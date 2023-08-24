Arroyo Center Policy Committee
The Army's oversight and management of RAND Arroyo Center is stipulated by Army Regulation 5-21 - the regulation establishes a governing board of Army leaders known as the Arroyo Center Policy Committee (ACPC). The ACPC comprises the senior Army civilian and uniformed leadership. The Director of the Center for Army Analysis serves as Lead Agent for RAND Arroyo Center, charged with oversight of its daily operations.
The ACPC meets at least twice a year with Arroyo management to provide overall guidance, review the annual research plan, and approve individual projects. Additionally, each project is sponsored by at least one Army senior leader, either a general officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service. The sponsor has responsibility for helping to formulate the project, providing access to needed data and other information, monitoring its progress, reviewing its publications for accuracy, utilizing its findings, and implementing its recommendations.
Lead Agent for the RAND Arroyo Center
Dr. Steven A. Stoddard
Director, Center for Army Analysis
Updated November 2023