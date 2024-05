Heather Krull Director, Personnel, Training, and Health program, RAND Arroyo Center Heather Krull is the director of the RAND Arroyo Center's Personnel, Training, and Health program, and a senior economist at the RAND Corporation. Her research spans military recruiting, retention, and health policy topics. She has led a number of studies related to the joint Department of…

M. Wade Markel Director, Forces and Logistics Program, RAND Arroyo Center M. Wade Markel is the director of the Forces and Logistics program in RAND Arroyo Center, and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses on aligning human, materiel and fiscal resources with alternative institutional strategies. Specific topics of recent interest…