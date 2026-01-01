About the Project

Project Goals and Funder

Our objective in thoughtful community engagement that considers the range of views on economic, social, and environmental topics related to decarbonization strategies in Kern County.

The project is conducted in RAND’s Education, Employment, and Infrastructure Division. In addition, this research taps local knowledge and stakeholder expertise from the Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition.

This project is funded by the ClimateWorks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to end the climate crisis by amplifying the power of philanthropy.

Our Team

This project is brought to you by a team of researchers from RAND, a nonpartisan institution dedicated to improving policy and decision-making through research and analysis.