September 2023

The RAND HRS CAMS Data File 2019 (V2) is now available on the HRS website. This file is a user-friendly, longitudinal version of Part B of the CAMS survey. For more detailed information please read the RAND HRS Family Data Codebook (PDF).

July 2023

The RAND HRS Family Data 2018 (V2) are now available on the HRS website. They contain data for the years 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, and biennially 1996-2018. For more detailed information, please see the RAND HRS Family Data Codebook (PDF).

March 2023

The RAND HRS Longitudinal File 2020 (V1) is now available on the HRS website. In addition to 2020 HRS Core Early Release V2.0 (August 2022) data and 2018 HRS Exit Final Release V1.0 (November 2022), the file now includes wave-specific Leave-Behind Psychosocial variables, as well as poverty threshold variables prior to Wave 6 (2002). For more information, please see RAND HRS Longitudinal File Codebook (PDF).

The RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File 2020 (V1) is now available on the HRS website. This file contains the component and ownership variables for all waves that were used to create the income, wealth, and medical expenditures summary measures found in the RAND HRS Longitudinal File. For more detailed information, please see the RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File Codebook (PDF).

The RAND HRS 2020 Fat File is now available on the HRS website. It incorporates the 2020 HRS Core Early Release V2.0 (August 2022) data. For more information, please read our data description.

Updated versions of the RAND HRS Fat Files for 2016 and 2018 are now available on the HRS website. These incorporate updated HHIDPNs to match HRS’s Tracker update. For more information, please see README_fat16.pdf on HRS’s website and README_fat18.pdf on HRS’s website.

The RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files 2018 (V2) are now available for all survey years. They contain raw variables from all the Respondent-level sections and can be easily merged to any other RAND HRS data product.

September 2020

HRS has recently updated their data download system. Please note that the following instructions supersedes any instructions in our documentation and codebooks. Also note that the new system requires users to register with a new account.

All RAND HRS data products are available at: https://hrsdata.isr.umich.edu/data-products/rand. You will be able to see the data descriptions and documentation without an account, but you will need to register with HRS to access the data using the following registration link: https://hrsdata.isr.umich.edu/user/register. User note: This is a new data downloads system as of September 1st, 2020. If you have an account on the old system but have not created a new account since September 1st, 2020, you will need to create a new account. You can use the same email address as your previous account. (You will not need to create a new account if you have used this system to apply for or manage an HRS Restricted Data Agreement since November 2019.) Once your account is active and you have logged in, you will be able to see the data download links for each RAND HRS data product (and other public HRS data products).