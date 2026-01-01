Arroyo Center Policy Committee

The Army's oversight and management of RAND Arroyo Center is stipulated by Army Regulation 5-21 - the regulation establishes a governing board of Army leaders known as the Arroyo Center Policy Committee (ACPC). The ACPC comprises the senior Army civilian and uniformed leadership. The Director of the Center for Army Analysis serves as Lead Agent for RAND Arroyo Center, charged with oversight of its daily operations.

The ACPC meets at least twice a year with Arroyo management to provide overall guidance, review the annual research plan, and approve individual projects. Additionally, each project is sponsored by at least one Army senior leader, either a general officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service. The sponsor has responsibility for helping to formulate the project, providing access to needed data and other information, monitoring its progress, reviewing its publications for accuracy, utilizing its findings, and implementing its recommendations.

Policy Committee Members

HON Michael A. Obadal (Co-Chair) Under Secretary of the Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (Co-Chair) Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army HON Brent G. Ingraham Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology HON Jules W. Hurst III Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs HON Marc Andersen Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller D. Lee Forsgren ( SOPDO ) Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works HON W. Jordan Gillis Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Lieutenant General Charles T. Lombardo Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Brian S. Eifler Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michelle Schmidt Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michelle K. Donahue Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Peter N. Benchoff Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army Lieutenant General David A. Wilson Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Jeth B. Rey Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army Mr. Gabriele Chiulli Chief Information Officer, G-6, U.S. Army, (Acting) General Christopher O. Mohan Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command General Joseph A. Ryan Commanding General, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Lieutenant General Edmond M. Brown Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (Acting) Brigadier General Sarah K. Albrycht Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command/The Surgeon General Lieutenant General Christopher L. Eubank Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General John L. Rafferty Jr. Commanding General, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command Lieutenant General William H. Graham, Jr. Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Lawrence Ferguson Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lieutenant General Robert D. Harter Chief, Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command Brigadier General Sarah K. Albrycht Provost Marshal General/Commanding General, U.S. Army Corrections Command Lieutenant General Jonathan M. Stubbs Director, Army National Guard

Lead Agent for the RAND Arroyo Center