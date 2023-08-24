Arroyo Center Policy Committee

The Army's oversight and management of RAND Arroyo Center is stipulated by Army Regulation 5-21 - the regulation establishes a governing board of Army leaders known as the Arroyo Center Policy Committee (ACPC). The ACPC comprises the senior Army civilian and uniformed leadership. The Director of the Center for Army Analysis serves as Lead Agent for RAND Arroyo Center, charged with oversight of its daily operations.

The ACPC meets at least twice a year with Arroyo management to provide overall guidance, review the annual research plan, and approve individual projects. Additionally, each project is sponsored by at least one Army senior leader, either a general officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service. The sponsor has responsibility for helping to formulate the project, providing access to needed data and other information, monitoring its progress, reviewing its publications for accuracy, utilizing its findings, and implementing its recommendations.

Policy Committee Members

The Honorable Gabe Camarillo (Co-Chair) Under Secretary of the Army Lieutenant General Walter E. Piatt (Co-Chair) Performing the Official Duties of Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army The Honorable Douglas R. Bush Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) The Honorable Agnes Gereben Schaefer Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) The Honorable Caral E. Spangler Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller The Honorable Michael L. Connor Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) The Honorable Rachel Jacobson Assistant Secretary of The Army (Installations, Energy, and Environment) Lieutenant General Douglas F. Stitt Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Laura A. Potter Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Patrick E. Matlock Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Major General Heidi J. Hoyle Acting Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Erik C. Peterson Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Kevin Vereen Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, U. S. Army Lieutenant General John B. Morrison, Jr. Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army Dr. Raj G. Iyer Chief Information Officer, G-6, U.S. Army General Charles R. Hamilton Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command General James E. Rainey Commanding General, U.S. Army Futures Command General Andrew P. Poppas Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command General Gary M. Brito Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command/The Surgeon General Lieutenant General Maria B. Barrett Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler Commanding General, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Jonathan P. Braga Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lieutenant General Jody J. Daniels Chief, Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command Major General Duane R. Miller Provost Marshal General/Commanding General, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Lieutenant General Jon A. Jensen Director, Army National Guard Lead Agent for the RAND Arroyo Center Dr. Steven A. Stoddard Director, Center for Army Analysis

Updated November 2023