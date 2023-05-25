Jeffrey Martini is a senior international defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, where he analyzes the impact of U.S. military activities. He has written operational histories, analyzed the deterrent impact of military modernization and new military deployments, and assessed the efficacy of security cooperation. He also has a specialty in political and security issues in the Middle East. Martini has published on Arab Gulf security, Syria stabilization, civil-military relations in Egypt, and generational divides within the Muslim Brotherhood. Martini spent four years living in the Arab world, including three as a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco and one in Cairo, Egypt, where he was a 2007–08 fellow in the CASA Arabic language program. He speaks, reads, and writes modern standard Arabic and speaks Moroccan and Egyptian colloquial. Martini received his M.A. in Arabic studies from Georgetown University and his B.A. in political science and economics from Middlebury College.
Recent Projects
- Deterrence as Economy of Force
- Security Implication of Climate Change in USCENTCOM
- Deterrent Impact of Long-Range Precision Fires
- The Outlook for Arab Gulf Cooperation
- Muslim Brotherhood Youth: Generational Divides and Implications for U.S. Engagement
Selected Publications
Jeff Martini, "Cairo’s Candidate Shuffle," Foreign Affairs online edition, 2012
Jeff Martini, "The Military Wins Again," Foreign Affairs online edition, 2012
Jeff Martini and Julie Taylor, "Commanding Democracy in Egypt: The Military's Attempt to Manage the Future," Foreign Affairs, 90(5), 2011
Jeff Martini, "The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt: Old Age Fighting Time (book review of the Arabic language study)," Contemporary Arab Affairs, 2(2), 2009
Jeffrey Martini et al., The Outlook for Arab Gulf Cooperation, RAND Corporation (RR-1429), 2016
Jeffrey Martini et al., Syria as an Arena of Strategic Competition, RAND Corporation (RR-213), 2013
Jeffrey Martini and Stephen Worman, Voting Patterns in Post-Mubarak Egypt, RAND Corporation (RR-223), 2013
Jeffrey Martini et al., The Muslim Brotherhood, Its Youth, and Implications for U.S. Engagement, RAND Corporation (MG-1247), 2012
Honors & Awards
- Center for Arabic Study Abroad (CASA) fellowship, 2007–2008, American University in Cairo
- Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) scholarship, 2006–2007, Georgetown University
Languages
Modern Standard Arabic (advanced proficiency: reading, writing, speaking); Egyptian Arabic (advanced proficiency: speaking); Moroccan Arabic (advanced proficiency: speaking)