schneller
Partner
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
Christine Spagnoli
Partner
Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP
Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila
Partner
Complex Appellate Litigation Group LLP
Larry Tawwater
Partner
Tawwater Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
John R. Tunheim
District Judge
U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota
Dennis P. Wallace
Partner
Ahmuty, Demers & McManus
Neal Wolin
Chief Executive Officer
Brunswick Group LLP;
Former Deputy Secretary
U.S. Department of the Treasury