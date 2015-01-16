Papers from the IFLS

Users from a number of countries have written papers and dissertations with the IFLS data. Below is a partial list of these studies. To maintain these bibliographies, we rely on the assistance of researchers using the IFLS data to identify new publications-journal articles and especially working papers, conference papers, dissertations, theses, and other works not yet published in professional journals.

If you have a publication or paper or know of one that should be included in the IFLS bibliographies, please send this information to ifls-supp@rand.org. We will be glad to include a link to your paper if it is available online.

The papers on this website are provided as a service to the IFLS user community. They do not reflect the views of RAND.

2021

Astuti, R.D., Sikoki, B., Suriastini, N.W. Female Excluded more than Male: Do Community Characteristics Matter?. Soc Indic Res (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11205-021-02758-9

Beatty, A., Berkhout, E., Bima, L., Pradhan, M., Suryadarma, D. Schooling progress, learning reversal: Indonesia’s learning profiles between 2000 and 2014. International Journal of Educational Development (2021).

Dartanto, T., Can, C.K., Moeis, F.R., & Rezki, J.F. (2021) A Dream of Offspring: Two Decades of Intergenerational Economic Mobility in Indonesia, Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, DOI: 10.1080/00074918.2021.1970109

Dartanto, T., Moeis, F. R., Can, C.K., Ratih, S. P., Nurhasana, R., Satrya, A. and Thabrany, H. (2021), Good intentions, unintended outcomes: Impact of social assistance on tobacco consumption in Indonesia. Tobacco Induced Diseases, 2021;19 (April) :29. DOI: https://doi.org/10.18332/tid/132966.

Ho, Y.L., Lee, V.S.Y., Ho, M.R., Lin, G.J., Thumboo, J. (2021) Towards a Parsimonious Pathway Model of Modifiable and Mediating Risk Factors Leading to Diabetes Risk, Int J Environ Res Public Health. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182010907.

Jayawardana, D., Baryshnikova, N. & Pham, N. (2021). Can Unconditional In-Kind Transfers Keep Children Out of Work and in School? Evidence from Indonesia: . The B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy, 21(3), 1035-1065. https://doi.org/10.1515/bejeap-2020-0442

Juber, N., Waits, A., Dlamini, L.P., Nguyen, T., Masango, B.Z. (2022) Associations between pediatric asthma and age at menarche: evidence from the Indonesian Family Life Survey, Journal of Asthma, DOI: 10.1080/02770903.2022.2030750"

Juber, N., Lee, C. and Liu, J.J. (2021). Associations between High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein and Non-Communicable Diseases in an Asian Population: Findings from the IFLS Study. Biomarkers, DOI: 10.1080/1354750X.2021.1936177

Kunto, Y.S. and Bras, H. (2021) Sibling Inequalities in Overweight and the Role of Mother’s Education: Evidence From the Indonesian Family Life Survey’, Food and Nutrition Bulletin, 42(1_suppl), pp. S21–S38. DOI:10.1177/0379572120976250.

Mahwati, Yeni, Nurrika, D., Latief, K. The Determinants of Undiagnosed Hypertension Among Indonesian Adults: A Cross-sectional Study Based on the 2014-2015 Indonesia Family Life Survey, Journal of Preventative Medicine and Public Health, https://doi.org/10.3961/jpmph.21.500

Noerhidajati, S., Purwoko, A. B., Werdaningtyas, H., Kamil, A. I. and Dartanto, T. (2021). Household financial vulnerability in Indonesia: Measurement and determinants. Economic Modelling, 96(3):433-444. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.econmod.2020.03.028

Rademakers, R. and Hoorn, A. (2021), Ethnic Switching: Longitudinal Evidence on Prevalence, Correlates, and Implications for Measuring Ethnic Segregation. Journal of Development Economics, Volume 152, September 2021, 102694. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdeveco.2021.102694.

Siregar, S., Idiawati, N., Pan, WC. et al. Association Between Satellite-Based Estimates of Long-Term PM2.5 Exposure and Cardiovascular Disease: Evidence From the Indonesian Family Life Survey. Environ Sci Pollut Res (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-021-17318-4

Thaariq, R., Anindita, A., & Iftina, H. (2021), The Internet Miracle: The Impact of Internet Access on Household Saving in Indonesia Bulletin of Monetary Economics and Banking, 24(2), 255 - 282. DOI: https://doi.org/10.21098/bemp.v24i2.1650 .

Tanoey, J., Becher, H. (2021) Diabetes prevalence and risk factors of early-onset adult diabetes: results from the Indonesian family life survey, Global Health Action, 14:1, DOI: 10.1080/16549716.2021.2001144

2020

Dwi Agustian, Cut Novianti Rachmi, Noormarina Indraswari, Anna Molter, Melanie Carder, Fedri Ruluwedrata Rinawan, Martie van Tongeren, Driejana Driejana, Feasibility of Indonesia Family Life Survey Wave 5 (IFLS5) Data for Air Pollution Exposure–Response Study in Indonesia, Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020, 17(24), 9508; https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph17249508

Emyr Reisha Isaura, Yang-Ching Chen, Hsiu-Yueh Su, and Shwu-Huey Yang (2020) The Relationship between Food Security Status and Sleep Disturbance among Adults: A Cross-Sectional Study in an Indonesian Population https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113411

Emyr Reisha Isaura, Yang-Ching Chen, Annis Catur, Hsien-Yu Fan, Chung-Yi Li and Shwu-Huey Yang (2020) Association between Depressive Symptoms and Food Insecurity among Indonesian Adults: Results from the 2007–2014 Indonesia Family Life Survey https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6950164/

Hariyani, N, Bramantoro, T, Nair, R, Singh, A, Sengupta, K. (2020) Depression symptoms and recurrent aphthous stomatitis—Evidence from a population‐based study in Indonesia. Oral Dis. 2020; 00: 1– 7. https://doi.org/10.1111/odi.13303

Juber, Nirmin F., Chien‐Chang Lee, Wen‐Chi Pan, & Jason J. Liu. (2020) Associations between Pediatric Asthma and Adult Non‐Communicable Diseases. Pediatric Allergy and Immunology.https://doi.org/10.1111/pai.13395

Kristanti, Dewi & Prihartono, Nurhayati. (2019). Obesity as a Predictor of Hypertension in Adult Population: A 14-Years Retrospective Cohort Study. Indian Journal of Public Health Research & Development. 10. 491. 10.5958/0976-5506.2019.01322.6.

Kwon, Illoong & Sohn, Kitae. In press. Trust or distrust: Entrepreneurs vs. self-employed. Small Business Economics.

Moeis, F. R., Dartanto, T., Moeis, J. P. & Ikhsan, M. (2020). A longitudinal study of agriculture households in Indonesia: The effect of land and labor mobility on welfare and poverty dynamics. World Development Perspectives 20 (2020), 100261. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.wdp.2020.100261

Nurrika, Dieta, Shu Zhang, Andrea Discacciati, Yasutake Tomata, Yingxu Liu, Yumi Sugawara, & Ichiro Tsuji. (2020) Education Level, Monthly Per-Capita Expenditure, and Healthy Aging in the Older Indonesian Population: The Indonesia Family Life Survey 2007 and 2014. The Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine, 250 (2), 95–108. DOI: 10.1620/tjem.250.95

Schröders, J., Dewi, F.S.T., Nilsson, M. et al. (2020) Effects of social network diversity in the disablement process: a comparison of causal inference methods and an outcome-wide approach to the Indonesian Family Life Surveys, 2007–2015. Int J Equity Health 19, 128. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12939-020-01238-9

Yeni Mahwati, Dieta Nurrika. Obesity Indicators and C-reactive Protein in Indonesian Adults (≥ 40 years): The Indonesian Family Life Survey-5 2014–2015. https://dx.doi.org/10.21109/kesmas.v15i3.3296

Yiengprugsawan, V.S., Piggott, J. Witoelar, F., Blyth, F.M. & Cumming, R.G. (2020). Pain and Its Impact on Functional Health: 7-Year Longitudinal Findings among Middle-Aged and Older Adults in Indonesia. Geriatrics (Basel), 5 (39), 1-13. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/geriatrics5020039

2019

Dhian Adhitya, Tri Mulyaningsih & Bhimo Rizky Samudro, 2019. The Role of Cognitive and Non-Cognitive Skills on Labour Market Outcomes in Indonesia. Malaysian Journal of Economics, 53(1) 2019 3 - 16 DOI: 10.17576/JEM-2019-5301-18.

Aizawa, T. The impact of health insurance on out-of-pocket expenditure on delivery in Indonesia, Health Care for Women International, (2019) DOI: 10.1080/07399332.2019.1578778.

Arif Anindita & Gumilang Aryo Sahadewo, Lighten the Burden: Assessing the Impact of a for-Poor-Students Cash Transfer Program on Spending Behaviour, The Journal of Development Studies, (2019) DOI: 10.1080/00220388.2019.1677888.

Ilmiawan Auwalin, Ethnic identity and internal migration decision in Indonesia. Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies, (2019) DOI: 10.1080/1369183X.2018.1561252

Irianti, S., Prasetyoputra, P., Dharmayanti, I., Azhar, K., & Hidayangsih, P. S. (2019). The role of drinking water source, sanitation, and solid waste management in reducing childhood stunting in Indonesia. IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science, 344, 012009. doi:10.1088/1755-1315/344/1/012009

Teguh Dartanto, Faizal Rahmanto Moeis & Shigeru Otsubo (2019) Intragenerational Economic Mobility in Indonesia: A Transition from Poverty to Middle Class during 1993-2014, Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, DOI: 10.1080/00074918.2019.1657795

Erlangga, D., Ali, S. & Bloor, K., The impact of public health insurance on healthcare utilisation in Indonesia: evidence from panel data, Int J Public Health, (2019).

Elizabeth Henny Herningtyas & Tian Sheng Ng, Prevalence and distribution of metabolic syndrome and its components among provinces and ethnic groups in Indonesia BMC Public Health, (2019) 19:377.

Kunto Y.S., Mandemakers J.J., The effects of prenatal exposure to Ramadan on stature during childhood and adolescence: Evidence from the Indonesian Family Life Survey, Economics & Human Biology (2019) Vol 33; 29-39.

Kunto, Yohanes Sondang & Bras, Hilde. Ethnic group differences in Dietary Diversity of School-Aged Children in Indonesia: The Roles of Gender and Household SES, (2019) DOI: 10.1177/0379572119842993.

Jasrida Yunita & Ratu Ayu Dewi Sartika, Premature natural menopause and cognitive function among older women in Indonesia, (2019) Pakistan Journal of Nutrition, Vol 18:4.

Madyaningrum, E., Chuang, Y. & Chuang, K. Prevalence and Related Factors of Depression among the Elderly in Indonesia. (2019) International Journal of Gerontology, 13 (2019) 202-206.

Peltzer K., Pengpid S. Loneliness Correlates and Associations With Health Variables in the General Population in Indonesia. (2019) International Journal of Mental Health Systems DOI: 10.1186/s13033-019-0281-z.

Peltzer K., Pengpid S. Prevalence and Predictors of Current and Former Tobacco Use among Older Adults in Indonesia. (2019) Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention DOI: 10.31557/APJCP.2019.20.2.395.

Peltzer K., Pengpid S. Prevalence, Social and Health Correlates of Insomnia Among Persons 15 Years and Older in Indonesia (2019) Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention DOI: 10.1080/13548506.2019.1566621 .

Pengpid S., Peltzer K. Use of Traditional Medicines and Traditional Practitioners by Children in Indonesia: Findings From a National Population Survey in 2014–2015 (2019) Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare DOI: 10.2147/JMDH.S203343 .

Pengpid S., Peltzer K. Cognitive Functioning and Associated Factors in Older Adults: Results from the Indonesian Family Life Survey-5 (IFLS-5) in 2014-2015. (2019) Current Gerontology and Geriatrics Research DOI: 10.1155/2019/4527647 .

Sohn, Kitae, 2019. More educated sex workers earn more in Indonesia. Feminist Economics. 25(3), 201–223.

Sohn, Kitae, 2019. Understanding the order effect in eliciting risk aversion. Finance Research Letters. 30, 314–317.

Sujarwoto, S., & Tampubolon, G, Waist Circumference for Central Obesity Detection from the Pre-Elderly Stage to the Elderly Stage in Indonesia: A Longitudinal Study, (2019) Journal of Women & Aging, 1–15.

Sujarwoto, S., & Tampubolon, G, WA Tool to Help or Harm? Online Social Media Use and Adult Mental Health in Indonesia, (2019) International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, 1–18.

Van der Eng, Pierre & Sohn, Kitae, 2019. The biological standard of living in Indonesia during the 20th century: Evidence from the age at menarche. Economics & Human Biology. 34, 216–224.

2018

Ahsan, Md Nazmul, and Inas Kelly. Earnings Gaps for Conspicuous Characteristics: Evidence from Indonesia. Southern Economic Journal (2018) doi:10.1002/soej.12298

Andarini, S., & Sujarwoto, S. 2018. How Early menarche and premature natural menopause in Indonesia Annals of Human Biology. 45(5), 419–427.

Satria Hanafi, Aprizal & Prihartono, Nurhayati, 2018. Joint effect of obesity and cigarette smoking against hypertension stage 1 among men adults: Finding from the Indonesian Family Life Survey-5. Indian Journal of Public Health Research & Development.

Kim, Dohyung & Sohn, Kitae, 2018. Having more siblings delays menarche in Indonesia. American Journal of Human Biology. 30(6), e23189.

Emyr Reisha Isaura, Yang-Ching Chen, and Shwu-Huey Yang. The Association of Food Consumption Scores, Body Shape Index, and Hypertension in a Seven-Year Follow-Up among Indonesian Adults: A Longitudinal Study, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Volume 15, Issue 1 (January 2018).

Emyr Reisha Isaura, Yang-Ching Chen, and Shwu-Huey Yang. Pathways from Food Consumption Score to Cardiovascular Disease: A Seven-Year Follow-Up Study of Indonesian Adults. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 15(8), 1567.

Madyaningrum, E., Chuang, Y. & Chuang, K., 2018 Factors associated with the use of outpatient services among the elderly in Indonesia. BMC Health Serv Res 18, 707 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-018-3512-0

Pangaribowo, E.H., Tsegai, D. & Sukamdi, 2018. Women's Bargaining Power and Household Expenditure in Indonesia: the role of gender-differentiated assets and social capital. GeoJournal, pp 1-22.

Peltzer K, Pengpid S. High prevalence of depressive symptoms in a national sample of adults in Indonesia: Childhood adversity, sociodemographic factors and health risk behaviour, Asian Journal of Psychiatry, 2018 Mar 7;33:52-59.

Peltzer K, Pengpid S., 2018. Utilization of traditional and complementary medicine in Indonesia: Results of a national survey in 2014–15, Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, 33:156-163.

Pengpid, Supa & Peltzer, Karl., 2018. Hand Grip Strength and Its Sociodemographic and Health Correlates among Older Adult Men and Women (50 Years and Older) in Indonesia. Current Gerontology and Geriatrics Research. 2018. 1-8. 10.1155/2018/3265041.

Pengpid, Supa & Peltzer, Karl, 2018. Traditional Health Practitioners in Indonesia: Their Profile, Practice and Treatment Characteristics.. Complementary Medicine Research. doi: 10.1159/000494457

Peltzer K, Pengpid S, High prevalence of depressive symptoms in a national sample of adults in Indonesia: Childhood adversity, sociodemographic factors and health risk behaviour. Asian Journal of Psychiatry (2018) doi:10.1016/j.ajp.2018.03.017

Peltzer K, Pengpid S, The Prevalence and Social Determinants of Hypertension among Adults in Indonesia: A Cross-Sectional Population-Based National Survey. International Journal of Hypertension (2018) doi:10.1155/2018/5610725

Pengpid S, The prevalence of edentulism and their related factors in Indonesia, 2014/15. BMC Oral Health (2018) doi:10.1186/s12903-018-0582-7

Pengpid S, Peltzer K, Prevalence and Risk Factors Associated with Injurious Falls among Community-Dwelling Older Adults in Indonesia. Current Gerontology and Geriatrics Research (2018) doi:10.1155/2018/5964305

Pengpid S, Peltzer K, Prevalence, social and health correlates of physical inactivity among community-dwelling older adults in Indonesia. African Journal for Physical Activity and Health Sciences (2018)

Pradella F, van Ewijk R, As Long as the Breath Lasts: In Utero Exposure to Ramadan and the Occurrence of Wheezing in Adulthood American Journal of Epidemiology, (2018) Volume 187, Issue 10,p2100–2108.

Sohn, Kitae, 2018. Depressive Symptoms are not Related to Labor Market Outcomes in Indonesia. Hitotsubashi Journal of Economics.

Sohn, Kitae, in press. No Education-Health Gradient in a Developing County and its Implications for Chronic Diseases. Singapore Economic Review.

Sohn, Kitae, 2018. No Relation of Smoking to Hypertension in a Developing Country. Global Heart.

Sohn, Kitae, 2018. How Does the Ordering of Questions Affect Elicited Time Preferences? Applied Economics Letters. 25(4), 244–248.

Sohn, Kitae, 2018. No relationship between birth season and age at menarche in Indonesia. Anthropologischer Anzeiger. 75(3), 225–232.

Sohn, Kitae, 2018. Prevalence of context effects: Testing with a straightforward question on yesterday happiness. Quality of Life Research. 27(8), 2147–2155.

Margaret Triyana, Maria Fernanda Rosales. The Persistent Effects of Early-life Exposure to air Pollution: Evidence from the Indonesian Forest Fires, forthcoming, Journal of Human Resources.

Widyaningrum, N., & Yu, J., 2018. Tobacco use Among the Adult Muslim Population in Indonesia: a Preliminary Study on Religion, Cultural, and Socioeconomic Factors. Journal of Drug Issues, 002204261878949.

Yoseph Leonardo Samodra, Neni Trilusiana Rahmawati, Sumarni (2018) Factors related to cognitive capacity on Indonesian elderly with obesity DOI: 10.22146/ijcn.25765

2017

Aizawa, T. (2017). Regional Disparity in the BMI Distribution of Indonesian People: New Evidence “Beyond the Mean”. Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, doi:10.1080/00074918.2017.1406596.

Aizawa, T. and M. Helble (2017). Socioeconomic Inequality in Excessive Body Weight in Indonesia. Economics & Human Biology, 27 (Part B), 315 – 327.

Choo Hao Jian, Fatwa Sari Tetra Dewi, Elizabeth Henny Herningtyas, Prevalence of metabolic syndrome and its components based on International Diabetes Federation (IDF) definition in Yogyakarta Special Region, Indonesia, Journal of the Medical Sciences (Berkala Ilmu Kedokteran) 49 (2017), 128-140.

Berbée, Paul (2017). A Matter of Gendered Investment: Impacts of Internal Migration on Child Education in Indonesia. Lund University Publications.

Yohanes Sondang Kunto, Hilde Bras (2017). Women’s Empowerment and Gender Inequality in Adolescent Nutritional Status: Evidence from the Indonesian Family Life Survey. Journal of Biosocial Science, 1-26. doi:10.1017/S0021932017000566.

Inayati Nuraini Dwiputri. The Impact of the Unconditional Cash Transfer Program (BLT) on Cigarette Consumption in Indonesian Society. Journal of Indonesian Economy and Business, Volume 32, Number 2, 2017, 138 – 150.

Budi Aji, Shafiu Mohammed, MD Aminul Haque, Manuela De Allegri. 2017. The dynamics of catastrophic and impoverishing health spending in Indonesia: How well does the Indonesian health care financing system perform? Asia Pacific Journal of Public Health, Volume: 29 issue: 6, page(s): 506-515.

Haryani & Dartanto, T. (2017). Let's Talk with Your Kids: Children's Involvement in Intra-Household Decision-Making and Their Educational Attainment—Evidence from Indonesia. Economics Bulletin 37(3), 1474-1489.

Illoong Kwon and Kitae Sohn. 2017. Job Dissatisfaction of the Self-Employed in Indonesia. Small Business Economics, 49(1), pp.233-249

Lim, Sung Soo. Aspirations of Migrants and Returns to Human Capital Investment; Evidence from Indonesian Households. Social Indicators Research.

Lim, Sung Soo. Consumption Vulnerability to Prolonged Illness. Journal of International Development, Vol 29 (3), 351-369, 2017.

Lim, Sung Soo. In Times of Sickness: Intra-household Labour Substitution in Rural Indonesian Households. Journal of Development Studies, Vol 53 (6), 788-804, 2017.

Mani, Subha; Mitra, Sophie, and Sambamoorthic, Usha. Dynamics in health and employment: Evidence from Indonesia. World Development,Volume 104, April 2018, Pages 297-309.

Peltzer, Karl, and Pengpid, Supa. Social and health determinants of gender differences in functional disability among older adults in Indonesia, Gender and Behavior, Vol 15 (3), 2017.

Peltzer, Karl, and Pengpid, Supa. The Prevalence of Underweight, Overweight/Obesity and Their Related Lifestyle Factors in Indonesia, 2014–15, AIMS Public Health, 4 (6): 633-649, 2017.

Sohn, Kitae. 2017. The Risk Preferences of Entrepreneurs in Indonesia. Bulletin of Economic Research, 69(3), pp.271-287.

Sohn, Kitae. 2017. The Fatter are Happier in Indonesia. Quality of Life Research, 26(2), pp.393-402.

Sohn, Kitae. 2017. The Null Relation Between Father Absence and Earlier Menarche. Human Nature, Human Nature, 28(4), pp.407-422.

Sohn, Kitae. 2017. The Association Between Height and Hypertension in Indonesia. Economics & Human Biology. 27 (part A), 74–83.

Sujarwoto Sujarwoto, Gindo Tampubolon and Adi Cilik Pierewan. 2017. Individual and Contextual Factors of Happiness and Life Satisfaction in a Low Middle Income Country Applied Research on Quality of Life.

Sulistyaningrum, E. (2017). The Impact of Earthquake on Child Test Score. Journal of Indonesian Economy and Business., 32:2,104–120.

2016

Roro Hindun, Izzul Fatchu Reza (2016). Understanding Indonesian People Borrowing Money from Banks and Non-Banking Institutions, Shirkah Journal of Economics and Business, Vol. 1, No. 3, September-December 2016.

Coxhead, Ian and Shrestha, Rashesh. Could a Resource Export Boom Reduce Workers' Earnings? The Labour-Market Channel in Indonesia, Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, Vol. 52 , Iss. 2, 2016.

Rachmi, C.N., Agho, K.E., Li, M. et al. (2016). Are stunted young Indonesian children more likely to be overweight, thin, or have high blood pressure in adolescence? Int J Public Health, DOI:10.1007/s00038-016-0905-x

Kashiwagi, S., Tamiya, N., Sandoval, F. (2016). Factors Associated with Depression amongst Family Caregivers Involved in Care for Community-dwelling Persons of Middle Age and Older Public Policy and Administration Research, Vol 6, No 5, 2016.

Yamada, Ken (2016). Tracing the impact of large minimum wage changes on household welfare in Indonesia European Economic Review, 87, 287—303, 2016. DOI:10.1016/j.euroecorev.2016.05.008.

Christiani Y., Byles JE., Tavener M., Dugdale, P (2016). Exploring the Implementation of 'Poslansia', Indonesia's Community-based Health Program for Older People. Australas J Ageing, first published online May 2016, doi:10.1111/ajag.12305.

Irianti, S., Prasetyoputra, P., & Sasimartoyo, T. P. (2016). Determinants of household drinking-water source in Indonesia: An analysis of the 2007 Indonesian family life survey. Cogent Medicine, 3(1), 1151143. doi: 10.1080/2331205x.2016.1151143.

Rachmi C.N., Li M., Agho K, Baur L.A. 2016. Stunting coexisting with overweight in 2.0-4.9 year old Indonesian children: prevalence, trends and associated risk factors from four cross sectional surveys [PDF]. Public Health Nutrition.

Rachmi C.N., Li M., Agho K, Baur L.A. 2016. Stunting, underweight and overweight in children aged 2·0 -4·9 years in Indonesia: Prevalence trends and associated risk factors. PLOS-ONE. May 11, 2016

Sulistyaningrum, Eny 2016. Impact Evaluation Of The School Operational Assistance Program (BOS) Using The Matching Method. Journal of Indonesian Economy and Business. Vol. 31, No. 1 (2016)

Chowdhury, Saeed 2016. An Alternative View on Smoking Compulsion in Indonesia: The Effects of Myopia1 and Risk [PDF]. Dissertation, University of Warwick

Christiani Y., Byles JE., Tavener M., Dugdale, P. 2016. Gender Inequalities in Noncommunicable Disease Risk Factors among Indonesian Urban Population.. Asia Pac J Public Health. DOI:10.1177/1010539515626265

Maharani A., Tampubolon G., 2016. National Economic Development Status May Affect the Association between Central Adiposity and Cognition in Older Adults.. PLoS ONE. 11(2): e0148406. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0148406

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Height and happiness in a developing country. Journal of Happiness Studies. 17(1), 1-23.

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Does a taller husband make his wife happier? Personality and Individual Differences. 91, 14—21.

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Men's revealed preferences regarding women's promiscuity. Personality and Individual Differences. 95, 140—146.

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Is age at menarche a good predictor of future body fat? The case of a developing country. Health Care for Women International 37(11), 1239—1257.

Sohn, KItae, 2016. Biological Standards of Living: age at Menarche vs. Height. Annals of Human Biology 44(1), 21—27.

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Men's Revealed Preferences Regarding Women's Ages: Evidence from Prostitution. Evolution & Human Behavior 37(4), 272–280.

Sohn, Kitae, 2016. Risk Incomprehension and its Economic Consequences. Journal of Development Studies 52(11), 1545–1560.

Sohn, Kitae, Kwon, Illoong, 2016. Does Trust Promote Entrepreneurship in a Developing Country? Singapore Economic Review.

Sohn, Kitae. The Influence of Climate on age at Menarche: Augmented With the Influence of Ancestry. HOMO 67(4), 328–336.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The Role of Spousal Income in the Wife's Happiness [PDF]. Social Indicators Research. 126(3), 1007-1024.

2015

Majid, M.F., The Persistent Effects of in Utero Nutrition Shocks over the Life Cycle: Evidence from Ramadan Fasting, Journal of Development Economics, Vol 117, 2015.

Sulistyaningrum, Eny 2015. Household Expenditure In Response To Natural Disasters. Journal of Indonesian Economy and Business. Vol. 30, No. 3 (2015)

Christiani Y., Byles JE., Tavener M., Dugdale, P. 2015. Do Women in Major Cities Experience Better Health? A Comparison of Chronic Conditions and Its Risk Factors among Women Living in Major Cities and Other Cities in Indonesia.. Glob Health Action. 8: 28540

Hanandita, W & Tampubolon, G. 2015. Does reporting behaviour bias the measurement of social inequalities in self-rated health in Indonesia? An anchoring vignette analysis. Quality of Life Research. DOI: 10.1007/s11136-015-1152-y

Barkley, J., Kendrick, K., Codling, K., Muslimatun, S., Pachon, H. 2015. Anaemia prevalence over time in Indonesia: estimates from the 1997, 2000, and 2008 Indonesia Family Life Surveys [PDF]. Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Chongvilaivan, Aekapol and Kim, Jungsuk 2015. Individual Income Inequality and Its Drivers in Indonesia: A Theil Decomposition Reassessment, Social Indicators Research. DOI: 10.1007/s11205-015-0890-0.

Christiani Y., Byles, J., Tavener, M., Dugdale, P., 2015. Assessing socioeconomic inequalities of hypertension among women in Indonesia's major cities, Journal of Human Hypertension, advance online publication. DOI: 10.1038/jhh.2015.8.

Hussain, M. A., Huxley, R. R. and Mamun, A. A. , 2015. Multimorbidity prevalence and pattern in Indonesian adults: an exploratory study using national survey data, BMJ Open, Volume 5, Issue 12.

Silwal, Ani R., McKay, Andy, 2015. The Impact of Cooking with Firewood on Respiratory Health: Evidence from Indonesia, The Journal of Development Studies, Volume 51, Issue 12, 2015.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. Gender Discrimination in Earnings in Indonesia: A fuller picture. Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies. 51(1), 95–121.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The height premium in Indonesia. Economics and Human Biology. 16, 1–15.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The influence of birth season on height: Evidence from Indonesia. American Journal of Physical Anthropology. 157(4), 659-665.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. Is leg length a biomarker of early life conditions? Evidence from a historically short population. American Journal of Human Biology. 27(4), 538–545.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The male-taller norm: Lack of evidence from a developing country. HOMO. 66(4), 369-378.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The trend in age at menarche in Indonesia: Birth cohorts 1944-1988. Journal of Biosocial Science. 47(3), 407–412.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The value of male height in the marriage market. Economics & Human Biology. 18, 110–124.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. The effects of smoking on obesity: Evidence from Indonesian panel data. Tobacco Induced Diseases. 13, 39.

Sujarwoto, S. and Tampubolon, G. 2015. Inflammatory markers and physical performance in middle aged and older people in Indonesia, Age and Ageing.

Sohn, Kitae. 2015. Sick but unaware: Hypertension in Indonesia. Biodemography and Social Biology. 61(3), 298–318.

Vial, Virginie and Hanoteau, Julien, 2015. Returns to Micro-Entrepreneurship in an Emerging Economy: A Quantile Study of Entrepreneurial Indonesian Households' Welfare. World Development, Volume 74, October 2015, Pages 142-157

2014

Cheung, Yin Bung. 2014. "A Body Shape Index" in Middle-Age and Older Indonesian Population: Scaling Exponents and Association with Incident Hypertension, PLOS One. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0085421.

Deijl, Claudia Miranda, 2014. Local Governance and Contemporary Development in Indonesia: The Long Shadow of the Adat Law, M.Sc. Dissertation, Department of Economics, University of Warwick.

Maharani, Asri and Gindo Tampubolon. 2014. Unmet Needs for Cardiovascular Care in Indonesia. PLOS ONE (2014). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0105831.

Parinduri, Rasyad A. 2014. Family Hardship and the Growth of Micro and Small Firms in Indonesia.

Simbolon, Demsa. Effect of the Poor Health Insurance on Birth Status and Stunting in Children Under-Two Years old in Indonesia. Jurnal Kebijakan Kesehatan Indonesia Vol 3(1), 2014.

Snopkowski, Kristin, Christina Moya and Rebecca Sear. 2014. A test of the intergenerational conflict model in Indonesia shows no evidence of earlier menopause in female-dispersing groups. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, 281 (1788) 20140580. doi: 10.1098/rspb.2014.0580.

Sohn, Kitae. 2014. Age and size at maturity in Indonesian women: A norm of reaction? American Journal of of Human Biology, 26(5): 713-715.

Sohn, Kitae. 2014. Job Strenuousness and Obesity: The Case of a Developing Country, Journal of Development Studies, 50(9): 1289-1301.

Sohn, Kitae. 2014. A note on the effects of education on youth smoking in a developing country, Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy, 19(1): 66-73.

Sohn, Kitae. 2014. Sufficiently Good Measures of Obesity: The Case of a Developing Country, Journal of Biosocial Science, 46(6): 797-817.

Sujarwoto, Sujarwoto & Tampubolon, Gindo. 2014. Decentralisation and citizen happiness: A multilevel analysis of self-rated happiness in Indonesia. Journal of Happiness Studies. DOI:10.1007/s10902-014-9518-3.

Tampubolon, Gindo & Hanandita, Wulung. 2014. Poverty and mental health in Indonesia. Social Science & Medicine, 111: 134-136. DOI:10.1016/j.socscimed.2014.01.012.

2013

Aji, Budi, Manuela De Allegri, Aurelia Souares, Rainer Sauerborn. 2013. The Impact of Health Insurance Programs on Out-of-Pocket Expenditures in Indonesia: An Increase or a Decrease? Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 10, no. 7: 2995-3013.

Baten, Jörg, Mojgan Stegl and Pierre van der Eng. 2013. The Biological Standard of Living and Body Height in Colonial and Post-Colonial Indonesia, 1770-2000, Journal of Bioeconomics, 15: 103-122.

Fahmi, Mohamad, Achmad Maulana and Arief Anshory Yusuf. 2013. Complementary Policies to Increase Poor People's Access to Higher Education: The Case of West Java, Indonesia.

Hu, Perry, Elizabeth Henny Herningtyas, John Strauss, Eileen Crimmins, Jung Ki Kim, Bondan Sikoki. 2013. IFLS C-Reactive Protein Data User Guide RAND Working Paper WR-675/7-NIA/NICHD.

Maika, Amelia, Murthy N. Mittinty, Sally Brinkman, Sam Harper, Elan Satrianwan and John W. Lynch. 2013. Changes in Socioeconomic Inequality in Indonesian Children's Cognitive Function from 2000 to 2007: A Decomposition Analysis.

Pohan, Masniaritta. 2013. How education breaks the cycle of poverty: An inter-regional study of Indonesian households, dissertation, Oklahoma State University. (Note: paper is available from the linked website as UMI publication number 3588474.)

Setyonaluri, D. 2013. Women interrupted: Determinants of women's employment exit and return in Indonesia. PhD Thesis. The Australian National University. (Abstract available at Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, Vol. 50, No. 3, 2014: 485-486.)

Sohn, Kitae. 2013. Monetary and nonmonetary returns to education in Indonesia, Developing Economies, 51(1), 34-59.

Sohn, Kitae. 2013. Sources of happiness in Indonesia, Singapore Economic Review, 58(2), 1350014.

Sujarwoto S and Tampubolon G. (2013) Mother's social capital and child health in Indonesia, Social Science and Medicine, 91, 1-9.

Van Ewijk RJG, Painter RC, Roseboom TJ. (2013) Associations of Prenatal Exposure to Ramadan with Small Stature and Thinness in Adulthood: Results From a Large Indonesian Population–Based Study, American Journal of Epidemiology, 177(8): 729-736.

Wu, Treena. 2013. Constraints to Human Capital Investment in Developing Countries: Using the Asian Financial Crisis in Indonesia as a Natural Experiment, dissertation. Maastricht University. (Note: abstract of doctoral thesis is available at Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, Vol. 49, No. 1, 2013: 113 – 7.)

2012

Christopher McKelvey, Duncan Thomas and Elizabeth Frankenber (2012). Fertility Regulation in an Economic Crisis Economic Development and Cultural Change, Oct 2012, vol 61, #1, pages 7-38.

Permani, R. (2011). Revisiting the Link between Maternal Employment and School-Aged Children Health Status in Developing Countries: An Instrumental Variable Approach [PDF] The University of Adelaide School of Economics, Research Paper No. 2011-21.

Jörg Peters, Christoph Strupat, and Colin Vance (2012). Television and Contraceptive Use: Panel Evidence from Rural Indonesia [PDF] RUHR Economic Papers, No. 365.

2011

Fahmi, Mohamad, Achmad Maulana and Arief Anshory Yusuf. 2011. Acceleration or Internationalization? A Cost-Effectiveness-Analysis of Improving School Quality in Indonesia.

Gaduh, A. 2011. "Religion and Cooperative Attitudes: Evidence from Indonesia", manuscript, Department of Economics, USC.

Jones-Smith, Jesse, P. Gordon-Larsen, A. Siddiqi, and B. M. Popkin, 2011. Cross-national comparisons of time trends in overweight inequality by socioeconomic status among women using repeated cross- sectional surveys from 37 developing countries (1991-2007). American Journal of Epidemiology.

Karner, Paul. 2011. "Consequences of Interactions between Resident and Nonresident Kin: Evidence from Human Capital Accumulation during the 1997-8 Indonesian Financial Crisis", job market paper, Boston University Department of Economics.

Kim, Y., B. Sikoki, J. Strauss and F. Witoelar. 2011. "Intergenerational Transmission of Health Among Older Adults: Empirical Evidence from Indonesia", manuscript, USC Department of Economics.

Pangaribowo, E. 2011. "Demand for Food of Indonesian Households: Evidence from Longitudinal Data", presented at 5th International Consumer Sciences Research Conference 2011, Bonn, Germany, and as a poster at the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association's 2011 AAEA & NAREA Join Annual Meeting, Pittsburgh, PA.

Thomas, D., F. Witoelar, E. Frankenberg, B. Sikoki, J. Strauss, C. Sumantri and W. Suriastini. Forthcoming. "Cutting the Costs of Attrition: Results from the Indonesia Family Life Survey", Journal of Development Economics.

Toth, Russell. 2011. "Entrepreneurial Human Capital and Entrepreneurial Dynamics: Evidence from a Natural Experiment." Cornell University working paper.

Toth, Russell. 2011. "Why Isn't Financial Capital Enough? The Dynamics of Entrepreneurial Human Capital and Emergent Small Enterprises in Indonesia." Cornell University working paper.

Van Ewijk, R. 2011. Long-term health effects on the next generation of Ramadan fasting during pregnancy, Journal of Health Economics, 30(6), 1246-1260.

Wong, Po Yin and Brown, Philip H. 2011. "Natural Disasters and Vulnerability: Evidence from the 1997 Forest Fires in Indonesia." The B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy: Vol. 11: Iss. 1 (Topics), Article 66.

2010

Baten, Joerg; Stegl, Mojgan and Van der Eng, Pierre (2010) "Long-Term Economic Growth and the Standard of Living in Indonesia." Working Papers in Economics & Econometrics No.514. Canberra: Research School of Economics, ANU College of Business and Economics, February 2010.

Berlingieri, Francesco. 2010. "Fighting Child Malnutrition in Indonesia: Evaluation of Two Recent Pro-poor Policies," Masters Thesis, Università Commerciale "Luigi Bocconi", Italy.

Frankenberg, E. and D. Thomas. 2010. "Dynamics of Health Over the Life Course", paper presented at the Annual Meetings of the Population Association of America, May, 2010, Dallas.

Gibson, John & Olivia, Susan, 2010. "The Effect of Infrastructure Access and Quality on Non-Farm Enterprises in Rural Indonesia," World Development, Elsevier, vol. 38(5), pages 717-726, May.

Giles, John and Elan Satriawan, 2010. "Protecting Child Nutritional Status in the Aftermath of the Financial Crisis: Evidence from Indonesia," World Bank Policy Working paper series 5471.

Hidayat B, Pokhrel S. The Selection of an Appropriate Count Data Model for Modelling Health Insurance and Health Care Demand: Case of Indonesia. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2010, 7, 9-27.

Hidayat, B. and Thabrany, H. Cigarette Smoking in Indonesia: Examination of a Myopic Model of Addictive Behaviour. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2010, 7, 2473-2485.

Hui Peng Liew (2010) "Migrant-Nonmigrant Differences in the Choice of Prenatal Care and Location of Delivery in Indonesia." Population Research and Policy Review 29(5): 609-637.

Landiyanto, E., Jeffrey Ling, Mega Puspitasari, and Septi Eka Irianti. 2010. "Wealth and Happiness: Empirical Evidence from Indonesia." Presented at the 10th Indonesian Regional Science Association (IRSA) International conference in Surabaya Indonesia, July 28-29, 2010.

Nguyen, Thi Nhu Nguye and Eiji Mangyo. 2010. Vulnerability of Households to Health Shocks: An Indonesian Study. Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, 46 (2): 213-235.

Pal, Sarmistha. (2010) "Social Norms, Culture and Local Infrastructure," Brunel Economics and Finance Discussion Paper.

Pal, S. and J. Roy. 2010. "Fiscal Decentralisation and Development: How Crucial is Local Politics?", Brunel Economics Working Paper, UK.

Rajaratnam JK, Marcus JR, Levin-Rector A, Chalupka AN, Wang H, Dwyer L, Costa M, Lopez AD, Murray CJL. "Worldwide mortality in men and women aged 15-59 years from 1970 to 2010: a systematic analysis. Lancet, 2010 Apr 30; 375:1704-20.

Suryadarma D and A Suryahadi (2010) "Determinants of Education Attainment in Developing Countries: Can Higher Skills Compensate for Poverty," Working Paper from author

Suryadarma, Daniel (2010) "Labor Market Returns, Marriage Opportunities, or Educational System? Explaining Gender Differences in Numeracy in Indonesia," Australian National University, Centre for Economic Policy Research, Discussion Paper No. 644.

Suryadarma, Daniel (2010) "The Merits of Ability in Developing and Developed Countries," Australian National University, Centre for Economic Policy Research, Discussion Paper No. 645. (attachment is DP645.pdf)

Suryadarma, Daniel (2010) "The Muslim Disparity in Education Attainment: Explanations from Indonesia," Working paper from author.

Vial, V. and Hanoteau, J., 2010. Corruption, Manufacturing Plant Growth, and the Asian Paradox: Indonesian Evidence. World Development, 38(5), pp.693-705. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.worlddev.2009.11.022

Wardhana, D., 2010. "Multidimensional Poverty Dynamics in Indonesia (1993 - 2007)", M.Sc. Dissertation, School of Economics, University of Nottingham, September 2010.

2009

Barber SL, Gertler PJ. Health workers, quality of care, and child health: Simulating the relationships between increases in health staffing and child height. Health Policy 2009: 91 (2): 148-155

Barber SL, Gertler PJ. Strategies that promote high quality care in Indonesia. Health Policy 2008: 88: 339–347.

Barber SL, Gertler PJ, Harimurti P. The contribution of human resources to health to the quality of care in Indonesia. Health Affairs 26 (2): 2007: w367-w379.

Barber SL, Gertler PJ, Harimurti P. Differences in access to quality outpatient care in Indonesia: An analysis by clinic settings, regions, and household wealth. Health Affairs 26 (2): 2007: w352-w356.

Cameron, Lisa and Jenny Williams. "Is the Relationship Between Socioeconomic Status and Health Stronger for Older Children in Developing Countries?" Demography 46.2 (2009): 303-324. Project MUSE.

Chen, D. (2009). Vocational Schooling, Labor Market Outcomes, and College Entry: World Bank.

Deb, Partha and Papa Seck (2009) "Internal Migration, Selection Bias and Human Development: Evidence from Indonesia and Mexico," Human Development Research Paper 2009/31, UNDP.

Fahmi, Mohamad. 2009. The Effectiveness of Private Versus Public Schools in Indonesia: Comment.

Fahmi, Mohamad. 2009. School Choice and Earnings: A Case of Indonesia.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Alison Buttenheim, Bondan Sikoki, and Wayan Suriastini, 2009. "Do Women Increase Their Use of Reproductive Health Care When It Becomes More Available? Evidence from Indonesia." Studies in Family Planning. Volume 40 Issue 1, Pages 27 - 38.

Hidayat, B., Thabrany, H., Hu, T. Myopic addiction demand models for cigarettes in Indonesia: panel data approaches. 14th World Conference on Tobacco or Health, Mumbai, India, March 2009.

Hidayat, B., Yulianty, V., Thabrany, H. The demand for cigarettes amongst vulnerable women: Evidence from Indonesia. 7th iHEA World Congress Beijing, China, July 12-15 2009.

Hui Peng Liew and Tze-li Hsu (2009) "Smoking and health in Indonesia." Asian Population Studies 5(2): 189-209.

Hui Peng Liew (2009) "Contraceptive Method Switch and Discontinuation among Women Migrants in Indonesia." Population, Space and Place. 15(3): 267-276.

Kim, J., Engelhardt, H., Prskawetz, A., & Aassve, A. (2009). Does fertility decrease household consumption?: An analysis of poverty dynamics and fertility in Indonesia. Demographic Research, 20.

Landiyanto, E. 2009. "The Impact of Health Card Program on Access to Reproductive Health Services: An Indonesian Experience." Presented at the 3rd International Conference on Reproductive Health and Social Science Research, Bangkok, Thailand, 7th August 2009.

Maccini S. and D. Yang. 2009. "Under the Weather: Health, Schooling and Economic Consequences of Early Life Rainfall", American Economic Review, 99(3):1006-1026.

Newhouse, David and Daniel Suryadarma (2009) "The Value of Vocational Education: High School Type and Labor Market Outcomes in Indonesia," Policy Research Working Paper 5035, The World Bank, Human Development Network, Social Protection and Labor Division. Forthcoming in World Bank Economic Review.

Pakpahan, Y. M., Suryadarma, D., & Suryahadi, A. (2009). Destined for Destitution: Intergenerational Poverty Persistence in Indonesia.

Powdthavee N, 2009. "How Important is Rank to Individual Perception of Economic Standing? A Within-Community Analysis", Journal of Economic Inequality.

Strauss, J. F. Witoelar and B. Sikoki. 2009. "Socioeconomic success and health in later life: Some evidence from the Indonesia Family Life Survey", RAND Labor and Population Working Paper WR-704.

Suryadarma, D., Pakpahan, Y. M., & Suryahadi, A. (2009). The effects of parental death and chronic poverty on children's education and health: evidence from Indonesia (Vol. 133): Chronic Poverty Research Centre.

Van Ewijk, R. 2009. Long-term health effects on the next generation of Ramadan fasting during pregnancy, CEP Discussion Paper, No. 926, Centre for Economic Performance, London School of Economics.

Wu, Treena and Lex Borghans. "Do Disadvantaged Children from Indonesia Work More When Their Parents Are Poorer?" 12th Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA) Summer School in Labor Economics 2009.

Wu, Treena, Lex Borghans and Arnaud Dupuy. "How Parents Invest in their Children's Education: The Tale of a Shock across the Indonesian Archipelago." 14th American Society of Labor Economists (SOLE) Meetings 2009. (revised version)

Yusuf AA, and Resosudarmo BP. "Does clean air matter in developing countries' megacities? A hedonic price analysis of the Jakarta housing market, Indonesia," Ecological Economics, 2009 Vol 68, pp. 1389-1407.

2008

Beegle, K. (2008). Health Facility and School Surveys in the Indonesia Family Life Survey. In S. Amin, J. Das & M. Goldstein (Eds.), Are You Being Served? New Tools for Measuring Service Delivery.

Borghans, Lex, Arnaud Dupuy and Treena Wu. "Aggregate Shocks and How Parents Protect the Human Capital Accumulation Process: An Empirical Study of Indonesia." The Poverty, Equality and Growth Network Conference in conjunction with the Accra High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness 2008.

de Laiglesia, J. R. and C. Morrisson (2008). "Household Structures and Savings: Evidence from Household Surveys", OECD Development Centre Working Paper No. 267, OECD Development Centre, Paris.

Hidayat B. Are there differences between unconditional and conditional demand estimates? Implications for future research and policy. Cost Effectiveness and Resource Allocation 2008, 615+.

Lugo M, 2008. "Multidimentional Poverty Measures from an Information Theory Perspective", ECINEQ Working Paper 2008-85.

Maasoumi E and Lugo M, 2008. "The Information Basis of Multivariate Poverty Assessments", in Quantitative Approaches to Multidimensional Poverty Measurement, Kakwani and Silber (eds), Palgrave-Macmillan.

Mani, Subha 2008. "Is there Complete, Partial, or No Recovery from Childhood Malnutrition? Empirical Evidence from Indonesia," Fordham Economics Discussion Paper Series dp2008-19, Fordham University, Department of Economics.

Modena F, 2008. "Shocks, Coping Strategies and Their Consequences: An Application to Indonesian Data", PhD. Dissertation, CIFREM University of Trento, Italy. The abstract of the thesis is published on the Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies, Vol. 44, No. 3, 2008: 437-50.

Nobles, J., & Buttenheim, A. (2008). Marriage and Socioeconomic Change in Contemporary Indonesia. Journal of Marriage and Family, 70(4), 904-918.

Santoso, A. (2008). Predictors of educational attainment in Indonesia : comparing OLS regression and quantile regression approach. Thesis not published. Athens : University of Georgia.

Satriawan, Elan 2008. "Essays on Evaluation of the Effectiveness of Public Health Programs on Child Well-Being: Evidence from Indonesia Family Life Survey", Ph.D. dissertation, Dept. of Agriculturel Economics, Michigan State University, May 2008.

Suryadarma D, Pakpahan YM, Suryahadi A (2008) "Comparing the Effects of Parental Death and Chronic Poverty on Children's Education and Health: Evidence from Indonesia," Working Paper, SMERU Research Institute, Jakarta.

2007

McCulloch, N., Weisbrod, J., 2007. Pathways Out of Poverty During an Economic Crisis: An Empirical Assessment of Rural Indonesia - Working Paper. Center for Global Development.

Banerjee A.V. and E. Duflo 2007. "Aging and Death under a Dollar a Day."

Beard, V.A. 2007. "Household Contributions to Community Development in Indonesia", World Development, Vol 35, No. 4, pp. 607-625.

Beard, V.A. and R.S. Cartmill. 2007. "Gender, Collective Action and Participatory Development in Indonesia", International Development Planning Review, 29 (2) 2007.

Fitzsimons, E. 2007. "The effects of risk on education in Indonesia", Economic Development and Cultural Change, 56(1):1-26.

Mani, Subha, 2007. "Role of the Household and Community in Determining Child Health," Working Papers UNU-WIDER Research Paper, World Institute for Development Economic Research (UNU-WIDER).

Powdthavee N, 2007. "Feeling Richer or Poorer than Others: A Cross-section and Panel Analysis of Subjective Economic Status in Indonesia," Asian Economic Journal, East Asian Economic Association, vol. 21(2), pages 169-194.

Sanjaya M. R., 2007. "Health Cost in Indonesia: Evidences from Susenas and IFLS Data.", Jurnal Ekonomi dan Bisnis Indonesia, January 2007 edition.

Schueler D, 2007. "Incentive Effects of Transfers within the Extended Family: The Case of Indonesia", PhD. Dissertation.

Tampubolon, G. 2007. "Capitalist crises, social capital and well-being". Presented at the Poverty and Capital Conference July 2007, Manchester, Great Britain.

Trihandini, I. 2007. "Medical Checkup Supports Healthy Aging in Indonesia", poster presentation at the 37th Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health Conference held Nov 2007 in Japan.

2006

Begazo-Gomez T, A Fuchs, A Perdana. 2006. "Better Together - or not? Community Participation, Consumption Smoothing and Household Head Employment in Indonesia." CSIS Working Paper No. WPE 096, July 2006.

Buttenheim, A.M. 2006. "Microfinance Programs and Contraceptive Use: Evidence from Indonesia", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-020-06.

Chang Y 2006. "Determinants of Child Labour in Indonesia: The Roles of Family Affluence, Bargaining Power and Parents' Educational Attainments", Thesis, Department of Economics, National University of Singapore.

Cheung YB 2006. "Growth and Cognitive Function among Indonesian Children: Zero-inflated Proportion Models", Statistics in Medicine, Vol 25: 3011-3022.

Cheung YB, Lam KF 2006. "Bivariate Poisson-Poisson model of zero- inflated absenteeism data", Statistics in Medicine, vol 25: 3707-3717.

Lam, K.F., H. Xue, and Y.B. Chueng 2006. "Semiparametric Analysis of Zero-Inflated Count Data", Biometrics, 62: 996-1003.

McKee, D. 2006. "Forward Thinking and Family Support: Explaining Retirement and Old Age Labor Supply in Indonesia", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-005-06.

Miguel, Edward, Paul Gertler and David Levine. "Does Industrialization Build or Destroy Social Networks?," Economic Development and Cultural Change, Jan. 2006.

Miller, D., Scheffler, R., Lam, S., Rosemberg, R. and A. Rupp, 2006, "Social Capital and Health in Indonesia," World Development, Vol 34, No 6., pp 1084-1098.

Nobles J, A Buttenheim 2006. "Marriage in Periods of Crisis: Evidence from Indonesia", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-017-06.

Nobles J, E Frankenberg 2006. "Mother's Community Participation and Child Health", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-016-06.

Perdana A, K Matakos, E Radin 2006. "Does it Pay to Participate?" CSIS Working Paper No. WPE 095, June 2006.

2005

Angeles, G., D. Guilkey and T. Mroz. "The Effects of Education and Family Planning Programs on Fertility in Indonesia", Economic Development and Cultural Change, Volume 54, Issue 1, Page 165–201, Oct 2005.

Beard V.A. 2005. "Individual Determinants of Participation in Community Development in Indonesia", Environment and Planning C: Government and Policy. 23(1): 21-39.

Chetty R, A Looney 2005. "Income Risk and the Benefits of Social Insurance: Evidence from Indonesia and the United States", NBER Working Paper 11708.

Doak, Colleen, L.S. Adair, M.E. Bentley, C. Monteiro, and B.M. Popkin (2005) The dual burden household and the nutrition transition paradox. International Journal of Obesity, 29:129-36.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Randall Kuhn. 2005. "The Role of Social Context in Shaping Intergenerational Relations in Indonesia and Bangladesh." Forthcoming in Silverstein, Giarrusso, and Bengtson (eds), Intergenerational Relations Across Time and Place. New York: Springer Publishing Company.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Douglas McKee, and Duncan Thomas. Feb 2005. "Health Consequences of Forest Fires in Indonesia", Demography, 42.1:109-130.

Frankenberg E, C McKelvey, D Thomas 2005. "Fertility Regulation and Economic Shocks", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-022-05.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Wayan Suriastini, and Duncan Thomas. 2005 "Can Expanding Access to Basic Health Care Improve Children's Health Status? Lesson's from Indonesia's 'Midwife in the Village' Program", Population Studies, 59.1:5-19.

Hidayat B, Pokhrel S, Flessa S, Thabrany H, Sauerborn R. 2005. "Modelling the effects of health insurance on the number of visits to outpatient care: to correct or not to correct the endogeneity of health insurance choice". Presented at the 5th World Congress of iHEA, Barcelona, Spain.

Jones M. 2005. "Examining the Impact of the East Asian Crisis on Household Savings in Indonesia", Department of Economics, College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio.

Maccini S, Yang D 2005. "Returns to Health: Evidence from Exogenous Height Variation in Indonesia." Ford School of Public Policy Working Paper Series 2005-005, University of Michigan.

Maralani V, R Mare 2005. "Demographic Pathways of Intergenerational Effects: Fertility, Mortality, Marriage and Women's Schooling in Indonesia",California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-019-05.

Mendez, Michelle A, C.A. Monteiro, and B.M. Popkin. 2005. "Overweight now exceeds underweight among women in most developing countries!" American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 81:714-21.

Newhouse D and Beegle K, 2005. "The Effect of School Type on Academic Achievement: Evidence from Indonesia", World Bank Policy Research Working Paper No. 3064.

Raut, L. and L. Tran. 2005."Parental Human Capital Investment and Old Age Transfers from Children: Is it a Loan Contract or Reciprocity for Indonesian Families?" Journal of Development Economics, 77(2):389-414.

Thomas D, E Frankenberg 2005. "Household Responses to the Financial Crisis in Indonesia: Longitudinal Evidence on Poverty, Resources and Well-Being", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-056-05.

Witoelar, F. 2005. "Interhousehold Allocations within the Extended Family: Evidence from the Indonesia Family Life Survey", Economic Growth Center Working Paper No. 912, Yale University.

2004

Bayhaqi, A. 2004. "Decentralization in Indonesia: The Possible Impact on Education (Schooling) and Human Resource Development for Local Regions". Presented at the 2nd International Conference on Indonesia: Decentralization and Structureal Reformation, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Diponegoro University, Semanrang, July 2004.

Buttenheim, A.M. 2004. "Microfinance Programs, Empowerment and Contraceptive Use: Evidence from Indonesia." University of California, Los Angeles.

Cogneau D, Grimm M. 2004. "The Measurement of Income Distribution Dynamics When Demographics are Correlated with Income". DIAL-UR CiPREE de l'IRD, DT/2004/12.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth. 2004. "Sometimes it takes a Village: Collective Efficacy and Children's Use of Preventive Care." Working Paper, California Center for Population Research, CCPR-028-04. University of California – Los Angeles, 44 pages.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Nathan Jones. 2004. "Self-rated health and mortality: does the relationship extend to a low-income setting?" in Journal of Health and Social Behavior.

Frankenberg E, R Kuhn 2004. "The Implications of Family Systems and Economic Context for Intergenerational Transfers in Indonesia and Bangladesh", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-027-04.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Jenna Nobles, Bondan Sikoki, and Wayan Suriastini. "Children's Use of Preventive Health Care: Can Community Programs Make a Difference?" 2004.

Frankenberg E, W Suriastini, D Thomas 2004. "Can Expanding Access to Basic Health Care Improve Children's Health Status? Lessons from Indonesia's 'Midwife in the Village' Program", California Center for Population Research, UCLA, Working paper CCPR-018-04.

Hidayat B. 2004. "Modelling the Effects of Health Insurance on Healthcare Demand in Indonesia". Dissertation, Medical Faculty of the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

Hidayat B, Thabrany H, Dong H, Sauerborn R. The effects of mandatory health insurance on equity in access to outpatient care in Indonesia. Health Policy and Planning 2004 (19):323-36.

Hill, Z. "Reducing Attrition in Panel Studies in Developing Countries", International Journal of Epidemiology, 2004, 33:493-498

Kim, J. 2004. "Women's Education in the Fertility Transition: An Analysis of the Second Birth Interval in Indonesia".

Kim, Jung-ho. 2004. "Essays on Women's Education and the Pace of Childbearing in Developing Countries", Ph.D. dissertation, Department of Economics, Brown University.

Maralani, V. 2004. "Family Size and Educational Attainment in Indonesia: A Cohort Perspective." Working Paper, California Center for Population Research, CCPR-017-04. University of California – Los Angeles, 34 pages.

Maralani, V., R.D. Mare. 2004. "How Do Women's Educational Attainments Affect the Educational Attainment of the Next Generation?" Working Paper, California Center for Population Research, CCPR-011-04. University of California – Los Angeles, 59 pages.

Maralani, V., R.D. Mare. 2004. "The Intergenerational Effect of Women's Educational Attainment on Their Children's Educational Attainment: Timing and Level Effects Via Marriage, Fertility, and Family Structure." Paper presented at the International Sociological Association Research Committee on Social Stratification and Mobility (RC28), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2004.

McKelvey, C., E. Frankenberg, and D. Thomas. 2004. "Fertility Regulation and Economic Shocks".

Nobles, Jenna, 2004. "Maternal Participation and Child Health Outcomes in a Developing Setting." Master of Arts Thesis, Department of Sociology, UCLA. June, 2004.

Strauss J, Beegle K, Dwiyanto A, Herawati Y, Pattinasarany D, Satriawan E, Sikoki B, Sukamdi, Witoelar F. 2004. Indonesian Living Standards: Before and After the Financial Crisis. RAND, USA and Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.

Thomas D, Beegle K, Frankenberg E, Sikoki B, Strauss J, Teruel G. 2004. "Education in a Crisis." Journal of Development Economics, 74(1): 53-85.

Thomas, Duncan, Elizabeth Frankenberg, Jed Friedman, Jean-Pierre Habicht, Christopher McKelvey, Gretel Pelto, Bondan Sikoki, James P. Smith, Cecep Sumantri, Wayan Suriastini. 2004. "Causal effect of health on labor market outcomes."

Witoelar, F. 2004. "Two Essays on Household Economics", Ph.D. dissertation, Dept. of Economics, Michigan State University, July 2004.

Yamauchi, C. 2004. "Evaluating Poverty Alleviation." May 4, 2004, 43 pages.

2003

Berman E, Stepanyan A. 2003. "How Many Radical Islamists? Indirect Evidence from Five Countries." mimeo.

Cameron, L. and C. Worswick 2003. "The Labor Market as a Smoothing Device: Labor Supply Responses to Crop Loss", Review of Development Economics,7(2), 327-341.

Fields, G., Cichello, P., Freije, S. and Menendez, M. 2003. "For richer or for poorer? Evidence from Indonesia, South Africa, Spain and Venezuela", Journal of Economic Inequality, Vol 1 Issue 1.

Fields, Gary, Paul Cichello, Samuel Freije and Marta Menendez, "Escaping from poverty: Household Income Dynamics in Indonesia, South Africa, Spain and Venezuela", in Pathways out of Poverty: Private Firms and Economic Mobility in Developing Countries, 2003: Kluwer Academic Publishers.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Randall Kuhn. 2003. "The Implications of Family Systems and Economic Context for Intergenerational Transfers in Indonesia and Bangladesh."

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Douglas McKee. 2003. "Health and haze: the immediate and medium-term effects of smoke inundation on the health of adults in Indonesia." Presented at the Population Association of America annual meetings. Minneapolis, MN, May 2003.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Bondan Sikoki, and Wayan Suriastini. 2003. "Contraceptive Use in a Changing Service Environment: Evidence from Indonesia during the Economic Crisis." Studies in Family Planning. 34(2): 103-116.

Frankenberg, E, Smith, J, and Thomas, D. 2003. Economic shocks, wealth and welfare, Journal of Human Resources, 38.2: 280-321.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Duncan Thomas. 2003. "Measuring Power", in A. Quisumbing Ed. Household Decisions, Gender and Development, Washington, D.C.: IFPRI.

Gertler P, Levine DI, Moretti E. 2003. "Do Microfinance Programs Help Families Insure Consumption Against Illness?", CIDER Working Paper C03-129, University of California, Berkeley.

Hidayat B, Thabrany H, Cashin C, Sauerborn R. 2003. "The effects of different health financing schemes on outpatient visits to public and private providers in Indonesia". Presented (oral and poster) at the 4th World Congress of iHEA, San Francisco.

Kevane M, Levine DI. 2003. "Are Investments in Daughters Lower When Daughters Move Away?", CIDER Working Paper C03-127, University of California, Berkeley.

Kevane M, Levine DI. 2003. "Changing Status of Daughters in Indonesia", CIDER Working Paper C03-126, University of California, Berkeley.

Park, C. 2003, "Interhousehold transfers between relatives in Indonesia: Determinants and Motives" Economic Development and Cultural Change, 51.4: 929-944.

Pattinasarany, D. 2003. "Estimating returns to schooling in Indonesia: Evidence from the Indonesia Family Life Survey 1993-2000." PhD dissertation, Dept of Economics, Michigan State University.

Rukumnuaykit, P. 2003. "Economic Crises and Demographic Outcomes: Evidence from Indonesia" PhD dissertation, Dept of Economics, Michigan State University, 2003

Rukumnuaykit, Pungpond, 2003. "Crises and Child Health Outcomes: The Impacts of Economic and Drought/Smoke Crises on Infant Mortality and Birthweight in Indonesia", Michigan State University.

Thomas, Duncan, Kathleen Beegle, and Elizabeth Frankenberg, 2003. "Labor market transitions of men and women during an economic crisis: Evidence from Indonesia." Chapter 3 in B. Garcia, R. Anker and A. Pinnelli (eds.) Women in the labour market in changing economies: Demographic issues, Oxford University Press. Pp. 37-58.

2002

Cameron, L. and D. Cobb-Clark 2002. "Old-Age Labour Supply in the Developing World", pp1-8. Applied Economics Letters, August 2002; 9(10): 649-52.

Fields, Gary, Paul Cichello, Samuel Freije and Marta Menendez, 2002. "Household Income Dynamics: A four country story." Journal of Development Studies, Vol 40 no. 2.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Angelique Chan, and Mary Beth Ofstedal. 2002. "Stability and change in living arrangements in Indonesia, Singapore, and Taiwan, 1993-1999." Population Studies. 56(2): 201-214.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth, Lee Lillard, and Robert Willis. 2002 "Patterns of intergenerational exchange in Southeast Asia." Journal of Marriage and Family. 64(2002): pp. 627-641.

Thomas, Duncan and Elizabeth Frankenberg. "Health, nutrition, and economic prosperity: a microeconomic perspective." 2002. Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 80, pp. 106-113.

Thomas, Duncan and Elizabeth Frankenberg. 2002 "The measurement and interpretation of health in social surveys." Chapter 8.2 (pp. 387-420) in Measurement of the Global Burden of Disease. C. Murray, J. Salomon, C. Mathers, and A. Lopez (Eds.). Geneva: World Health Organization.

2001

Beard, V.A. and Y. Kunharibowo. 2001. "Living Arrangements and Support Relationships among Elderly Indonesians: Case Studies from Java and Sumatra." International Journal of Population Geography 7: 17-33.

Beegle K, E Frankenberg, Thomas D. 2001. "Bargaining Power within Couples and Use of Prenatal and Delivery Care in Indonesia", Studies in Family Planning, Vol. 32(2): 130-146.

Cameron, L. and D. Cobb-Clark 2001. "Old-Age Support in Developing Countries: Labor Supply, Intergenerational Transfers and Living Arrangements", IZA Working Paper No.289, Institute for the Study of Labor, Bonn, Germany.

Cameron L, Cobb-Clark D. 2001. "Old Age Support in Developing Countries: Labor Supply, Intergenerational Transfers and Living Arrangements". Working Paper, Department of Economics, University of Melbourne, Australia.

Cameron L, Worswick C. 2001. "Education Expenditure Responses to Crop Loss in Indonesia: A Gender Bias." Economic Development and Cultural Change 49(2):351.

Chiu, Melissa. "Leaving Home in Indonesia: Gender, Autonomy, and the Transition to Adulthood," American Sociological Association Annual Meeting Anaheim, California, 2001.

Frankenberg, Elizabeth and Duncan Thomas. 2001. "Women's health and pregnancy outcomes: Do services make a difference?" Demography. 38(2): 253-265.

Frankenberg, E., D. Thomas, J.P. Smith. 2001. "Lost But Not Forgotten: Attrition and Follow-up in the Indonesian Family Life Survey". Journal of Human Resources, 36.3:556-592, Summer 2001.

Heaton, Tim B, Mark Cammack and Lawrence Young. "Why Is the Divorce Rate Declining in Indonesia?", Journal of Marriage and the Family, 63 (May 2001):480-490.

Swaminathan S, Lillard L. 2001. "Health and Labor Market Outcomes: Evidence from Indonesia."

2000

Bedi AS, Garg A. 2000. "The Effectiveness of Private Versus Public Schools: The Case of Indonesia." Journal of Development Economics 61(2):463-494.

Beegle K, Frankenberg E, Thomas D. 2000. "Labor Market Transitions of Men and Women During an Economic Crisis: Evidence from Indonesia."

Cameron L. 2000. "The Residency Decision of Elderly Indonesians." Demography. 37(1).

Frankenberg, E., Thomas, D., 2000. "Study Design and Results from Waves 1 and 2", Santa Monica, CA: RAND. DRU-2238/Volumes 1-7 NIA/NICHD.

Frankenberg E, Thomas D. 2000. "Women's Health and Pregnancy Outcomes: Does Access to Services Make a Difference?" DRU-2329-NIH. Santa Monica, CA: RAND.

Thomas D, Frankenberg E, Smith JP. 2000. "Lost But Not Forgotten: Attrition in the Indonesia Family Life Survey." Santa Monica, CA: RAND DRU-2059-NICHD.

1999

Beard, V., Beegle, K., Frankenberg, E., Suriastini, N.W. 1999. "The Economic Crisis in Indonesia: Changes in Use of Health Care, Family Planning, and Health Status." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America. New York.

Beegle K., E. Frankenberg and D. Thomas. 1999. "The Real Costs of Indonesia's Economic Crisis: Findings From the Indonesia Family Life Surveys", RAND Labor and Population Working Paper Series No. 99-04. Santa Monica, CA. (also issued as DRU-2064-NIA/NICHD. Santa Monica, CA: RAND)

Cameron L, Worswick C. 1999. "The Labor Market as a Smoothing Device: Labor Supply Responses to Crop Loss in Indonesia." Department of Economics, University of Melbourne, Australia.

Chen D. 1999. "Health, Productivity and Household Resource Allocation Between Child Health and Schooling." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America, New York. Durham, NC: Duke University.

Chen D, McElroy M. 1999. "Taste vs. Technology: Allocating Health Expenditures between Boys and Girls Given Gender-Specific Health Production Technologies." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America, New York. Durham, NC: Duke University.

Frankenberg E, Beard V, Saputra M. 1999. "The Kindred Spirit: The Ties that Bind Indonesian Children and Their Parents." The Southeast Asian Journal of Social Sciences. 27(2):65-86.

Frankenberg E, Beegle K, Thomas D, Suriastini NW. "Health, Education and the Economic Crisis in Indonesia," 1999: RAND.

Frankenberg E, Beegle K, Sikoki B, Thomas D. 1999. "Health, Family Planning and Well-being in Indonesia During an Economic Crisis." Santa Monica, CA: RAND. DRU-2013-FGI/NICHD/UNFPA.

Frankenberg E, Thomas D, Beegle K. 1999. "The Real Costs of Indonesia's Economic Crisis: Preliminary Findings from the Indonesia Family Life Surveys." DRU-2064-NIA/NICHD. Santa Monica, CA: RAND.

Montgomery MR, Arends-Kuenning M, Mete C., 1999, "The Quantity-Quality Transition in Asia." Working Paper. Population Council Policy Research Division.

Smith JP, Thomas D, Frankenberg E, Beegle K, Teruel G. 1999. "Wages, Employment, and Economic Shocks: Evidence from Indonesia."

Thomas D, Frankenberg E, Sikoki B, 1999."The Measurement of Power and Its Implications for Understanding Intra-Household Decision-Making." (Unpublished manuscript)

1998

Beard, V., Beegle, K., Frankenberg, E., Hamilton, P., Saputra, M., Thomas, D. 1998. "Case Study of Citizen Participation: Preliminary Results form the Second Indonesian Family Life Survey." Prepared for the Office of Urban Environmental Management, Jakarta Mission, USAID.

Beegle K, Frankenberg E, Thomas D. 1998. "Measuring Change in Indonesia." Santa Monica, CA: RAND. DRU-2014-WB/NIH.

Bommier A, Eckhardt S. 1998. "Parent-Child Coresidence and Inter-Sibling Transfers in Indonesia." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America."

Chen D. 1998. "Educational Resource Allocation Between Boys and Girls: A Structural Approach." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America, Chicago, IL. Durham, NC: Duke University.

Frankenberg E, Beegle K. 1998. "The Role of Government and Community in Women's Knowledge of Health Services." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America. Chicago.

Frankenberg E, Thomas D. 1998. "Measuring Power." Presented at the Supplemental Studies Workshop: Strengthening Policy Analysis through Gender Analysis. Washington, DC: International Food Policy Research Institute.

Frankenberg E, Thomas D, Sikoki B, Suriastini NW, Sukria C, Widyanti M. 1998. "Physical Health Status of Indonesians: Early Results from the Second Wave of the Indonesia Family Life Survey."

Galasso E. 1998. "Child Labor and Intra-house Allocation in Indonesia." Presented at the NEUDC Conference, Yale University. Washington, DC: The World Bank.

Khemani S. 1998. "Intergenerational Transfers and Intrahousehold Bargaining: Evidence from Indonesia." Dissertation, Department of Economics, Cambridge, MA: Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ogawa K. 1998. "Education Policies and Economic Efficiency: The Case of Indonesia." Dissertation, New York, NY: Columbia University.

Raut L, Tran L. 1998. "Reciprocity with Two-sided Altruism in "Intergenerational Transfers: Evidence from Indonesian Family Life Survey Data." Presented at the Seminar on the Economics of Reciprocity, Gift-giving and Altruism, International Economics Association. University of Hawaii-Manoa.

Sayed H. 1998. Education in Indonesia: From Crisis to Recovery. Washington, DC: The World Bank.

Strauss J, Thomas D. 1998. "Health, Nutrition and Economic Development." Journal of Economic Literature 36:737-782. (Also available as: Santa Monica, CA: RAND RP-722)

Teruel G. 1998. "The Family During Economic Change." Dissertation, Department of Economics. Los Angeles: University of California Los Angeles.

Thomas D, Frankenberg E, Beegle K, Teruel G. 1998. "Household Budgets, Household Composition and the Crisis in Indonesia: Evidence from Longitudinal Household Survey Data." Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America. New York.

Thomas D, Strauss J. 1998. "The Micro-foundations of the Links between Health, Nutrition and Development." Presented at WHO Transition Workshop on Health and Economic Development, Cambridge, MA: Harvard Institute for International Development.

Yuki T. 1998. "The Returns to Formal Education in Indonesia." Master in International Development Thesis, Cornell University, New York.

1997

Frankenberg E. 1997. "Community and Price Data in the Living Standards Measurement Surveys." Forthcoming in Grosh, M, P Glewwe (editors). Designing Household Questionnaires for Developing Countries: Lessons from Ten Years of LSMS Experience. Washington, DC: The World Bank.

Pongpanich S. 1997. "The Demand for Health Care in Indonesia: A Comparison of Public and Private Medical Services." Department of Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles.

Soewando B. 1997. "The Effect of Insurance on Utilization of Health Services and Provider Choice." Dissertation, School of Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles.

Thomas D, Contreras D, Frankenberg E. 1997. "Distribution of Power Within the Household and Child Health." Santa Monica, CA: RAND.

Thomas D, Teruel G. 1997. "The Changing Role of Labor Markets in a Rapidly Growing Economy: Evidence from Indonesia."

1996

Contreras D. 1996. "Poverty and the Family." Dissertation, Department of Economics. Los Angeles: University of California Los Angeles.

Frankenberg, E. 1996. "Community-Facility Data Collection in the Indonesian Family Life Survey", presented at the 1996 Annual Population Association of America meetings, New Orleans, May 9-11.

Frankenberg E, Mason WM. 1996. "Maternal Education and Health-related Behaviors: A Preliminary Analysis of the 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey." Journal of Population 1:21-44.

Frankenberg E, Suriastini NW, Thomas D. 1996. "Nutritional Status in Indonesia: Evidence from the 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey." Journal of Population 2(2):113-143. (Also available as: Santa Monica, CA: RAND. RP-650.)

Sucoff C. 1996. "Too-Early, Supplementation of Breastfeeding in Indonesia: An Assessment of the Problem." Presented at the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association, New York City.

Sucoff C, DaVanzo J, Klerman J, Peterson C. 1996. "Breastfeeding in Indonesia: An Analysis of the Indonesian Family Life Survey." Santa Monica, CA: RAND.

1995

Frankenberg E, Karoly LA, Gertler P, Peterson CE, Wesley D. 1995. "The 1993 Indonesian Family Life Survey: Overview and Field Report." Santa Monica, CA: RAND. DRU-1195/1.

Serrato C, Melnick G. 1995. The Indonesian Family Life Survey Overview and Descriptive Analysis. Santa Monica, CA: RAND. DRU-1191-AID.