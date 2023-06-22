Overview
Hunter Granger is director of operations for the Homeland Security Research Division. In this role, he is responsible for the division's business management, as well as financial and operational functions. He is also responsible for strategic business engagements across a wide breadth of HSRD sponsors and clients that include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), state, local, tribal and U.S. territories, foundation grants and donors. He manages the contractual and business relationship with the DHS Science and Technology Directorate on behalf of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).
Granger joined RAND in 2000 in the Office of Congressional Relations and in 2003 took a research administration position in the Operations Office of the National Security Research Division where he served until 2016 when RAND was awarded the HSOAC FFRDC contract. While in NSRD, Granger also worked on a variety of projects for Intelligence Community sponsors, primarily in support of analytic outreach, gaming, and training.
Granger holds a BA in Political Science with a minor in History from Gettysburg College, and is a Certified Research Administrator.