AEP Team

Panel surveys are made possible through the hard work of a large AEP team with expertise in survey and data management, statistics, programming, and administrative coordination.

  • Elizabeth Steiner – Director, RAND American Educator Panels
  • Melissa Diliberti – Operations Director, RAND American Educator Panels
  • Benjamin K. Master – Director, RAND American School District Panel
  • Lisa Wagner – Manager, RAND Survey Panels
  • Samantha DiNicola – Panel Manager, American School District Panel
  • Tina Petrossian, Laurence Ma, and Erin Levendorf – Administrative Support
  • Emma Kassan, Vanessa Miller, and Josh Wolf – Survey Managers
  • Gerald (Casey) Hunter – Lead Data Manager
  • Ruolin Lu, Dan Wang, Jonas Kempf, Katrina Rivera – Data Managers
  • Claude Messan Setodji – Lead Statistician
  • Joshua Eagan and Dorothy Seaman – Statistical Support
  • Julie Newell, Roberto Guevara, Lauren Prendergast, Cyril Cherian, and David Zhang – Survey Programmers