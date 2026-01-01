AEP Team
Panel surveys are made possible through the hard work of a large AEP team with expertise in survey and data management, statistics, programming, and administrative coordination.
- Elizabeth Steiner – Director, RAND American Educator Panels
- Melissa Diliberti – Operations Director, RAND American Educator Panels
- Benjamin K. Master – Director, RAND American School District Panel
- Lisa Wagner – Manager, RAND Survey Panels
- Samantha DiNicola – Panel Manager, American School District Panel
- Tina Petrossian, Laurence Ma, and Erin Levendorf – Administrative Support
- Emma Kassan, Vanessa Miller, and Josh Wolf – Survey Managers
- Gerald (Casey) Hunter – Lead Data Manager
- Ruolin Lu, Dan Wang, Jonas Kempf, Katrina Rivera – Data Managers
- Claude Messan Setodji – Lead Statistician
- Joshua Eagan and Dorothy Seaman – Statistical Support
- Julie Newell, Roberto Guevara, Lauren Prendergast, Cyril Cherian, and David Zhang – Survey Programmers