U.S. Army Roles in the Indo Pacific

A new volume from RAND Arroyo Center examines future roles for the U.S. Army in the Indo-Pacific. The Department of Defense has defined the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) as its priority theater.

INDOPACOM's area of responsibility contains more than 60 percent of the global population, seven of the ten largest militaries, and half of the ten largest manufacturing economies. Three of the United States' most stressing adversaries— the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and North Korea— as well as enduring threats of violent extremists and non-state actors. To operate in the region, the Joint Force must contend with geographic challenges to force projection—time, distance, and limited land areas from which to operate.

The U.S. Army offers an evolving set of unique, reinforcing, and supporting roles to face these operational challenges in INDOPACOM. The Army is the backbone for enduring and integrated U.S. military joint operations. RAND researchers adopted several approaches to identify, assess, construct, and communicate narratives on the Army's role in the Indo-Pacific out to 2035. Read the report to explore the team's three conflict scenarios and projected roles.