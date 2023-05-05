The Backbone of U.S. Joint Operations: Army Roles in the Indo-Pacific
May 5, 2023
U.S. Army Roles in the Indo Pacific
Photo by Maj. M. Gamble See/U.S. Army
A new volume from RAND Arroyo Center examines future roles for the U.S. Army in the Indo-Pacific. The Department of Defense has defined the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) as its priority theater.
INDOPACOM's area of responsibility contains more than 60 percent of the global population, seven of the ten largest militaries, and half of the ten largest manufacturing economies. Three of the United States' most stressing adversaries— the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and North Korea— as well as enduring threats of violent extremists and non-state actors. To operate in the region, the Joint Force must contend with geographic challenges to force projection—time, distance, and limited land areas from which to operate.
The U.S. Army offers an evolving set of unique, reinforcing, and supporting roles to face these operational challenges in INDOPACOM. The Army is the backbone for enduring and integrated U.S. military joint operations. RAND researchers adopted several approaches to identify, assess, construct, and communicate narratives on the Army's role in the Indo-Pacific out to 2035. Read the report to explore the team's three conflict scenarios and projected roles.
Findings from this project were published in 2023. The full volume includes maps and visualizations that describe three scenarios from the present day out to 2035.
Photo by White Sands Missile Range
Researchers identified potential trends, enduring constraints, and Indo-Pacific ally and partner dynamics that will shape where, when, and how the Joint Force might operate within the theater. From these, they developed three scenarios that span from competition occurring today to potential crisis and conflict in the year 2035:
See the full volume for a detailed breakdown of each scenario, or jump to the scenarios in the online viewer.
Through table-top exercises, workshops, and an assessment of completed research—framed by the three analytic scenarios—the report identifies the following primary roles for the Army in the Indo-Pacific region.
Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro/U.S. Army
Adversary capabilities will continue to make joint operational concepts more disaggregated and conflict more rapid. These trends will further complicate operational demands across the region and within individual countries, stressing logistics distribution, air defense and ground security, communications, and C2. Overall, given the size, capabilities, and historical experience of the Army, it is uniquely placed to coordinate and provide this decisive support. As crises and conflicts become increasingly theater-wide and global, the Army will help ensure joint military combat power is enduring and integrated across the region and throughout a conflict. In addition, the Army has important roles in addressing post-crisis and conflict demands through reestablishing territorial control or assisting in or coordinating civil-military relations and reconstruction efforts.
Fires allow the Joint Force to deliver specific lethal or nonlethal effects on a target at range. To execute successful fires, the Joint Force requires several different capabilities—not only the artillery, aircraft, or naval weapons, but the ability to find, identify, and track adversary targets. The Indo-Pacific region in particular presents challenges to joint fires through its distinct maritime-focused geography, reach of adversary capabilities, and a target-dense environment. Key targets for the Joint Force include maritime vessels, air defenses, logistics and command nodes, and advancing adversary ground forces. The value of Army ground-based LRPF depends greatly on positioning, survivability, and whether LRPF could bring an operationally significant volume of fire against adversary forces. In addition, a potentially significant Army contribution is the tactical and operational integration of multiple cyber, space, and electronic warfare intelligence sources to support joint targeting.
Photo by Sgt. Alvin Reeves/U.S. Army
The Army's role in allied and partner engagement and military relationship-building is critical to U.S. efforts to counter China's coercive activities and growing military capabilities. The United States will require allies and partners to enhance regional, integrated deterrence and support almost every contingency. Armies are the most prominent service in many Indo-Pacific countries, providing the U.S. Army with opportunities to help shape those countries' joint strategies and operational concepts and provide crucial coordination between partner and joint forces during conflict. Through training and other military engagements, the Army can not only help enhance allied and partner conventional capabilities but also assist in strengthening military and civilian resilience and responses to increasingly sophisticated Chinese gray zone activities.