Significant numbers of returning military service personnel experience posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and/or traumatic brain injury. Ensuring access to high quality mental health care is critical for them and their families to reintegrate into their communities. Navigating the systems of care for service members, veterans, and their families can be challenging and even overwhelming. And, there have been many concerns.

The Welcome Back Veterans (WBV) initiative, launched in 2008 by Major League Baseball and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, supported organizations that provided programs and services to address the mental health needs of returning veterans and their families. Between 2011 and 2016, RAND served as the performance monitoring center for this initiative to document and track their activities and impact.

