Arroyo Center Policy Committee

The Army's oversight and management of RAND Arroyo Center is stipulated by Army Regulation 5-21 - the regulation establishes a governing board of Army leaders known as the Arroyo Center Policy Committee (ACPC). The ACPC comprises the senior Army civilian and uniformed leadership. The Director of the Center for Army Analysis serves as Lead Agent for RAND Arroyo Center, charged with oversight of its daily operations.

The ACPC meets at least twice a year with Arroyo management to provide overall guidance, review the annual research plan, and approve individual projects. Additionally, each project is sponsored by at least one Army senior leader, either a general officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service. The sponsor has responsibility for helping to formulate the project, providing access to needed data and other information, monitoring its progress, reviewing its publications for accuracy, utilizing its findings, and implementing its recommendations.

Policy Committee Members

HON Michael A. Obadal (Co-Chair)
Under Secretary of the Army
Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (Co-Chair)
Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army
HON Brent G. Ingraham
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology
HON Jules W. Hurst III
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs
HON Marc Andersen
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller
D. Lee Forsgren (SOPDO)
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
HON W. Jordan Gillis
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
Lieutenant General Charles T. Lombardo
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General Brian S. Eifler
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General Michelle Schmidt
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General Michelle K. Donahue
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General Peter N. Benchoff
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General David A. Wilson
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, U.S. Army
Lieutenant General Jeth B. Rey
Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army
Mr. Gabriele Chiulli
Chief Information Officer, G-6, U.S. Army, (Acting)
General Christopher O. Mohan
Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command
General Joseph A. Ryan
Commanding General, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command
Lieutenant General Edmond M. Brown
Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (Acting)
Brigadier General Sarah K. Albrycht
Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command/The Surgeon General
Lieutenant General Christopher L. Eubank
Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
Lieutenant General John L. Rafferty Jr.
Commanding General, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command
Lieutenant General William H. Graham, Jr.
Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Lieutenant General Lawrence Ferguson
Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command
Lieutenant General Robert D. Harter
Chief, Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command
Brigadier General Sarah K. Albrycht
Provost Marshal General/Commanding General, U.S. Army Corrections Command
Lieutenant General Jonathan M. Stubbs
Director, Army National Guard

Lead Agent for the RAND Arroyo Center

Dr. Steven A. Stoddard
Director, Center for Army Analysis
Updated November 2026