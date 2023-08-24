Arroyo Center Policy Committee

The Army's oversight and management of RAND Arroyo Center is stipulated by Army Regulation 5-21 - the regulation establishes a governing board of Army leaders known as the Arroyo Center Policy Committee (ACPC). The ACPC comprises the senior Army civilian and uniformed leadership. The Director of the Center for Army Analysis serves as Lead Agent for RAND Arroyo Center, charged with oversight of its daily operations.

The ACPC meets at least twice a year with Arroyo management to provide overall guidance, review the annual research plan, and approve individual projects. Additionally, each project is sponsored by at least one Army senior leader, either a general officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service. The sponsor has responsibility for helping to formulate the project, providing access to needed data and other information, monitoring its progress, reviewing its publications for accuracy, utilizing its findings, and implementing its recommendations.

Policy Committee Members

The Honorable Gabe Camarillo (Co-Chair)

Under Secretary of the Army

Lieutenant General Walter E. Piatt (Co-Chair)

Performing the Official Duties of Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

The Honorable Douglas R. Bush

Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)

The Honorable Agnes Gereben Schaefer

Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs)

The Honorable Caral E. Spangler

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller

The Honorable Michael L. Connor

Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)

The Honorable Rachel Jacobson

Assistant Secretary of The Army (Installations, Energy, and Environment)

Lieutenant General Douglas F. Stitt

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Laura A. Potter

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Patrick E. Matlock

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army

Major General Heidi J. Hoyle

Acting Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Erik C. Peterson

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Kevin Vereen

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, U. S. Army

Lieutenant General John B. Morrison, Jr.

Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army

Dr. Raj G. Iyer

Chief Information Officer, G-6, U.S. Army

General Charles R. Hamilton

Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command

General James E. Rainey

Commanding General, U.S. Army Futures Command

General Andrew P. Poppas

Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command

General Gary M. Brito

Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle

Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command/The Surgeon General

Lieutenant General Maria B. Barrett

Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler

Commanding General, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command

Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon

55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Lieutenant General Jonathan P. Braga

Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Lieutenant General Jody J. Daniels

Chief, Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command

Major General Duane R. Miller

Provost Marshal General/Commanding General, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

Lieutenant General Jon A. Jensen

Director, Army National Guard

Lead Agent for the RAND Arroyo Center

Dr. Steven A. Stoddard

Director, Center for Army Analysis

Updated November 2023