The Backbone of U.S. Joint Operations
Army Roles in the Indo-Pacific
ResearchPublished May 5, 2023
The authors of this report seek to provide an engaging and structured narrative to clearly describe the U.S. Army's role throughout the Indo-Pacific region in the present day and into 2035. The authors present three scenarios that span from competition occurring in the present day to potential crisis and conflict in the year 2035, using an illustrated narrative to communicate the breadth and complexity of the U.S. Army's roles in the region.
Army Roles in the Indo-Pacific
ResearchPublished May 5, 2023
The Indo-Pacific continues to evolve as an increasingly consequential region globally and for U.S. national security in the geopolitical, economic, and military spheres. Looking forward to 2035, the consequences of competition, crisis, and conflict will continue to grow, particularly as China increases its ambitions and national power. The Indo-Pacific region will continue to present a myriad of challenges through its geography and political environment, affecting the ability of the U.S. Joint Force to project power and operate within the theater. Overall, the U.S. Army offers a wide breadth of potential unique, supporting, and reinforcing contributions to address these joint military challenges. This breadth, however, can come at the cost of clarity as the U.S. Army seeks to communicate its value in the region. Thus, the authors of this report seek to provide an engaging and structured narrative to more clearly describe the U.S. Army's role throughout the region in the present day and into 2035.
To outline future Army roles, missions, and functions in the region, the authors developed three scenarios that span from competition occurring in the present day to potential crisis and conflict in the year 2035. Based on a series of tabletop exercises and workshops and a compilation of prior research, the three scenarios provide a narrative backbone — bolstered by rich visualization — to communicate the complexity and effects of the U.S. Army's foundational contributions to joint and multinational operations in the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) area of responsibility.
The research described in this report was sponsored by the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army and conducted by the Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program within the RAND Arroyo Center.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.